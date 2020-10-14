Meijer Opens 3rd Small-Format Market Store
Meijer's Capital City Market, in Lansing, Michigan, opened its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 14, marking the grocer's third small-format location. Bridge Street Market, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, opened in August 2018, and Woodward Corner Market, in Royal Oak, Michigan, opened in January.
According to Capital City Market's store manager, Mitch Cook, the new store is focused on bringing customers a mix of fresh, local and convenient food at low prices.
"We've been looking forward to opening our doors after working diligently for months to ensure we have the best assortment of products on our shelves," Cook said. "Capital City Market is unique, and my team is ready to give our customers the shopping experience they deserve."
The 37,000-square-foot store features fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; Meijer and national-brand products; and an estimated 3,000 local, artisan items. It also has a Ferris coffee shop; an extensive beer, wine and liquor counter; and an expansive international food aisle representing eight ethnic backgrounds.
The store also includes open-air elements, a design inspired by local culture in the downtown area's Stadium District, and six garage-style doors that open to an outdoor fresh produce and floral area in warmer months. Local artist Brian Whitfield painted a mural that features vibrantly colored produce on the side of the market.
Capital City Market is part of the mixed-use BLOCK600 development in Lansing, and in honor of the store's opening, Cook and his team gave $15,000 to such area nonprofits as Allen Street Neighborhood Center, Salus Center, Impression 5 Science Center, All of the Above Hip Hop Academy and Friends of Lansing Regional Trails.
"At Meijer, we're committed to being a good neighbor by supporting the communities we serve," said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. "We are excited to be a part of the BLOCK600 development and share our newest fresh market with a community that continues to grow."
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.