Meijer Thanks Employees With Local Meals

Meijer has implemented a new Buy Local meal program to support independent restaurants, many of which are struggling because of closures during the COVID-19 outbreak. The retailer is ordering meals from these local establishments for its front-line team members working at supercenters, grocery stores and distribution centers.

The program started the week of April 13 and will continue over the next few weeks to boost morale.

"Our teams are working hard every day to ensure our stores are clean and fully stocked so our customers can find what they need for their families," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. "This initiative is just one of the ways we are trying to show them just how much we appreciate their dedication, while also providing an opportunity to support important small businesses in the communities we serve."

A search on social media shows grateful employees as well as appreciative restaurants.

"Our hearts are SO FULL," wrote Louie Angelo's, a restaurant in South Elgin, Ill., on its Facebook page. "THANK YOU @meijer for supporting Louie Angelo's during these difficult times!! Your commitment to small, local businesses like ours makes an enormous impact. We feel so honored to provide meals to all your selfless, hardworking employees!"

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 248 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.