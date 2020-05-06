An In-Depth Assessment of the Kroger-Walgreens Partnership

Kroger and Walgreens announced their initial collaboration in October 2018, involving 13 Walgreens stores in northern Kentucky, about 10 miles from Kroger headquarters in Cincinnati. These stores featured perishables, refrigerated products and dry grocery items, of which 30% were Kroger store brands. The selling space featured Kroger signage, and the 13 locations offered pickup of Kroger.com orders.

A year later, Kroger and Walgreens expanded the partnership to a new market and more locations. Knoxville, Tennessee, was selected as the test market for a 35-store test that involved four separate Kroger Express formats in 35 Walgreens stores. In addition, Walgreens placed its health and beauty departments in 17 Kroger locations.

The Kroger Express formats in the Knoxville market fell into these distinct classifications:

22 expanded refrigeration concepts with full perishable offerings, comprising 3,500-4,250 square feet

Seven Fresh Express concepts with a reduced perishable offering and no meat, at about 3,000 square feet

Four smaller dry grocery-only stores

Two flagship locations with a central entry and a more extensive remodel to allow for an additional 2,000 Kroger SKUs in a 4,000-6,000-square-foot space.

Meanwhile, in the Kroger stores offering Walgreens merchandise, the drug store retailer’s white shelving and Walgreens-brand signage was used adjacent to Kroger-branded pharmacies. Walgreens’ health, beauty and personal care private label products almost completely replaced the Kroger brand at Kroger stores, with the retention of a small number of Kroger and Simple Truth items.

By December of last year, as the relationship progressed, the companies created the Retail Procurement Alliance to reduce the cost of goods sold and stimulate private label innovation. It’s worth remembering, however, that such group purchasing organizations often end one of three ways: They continue with just two initial parties, each retaining their independence; they attract additional out-of-market retail members, which may conflict with Kroger’s ability to expand Kroger Express distribution in non-overlap Walgreens strongholds; or the relationship breaks up or ends in a merger.

Why Knoxville?