CVS Continues Digital Audio Out-of-Home Messaging

CVS Health and InStore Audio Network will continue their partnership in 2021 and beyond to help brands connect with shoppers at the point of purchase through location-based digital audio out-of-home advertising. This will allow CVS to improve the customer experience while helping to generate sales for the brands it carries by reaching customers at a key point in the buying process: while they're in the store. The audio content will target millions of unique monthly visitors with information on popular products.

"We’re pleased to continue our partnership with CVS Health,” said InStore Audio Network CEO Gary Seem. “Their stores are highly desirable by our brand partners and a large contributor to our network of over 16,000 grocery and drug stores. Brands want to talk to shoppers when they are in the stores. Our audio messages reach everyone in the store, regardless of the aisle or category they are shopping, and our messages help sell more products. We support our retail partners by generating revenue and monetizing their in-store audiences.”

The largest in-store audio advertising provider in the United States, Princeton, New Jersey-based InStore Audio Network provides music programming and equipment, retail-specific messaging, and third-party branded messaging ad sales to such retailers as CVS, Rite Aid, Albertsons, Southeastern Grocers, Ahold Delhaize USA, Tops Markets and Weis Market.

The Kroger Co. enjoys a similar relationship with Fishers, Indiana-based Vibenomics .