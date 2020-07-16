Walgreens, DoorDash Team for On-Demand Delivery

Drug store chain Walgreens and last-mile logistics platform DoorDash have joined forces to provide on-demand delivery to customers in select cities, with plans to expand to markets across the country.

Customers in the Chicago, Atlanta and Denver areas can now order on-demand delivery from Walgreens using the DoorDash app and website, where shoppers can choose from more than 2,300 convenience, health and wellness items. By the end of this summer, Walgreens and DoorDash plan to offer 5,000-plus items for delivery on the DoorDash platform, and to roll out the service to such other major markets as Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Sacramento and Seattle.

“Our collaboration with DoorDash is the latest example of our ongoing focus on enhancing our customer experience with new convenient, accessible and safe shopping and delivery options,” said Stefanie Kruse, VP, digital commerce and omnichannel at Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens. “We continue to offer additional ways to get essential retail products into the hands of customers at their door stoop or wherever and whenever is most convenient for them.”

Items available for delivery include certain over-the-counter medications, along with other household essentials and convenience products from Walgreens stores. Customers within range of a participating Walgreens store can visit the DoorDash mobile app or website to place an order.

“Walgreens offers an unmatched assortment of health and beauty, grocery, and convenience essentials, and we look forward to continuing our growth beyond food to offer millions of Americans access to thousands of Walgreens items on demand,” noted Fuad Hannon, head of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “In light of the ongoing crisis, we will continue to provide customers with access to the supplies they need to maintain a well-cared-for and healthy at-home environment.”

Walgreens is available on DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service offering members unlimited free delivery and lower service fees from hundreds of thousands of local and national businesses nationwide. DashPass members can take advantage of these benefits on Walgreens orders of $12 and up.

In honor of the new partnership Walgreens, DoorDash is offering customers 20% off items from Walgreens via the DoorDash app and website on shoppers’ first order of $15 or more, for up to $5 savings.

The company also recently teamed with Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Pharmacy to expand same-day home delivery of health, beauty and wellness products.

Walgreens operates 9,277 drug stores, with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America. With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, CVS Health is No. 6 on the list.