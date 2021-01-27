Grocery TV Now at 1,500+ Locations

Digital advertising network Grocery TV has expanded to more than 1,500 stores nationwide. With a 50% growth rate in the past seven months and an increasing number of retail and advertising partners, the company said that it expects to be in 3,600 stores by the end of 2021.

“Reaching 1,500 stores has been a very proud moment for our team,” said Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV. “This year, we’ve made strides both internally with new hires, and externally through our partnerships with brands and retailers across the country. We look forward to further developing our platform’s capabilities and exploring our unique role within retail media.”

Since completing its first installation in 2017, the company has teamed with nearly every major grocery wholesaler in the country, among them UNFI and SpartanNash. Grocery TV’s retail partners use the marketing platform to inform customers of important updates as well as promotional content. Partners also employ Grocery TV's built-in AI-powered merchandising capabilities to monitor shelves for missing or out-of-stock products. To be more accessible to brands amid its expansion, Grocery TV integrated its video advertising network with such programmatic partners as Vistar, Ubimo and Place Exchange. Over the past year, Grocery TV grew to more than 7,600 displays and reached 17.6 million-plus people.

Grocery TV’s web platform enables both brands and retailers to see how their products and advertising campaigns are performing in stores. Brands like Frito-Lay, Chase, Mars Wrigley and Netflix have used the network to reach captive shoppers and establish a dynamic touchpoint while measuring consumer engagement and tracking views by geography and audience. When it began, Grocery TV established itself with independent retailers, and then moved to wholesalers with 50-500 store programs.

This year, the company plans to focus on expanding among regional and national retailers, as well as programmatic platforms, to continue helping advertising partners connect with, and better address the needs of, their customers.

Grocery TV’s network operates under Popspots, an Austin-based retail technology company founded in 2016.

No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt; operates 156 supermarkets under various banners; and, through its MDV military division, distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries. Providence, Rhode Island-based UNFI, the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, is No. 61 on PG’s list.