CVS Pharmacy Offers Free Same-Day Prescription Delivery Via Shipt

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, is upgrading its CarePass membership program to offer free prescription delivery within hours through an expanded partnership with delivery service Shipt.

Launched nationally in August 2019, CarePass is a paid membership program that provides exclusive perks, including access to a 24/7 pharmacist helpline, a 20% discount on all CVS Health brand products, and a monthly $10 Promo Reward, which can be spent both in-store and online. Customers may join CarePass in-store and at cvs.com/CarePass for $5 per month, or at a discounted annual membership fee of $48. The program currently boasts more than 4.5 million members, suggesting that consumers’ affinity for health-and-wellness and convenience offerings will stick around well beyond the pandemic.

"The member response to the CarePass program is tremendous," said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and EVP, CVS Health. "Our goal is to continuously evolve CarePass to meet our customers' changing needs. By speeding up prescription delivery for CarePass members to a matter of hours, we're offering additional convenience for the millions of members who've opted into the program."

Members may also add everyday wellness essentials to their prescription delivery, including select items from categories like vitamins, digestive health, pain relief, first aid, grocery, and more. Non-CarePass members can also receive same-day prescription delivery for a fee of $7.99.

"We're thrilled to expand our work with CVS to include free same-day delivery with CarePass, helping to meet the needs of even more CVS Pharmacy patients," said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt. "Our trusted network of 300,000 Shipt shoppers deliver items safely and with care, which is critical for sensitive items like prescriptions. We look forward to collaborating with CVS Pharmacy on this effort."

Same-day delivery by Shipt is currently offered at nearly 8,000 CVS Pharmacy stores in 47 states for eligible prescription drug orders with qualifying prescription benefit programs and insurance plans. CVS Pharmacy has nearly 10,000 locations nationwide, including more than 1,700 pharmacies inside of Target and Schnuck Markets Inc. grocery stores.

Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Minneapolis-based Target, the parent company of Shipt, is No. 7 on The PG 100, while St. Louis-based Schnucks is No. 67.