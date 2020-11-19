Walgreens Reinvents Loyalty Program

Walgreens has introduced what it’s touting as a complete reinvention of its customer loyalty program. According to the drug store chain, the extensive benefits offered by the new program, myWalgreens, include the fastest same-day retail pickup currently available. Customers can now shop online or on a fully redesigned mobile app for health-and-wellness products, and then pick them up at a store, curbside or at a drive-thru in as short a time as 30 minutes.

Walgreens has the largest health and wellbeing-centered customer loyalty program in the United States, with more than 100 million members. The new myWalgreens benefits join many others already offered by the retailer, including at-home delivery service via DoorDash and Postmates, and a Prescription Savings Club with as much as 80% off cash retail prices.

Shoppers can sign up for myWalgreens membership quickly and easily at no cost, and will receive 1% Walgreens Cash rewards storewide, 5% Walgreens Cash rewards on Walgreens branded products and “only for you” exclusive deals.

Further, the mobile app now features a wide variety of health-and-wellness services for customers and patients, including a 24/7 pharmacy chat, access to find and schedule medical care and vaccination appointments, personalized health-and-wellness advice, and real-time flu alerts. The earlier version of the popular app has been downloaded more than 65 million times.

“As America’s community pharmacy, Walgreens is delivering an unparalleled experience to help customers and patients manage their health and wellbeing during the most severe health crisis of our lifetimes,” said John Standley, the company’s president. “As always, our more than 25,000 community pharmacists remain at the core of our offering. Our pharmacists and patient care teams do far more than just filling prescriptions – they provide trusted advice, personalized support and a vast range of services.”

As part of its ongoing digital transformation, Walgreens can offer more benefits and a highly personalized experience for customers by tapping the technology and customer insights of such partners as Microsoft, Adobe and Epsilon.

Online or on the app, myWalgreens members are able to do the following :

Shop more than 27,000 items, including everyday health-and-wellness and over-the-counter items, as well as photos

Add a payment method to their digital wallet for quicker contactless checkout

Redeem Walgreens Cash rewards instantly at checkout

Choose digital receipts for fast contactless checkout and to monitor purchases

Earn bonus Walgreens Cash rewards for reaching health goals

Get daily personalized recommendations for health and wellness, along with real-time local environment and health forecasts

Donate Walgreens Cash rewards to charity

Customers who are members of the existing Walgreens Balance Rewards program can transfer their membership to the new myWalgreens program online. Current Balance Rewards members have until Jan. 31, 2021, to enroll in myWalgreens to ensure that any rewards they've earned roll over to the new program. Over the next several months, myWalgreens will roll out even more benefits for customers and patients.

Walgreens operates 9,277 drug stores, with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America. Albertsons is No. 8 on PG's list.