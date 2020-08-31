John Standley Named Walgreens President

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has appointed John Standley president of Walgreens, effective immediately. In his latest role, Standley will lead all Walgreens operations, with responsibility for the development, growth and management of the business as the company continues to expand in the health care sector.

Reporting to Walgreens Boots Alliance Co-COO, Alex Gourlay, Standley brings a deep background in pharmacy, retail and health care, as well as extensive operational experience to his new position to further deliver on the company’s four key strategic priorities: creating neighborhood health destinations, driving cost transformation, accelerating digitalization and restructuring Walgreens’ retail offering.

Earlier, he was president, CEO and chairman of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid Corp., after several years with the company in various leadership roles. Before Rite Aid Corp., he was CEO of the now-defunct Pathmark Stores Inc., and held executive roles at several other grocery and retail companies. Standley is also a former chair of the Alexandria, Virginia-based National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS).

“John’s leadership experience and strong understanding of our industry and the U.S. health care markets will allow him to hit the ground running, drive our transformation, and fulfill our purpose to help people lead healthier and happier lives across America,” noted Stefano Pessina, executive vice chairman and CEO of Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance. “Walgreens’ essential role in the health care delivery system and in the lives of millions of Americans has never been more important as we continue to work our way through the pandemic together. I’m confident John will build on and grow our momentum at Walgreens, and help us compete and win even more in the marketplace.”

Gourlay, who was appointed interim president of Walgreens following the abrupt departure of Richard Ashworth for Tivity Health after just three months, will remain in his role as co-COO, overseeing the strategic direction and coordination of the company’s U.S. operations.

“I’m very excited to join the team and lead the iconic Walgreens brand,” said Standley. “I’m looking forward to accelerating execution of the strategic vision for the future of Walgreens. My top priorities will be meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, patients, team members and the communities we serve during these challenging times, and ensuring that Walgreens fulfills its full potential as one of America’s most admired and trusted companies.”

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 440,000 people and operates more than 18,750 stores. In the United States, Walgreens operates 9,277 drug stores, with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.