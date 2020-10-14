Meijer Opens 3rd Small-Format Market Store

Meijer's Capital City Market, in Lansing, Michigan, opened its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 14, marking the grocer's third small-format location. Bridge Street Market, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, opened in August 2018, and Woodward Corner Market, in Royal Oak, Michigan, opened in January.

According to Capital City Market's store manager, Mitch Cook, the new store is focused on bringing customers a mix of fresh, local and convenient food at low prices.

"We've been looking forward to opening our doors after working diligently for months to ensure we have the best assortment of products on our shelves," Cook said. "Capital City Market is unique, and my team is ready to give our customers the shopping experience they deserve."

The 37,000-square-foot store features fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; Meijer and national-brand products; and an estimated 3,000 local, artisan items. It also has a Ferris coffee shop; an extensive beer, wine and liquor counter; and an expansive international food aisle representing eight ethnic backgrounds.