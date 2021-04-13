CVS Grows Frozen Food, Healthier Snack Assortment

Select CVS Pharmacy stores across the country now have a refreshed assortment of 100-plus frozen products from popular brands like Beyond Meat, Bird’s Eye, Ore-Ida and Amy’s Kitchen that meet such dietary preferences as gluten-free, certified-organic and vegan.

New-to-CVS product highlights include Beyond Meat Beyond Burger; Beyond Meat Beyond Meatballs; Bird’s Eye Sweet Cut Corn; Bird’s Eye Steamfresh Frozen Broccoli Florets; Healthy Choice Spicy Black Bean & Chicken Bowl; Healthy Choice Basil Pesto Chicken Bowl; Amy’s Kitchen Three Cheese and Kale Bake Bowl; Jimmy Dean Breakfast Bowl, Meat Lovers; and Red Baron Pizza.

A survey of 2,045 American adults ages 18 and older, conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of CVS Pharmacy last month, found that almost three-quarters (74%) saw their meal and/or snack habits change during the pandemic. When thinking about choices at home versus what they would normally do before the pandemic, 67% of American adults who snack (67%) said that generally, they snack at home more now, with 52% opting for better-for-you snacks and meal solutions.

Additionally, starting next month, CVS will introduce an expanded assortment of 140-plus better-for-you snacks, including more than 60 never before featured on the chain’s shelves. The assortment offers popular national and niche brands like LesserEvil, SkinnyDipped and Solely, along with choices that cater to a range of dietary preferences and provide innovative flavor combinations.

Among the new items are LesserEvil Organic No Cheese Cheesiness Popcorn; Solely Organic Pineapple Fruit Jerky; Quinn Paleo Friendly Grain Free Pretzel Chips; Bobo’s Lemon Poppyseed Oat Bar; Beanitos White Bean Chips, Hint of Lime; Krave Sonoma Style BBQ Zero Sugar Jerky; SkinnyDipped Lemon Bliss Almonds; Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips; Ketologic Keto Crisps, Pizza; and SkinnyPop Kettle Corn, Hint of Vanilla.

As well as being available in-store and on CVS.com, select food and grocery items can be purchased and delivered via Instacart, DoorDash and Shipt from some locations. Further, the company’s ExtraCare Rewards Program deals and personalized email offers on better-for-you choices can help shoppers save on their purchases.