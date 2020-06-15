Press enter to search
CVS Expands Home Delivery With DoorDash

CVS Expands Home Delivery With DoorDash

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 06/15/2020
CVS Expands Home Delivery With DoorDash
The DoorDash app now offers more than 3,000 CVS items, including perishable and nonperishable foods and over-the-counter medicine.

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, has formed a partnership with DoorDash to expand same-day home delivery of health, beauty and wellness products.

“We are committed to providing our customers with convenient delivery methods that suit their lifestyle,” said George Coleman, SVP of merchandising at Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health. “This partnership allows customers to get the nonprescription daily essentials they need while continuing to practice social distancing.”

The DoorDash app now offers more than 3,000 CVS items, among them health and beauty supplies like shampoo, hair accessories, makeup and nail care; nonperishable and perishable grocery staples such as milk products, breakfast bars, mixed nuts, cereals and packaged cookies; over-the-counter medicine like pain relievers, cold and flu care, and children’s medicine; and household products such as batteries, cleaning wipes and paper towels.

San Francisco-based DoorDash is currently available in Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia and New York City, and will continue to expand in the New York City boroughs of The Bronx and  Brooklyn, and the San Francisco and Boston metro areas, with a national launch expected next month. Its partnership with CVS is in addition to the drug store chain’s nationwide collaborations on same-day delivery of nonprescription items with Instacart and Shipt.

To maintain social distancing, the delivery default for CVS orders via DoorDash will be no-contact, enabling the Dasher to leave the order in a safe, secure location chosen by the customer. 

In tandem with the rollout of the partnership, DoorDash is offering 20% off CVS items through the app on customers' first order of $15 or more (up to $5).

In related news, CVS has waived prescription delivery fees via USPS through June 30, allowing customers to have prescriptions and essential products sent to them at no charge while they're sheltering at home.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, CVS Health is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in in North America.

