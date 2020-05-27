Albertsons, DoorDash Aid United Way Home Delivery Program

Albertsons Cos. Foundation will work with local United Way chapters to support the expanding Ride United home delivery program in Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and Washington state, along with Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons stores in Southern California.

Launched in response to the COVID-19 crisis and rising levels of hunger in communities across the United States, the program expansion will bring food and supplies to vulnerable populations in more parts of the country.

United Way is also teaming up with DoorDash, the on-demand local logistics platform, to offer food delivery in eight communities: Akron, Ohio; Baltimore; Hartford, Connecticut; New Orleans; New York City; Tallahassee and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Ventura County, California. The partnership leverages DoorDash’s last-mile logistics platform, including its fleet of Dashers, to enable deliveries from local food banks, food pantries and other distribution points to senior citizens, low-income families, and those who can’t leave home, providing meals to those in need and flexible earnings opportunities for Dashers.

Since embarking on their partnership in April, DoorDash, United Way and 211, a free, confidential service that connects people to available help and info across North America, have already delivered 15,000-plus food boxes. To address the increasing needs placed on it, DoorDash has ramped up the development of its local logistics infrastructure to support the scale necessary to power the delivery of food and essential supplies to those who need them.