Walgreens Launches Media Platform

Walgreens has launched the Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), which the retailer describes as a modern, full-service, personalization-driven advertising offering that is rooted in insights and rich first-party data.

The move comes as food and other types of retailers develop and operate their own online media platforms. As e-commerce continues to grow, that and other factors are making food retailers both big and small even more attractive to CPG companies and advertisers to execute their media campaigns.

According to the retailer, wag aims to help brands maximize ROI through data-led execution and optimization on Walgreens-owned platforms and through other external brand-safe channels.

By combining the scale of more than 9,000 stores and 100+ million loyalty members with advanced data modeling, wag delivers unique and custom-built audiences tailored to brand goals and objectives. Using technology and Walgreens deep-rooted customer relationships, audiences can be directly connected to advertising platforms enabling wag to deliver shopper reach across the digital ecosystem that surpasses the industry method of digital media buying.

“At Walgreens, we have an unparalleled insight into consumers’ needs and shopping preferences when it comes to health and wellness items and everyday needs,” said Luke Kigel, VP of Walgreens integrated media and head of Walgreens Advertising Group. “Leveraging advanced technology to unlock the power of our first-party data, we can help brands accelerate ROI by delivering relevant and personalized experiences to their highest value consumers.”

Through wag, brands are offered:

People-based first-party data set grounded in 100+ million loyalty members

Advanced analytics and data science for custom audiences

Technology-led personalization across the entire customer experience

Direct connections of audiences to advertising platforms on Walgreens-owned and third-party channels, resulting in higher match rates versus the industry standard method of digital media buying

Ability to reach shoppers across a spectrum of channels such as digital display, video, social, streaming audio, email as well as Walgreens digital platforms and stores

Access to Walgreens Programmatic Demand Side Platform with SKU level real-time optimization based on daily transactions

Closed loop measurement of customers’ end-to-end shopping journeys.

Walgreens recently announced myWalgreens, a reinvention of the nation’s largest health and well-being centered loyalty program to offer even more benefits and an enhanced customer experience, including pickup in as little as 30 minutes. The company has also collaborated with Microsoft, Adobe and Epsilon to deliver highly personalized customer experiences. These initiatives reinforce Walgreens Boots Alliance’s commitment to digital transformation and connecting with consumers in a deeper and more personal way.

Walgreens operates 9,277 drug stores, with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America. Albertsons is No. 8 on PG's list.