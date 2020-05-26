Ask a Chef: Saladworks Enters Supermarket Produce Sections

Katie Cavuto: We launched in ShopRite with some different items aimed at convenience and speed. We developed prepared grab-and-go chicken, pasta and tuna salads, and a yogurt parfait. In each case, we took a “traditional with a twist” approach to the ingredients and flavors. For instance, the chicken salad has grapes and dill, and the tuna salad has fresh cranberries. We also launched with smoothies because we anticipated that people would want a little something to snack on while shopping. Both the prepared fresh salads and the snacks are great hand-held items.

MM: Convenience is a big selling point on these items. Shoppers can buy them from our in-store restaurant registers or at the stores’ cash-out sections. They are EBT and food stamp qualified, so they fill a lot of shopper needs.

PG: What are some of your bestsellers from your recent grocery store partnerships, and do they differ from your other sales?

MM: Our create-your-own, single-price-point salads have been a great hit. Shoppers and diners make them with a base of mixed greens, mixed grains or a mix of both; add up to five ingredients like roasted broccoli, blue cheese and chicken; and finish their creations off with one of our signature dressings. Our brand positioning is to “be original,” and this option allows for that.