Weis Expands Health Offerings

Weis Markets is joining the fight against diabetes, and in a digitally focused way.

The food retailer said that it will host a full range of free virtual diabetes-focused programming for American Diabetes Month in November to help customers affected by diabetes and to raise awareness of this highly prevalent disease.

All sessions are designed to provide guidance for individuals with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, those at risk for type 2 diabetes, or those who want to learn key prevention measures.

Specific class topics include:

Diabetes Q&A and Cooking Demo with Weis Pharmacist and Dietitian

Navigating the Holidays with Diabetes

Simple Swaps for Better Blood Sugar Control

Virtual Diabetes Grocery Store Tour

“We know that many Weis customers and associates are managing or living with someone who is managing pre-diabetes or diabetes," said Beth Stark, Weis Markets' manager of nutrition and lifestyle initiatives. ​​​​​​"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes each year. This American Diabetes Month, we’re excited to work with Weis pharmacists to provide education opportunities for the public that we hope will inspire participants to make lifestyle changes to better manage or prevent diabetes. Virtual programming is especially important for the members of our community who are living with this pre-existing condition through the COVID-19 pandemic and cold and flu season."

Weis Markets is partnering with Milpitas, California-based OneTouch to bring these programs to employees and community members, along with an exclusive offer to all registered participants. All virtual programs are free to Weis Markets Preferred Shoppers Club Card holders.

In April, the Weis Dietitian team launched a partnership with New York-based online telehealth platform Healthie that allows individuals to connect with an expert registered dietitian via video chat to manage any new or existing health conditions from the safety of their homes, including:

Type 2 Diabetes

High Blood Pressure/Cholesterol

Celiac Disease

Weight Control

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.