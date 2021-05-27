CVS Incentivizes Vaccinations With Weekly Prize Drawings

Good things come to those who wait. Americans who have delayed getting the COVID-19 vaccine now have an exciting incentive to get the shot as, starting June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a vaccination through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes.

According to a recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and older are hesitant about receiving a vaccine. CVS Health is working to close gaps in hesitancy, and, through the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, provides a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once people are vaccinated.

Among the partners and prizes currently planned:

CVS Health: 125 $500 giveaways and five grand-prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions.

Norwegian Cruise Line: 100 seven-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to one's choice of destination, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more.

Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people, including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare and hotel.

Unilever: 250 Night Out coupon booklets to use toward free Unilever products such as Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s and St. Ives, and a grand prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.

Bermuda Tourism Authority: Five three-night/four-day trips for two, including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations and round-trip transportation.

Hinge : 500 $100 gift cards for dates and one grand prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple.

iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival, including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists, and other surprises.

smarTours : Six fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, one of which is a grand prize.

Wyndham Rewards: Five two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade, and a grand prize seven-night getaway including an airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe.

All customers ages 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy retail location, or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10 are eligible to win. An alternative method of entry will also be offered. CVS Health colleagues who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter.

“We're grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, SVP and a chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.