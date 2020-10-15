Press enter to search
Meijer Eliminates Pickup Service Fees

By Abby Kleckler - 10/15/2020
Pickup customers at Meijer park in a designated spot and text when they have arrived at the store.

Meijer is now offering its pickup service at no charge, and with no need for membership, as part of an initiative to provide customers multiple ways to safely shop its stores during the holidays.

The grocer is also in the process of enhancing its capacity for an expected increase in orders during this season. Meijer says it hopes to hire 10 to 15 additional employees at each store.  

"This is the latest of our efforts to adapt our digital services to help customers manage their lives during the pandemic and further enhance the experience of shopping at Meijer," said Derek Steele, vice president of customer strategy. "We believe the personalized service, coupled with the freshness and wide selection our stores offer, provides the digital solution so many of our customers are looking for during these challenging times."

Meijer Pickup is free on orders over $50 and offers the same in-store pricing and access to weekly sales items as in-store shopping. The grocer's delivery option costs $9.95 per order. Available items include grocery, general merchandise, toys, electronics, beauty care and houseware items. 

When customers order online through Meijer Pickup, they can keep track of their total basket, use mPerks rewards and coupons, note any preferences, and choose an available time for pickup between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

A shopper than texts when they arrive at the store and parks in the assigned pickup area. 

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

