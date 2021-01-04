CVS Establishes Transform Health 2030 Goals

Paired with the release of its 14th annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) report, CVS Health has released its Transform Health 2030 goals — using its strengths as a health care leader to amplify a positive impact on the communities it serves, its employees and the planet.

"Through the challenges of the past year, we have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to support the communities we serve," said Eileen Howard Boone, SVP, corporate social responsibility and philanthropy and chief sustainability officer for CVS Health. "Our Transform Health 2030 strategy and the accompanying goals will allow us to extend our commitment into the future and address the health impacts that we'll face for years to come."

The Transform Health 2030 strategy is guided by four priority areas: Healthy People, Healthy Business, Healthy Community and Healthy Planet.

Within the Healthy People pillar, which outlines the ways CVS Health helps people on their path to better health across all touchpoints, the new goal is to facilitate 65 billion health care interactions by 2030. Key accomplishments supporting this work in 2020 included:

Administering more than 15 million COVID-19 tests at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy drive-thru sites, in collaboration with community health organizations, employers and long-term care facilities;

Launching E-Clinic as a new telehealth solution to complement the existing Minute Clinic Video Visit, conducting nearly 20,000 telehealth visits; and

expanding the HealthHUB model to 650 locations, continuing to put people at the center of the consumer health experience with offerings tailored to the needs of local patients and customers.

Within the Healthy Business pillar, which focuses on fostering a business that creates value and opportunity for colleagues, shareholders, business partners and vendors across the supply chain, the new goal is to invest more than $85 billion in inclusive wellness, economic development and advancement opportunities by 2030. Key accomplishments supporting this work in 2020 included:

Embarking on an effort to bring conscious-inclusion training to 100% of CVS Health colleagues;

Establishing a five-year, $5 million scholarship program for Black and Latinx colleagues in collaboration with the United Negro College Fund; and

Spending $3 billion with small and diverse Tier I suppliers and $1.5 billion with diverse Tier II suppliers.

Within the Healthy Community pillar, which centers on supporting the health of communities across the United States by increasing access to health care, working to improve health outcomes and reducing overall health care costs in the communities the company serves, the new goal is to provide more than $1.5 billion in social impact investments to build healthier communities by 2030. Key accomplishments supporting this work in 2020 included:

Continuing longstanding support of National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics members for wraparound services for underserved patients, providing funding for 65 clinics in 17 states;

Providing more than $5 million in combined support to Feeding America to reduce food insecurity among vulnerable populations, which increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic; and

Purchasing and delivering more than 200 tons of personal protective equipment to health care workers in communities most severely affected by the pandemic.

Within the Healthy Planet pillar, which recognizes that the health of the planet is inextricably linked to the health of all people and underscores CVS Health's commitment to doing its part to reduce the company's negative environmental impacts, the new goal is to reduce CVS Health's overall environmental impact by at least 50% by 2030. Key accomplishments supporting this work in 2020 included:

Approving new science-based targets to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions by 67% by 2030 from a 2014 base year, and reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services by 14% by 2030 from a 2019 base year;

Becoming a founding partner of the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag , a multiyear collaboration to test innovative design solutions to replace the single-use plastic retail bag; and

. launching CVS.com/gogreen , providing a single digital resource for customers to learn more about sustainable product offerings, how to avoid waste and how to recycle products and packaging

In addition to revealing goals that will guide actions and investments over the next decade, the CSR report highlights the company's strategy for advancing employee, community and public policy initiatives that address inequity and injustice faced by Black communities and other disenfranchised populations. For the first time this year, CVS Health launched a stand-alone strategic diversity management Report to accompany the annual CSR Report.

"CVS Health is a transformative and innovative health services company, and we know that strategic diversity management and innovation are invariably linked," said David L. Casey, SVP, workforce strategies and chief diversity officer for CVS Health. "Over the coming years, we will continue to take meaningful actions that champion justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, while supporting the health and well-being of all those we serve."

Meanwhile, CVS Pharmacy has opened more than 200 Hispanic-focused CVS Pharmacy y más locations since 2015 in more than 90 cities across California, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Puerto Rico. More recently, the company expanded the store format in New York and New Jersey, where concentrated Hispanic populations can benefit from a personalized retail environment that better meets their unique needs, the company said.

CVS Health's 2020 CSR report was developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards, a global framework widely used by organizations to report on CSR/sustainability performance. The company completed a brief materiality refresh in 2020 and focused its reporting on topics that reflect its most significant economic, environmental and social impacts, or that substantively influence the assessments and decisions of stakeholders. The 2020 report also consists of new reporting frameworks, including those promoted by the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and Culture of Health for Business.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in in North America.