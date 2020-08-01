Meijer's New Store to Open Sans Single-Use Bags

When Meijer's second smaller-format urban store opens Jan. 29 in Royal Oak, Mich., one grocery staple will be missing. Woodward Corner Market will not offer single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout, offering two alternative reusable — and 100% recyclable — plastic bags for purchase. These bags are third-party verified to be used up to 125 times before needing to be replaced.

Customers are of course encouraged to bring their own reusable bags as well.