Walmart, Others Earn Veteran-Friendly Recognition

U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year’s best-of-the-best evaluations, and 215 companies made the Top Veteran-Friendly Companies List, including a number of retailers.

Food retailers honored include Amazon, CVS Health, Dollar General, Walgreens and Walmart Inc.

The annual review also recognized Top Supplier Diversity Programs, Top Veteran-Friendly Schools and Top Government & Law Enforcement Agencies.

The Kroger Co., SpartanNash, CVS Health, Walgreens and Walmart earned recognition as Top Supplier Diversity Programs.

USVM's goal is to open up employment, business and supplier opportunities within the federal government and corporate America for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses and veterans who are business owners.

"At Dollar General, we continually strive to support and show appreciation to those who have served and continue to serve our country," the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based discount retailer said in regard to the recognition. "Our engagement with the military community includes exclusive discounts to active military, veterans and their immediate family members, outreach with the military communities through our military employee resource group, [the] founding of the Paychecks for Patriots program, which supported service members’ transition to civilian life through meaningful employment opportunities, and more."

Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America. Amazon ranks No. 2, The Kroger Co. is No. 3, Walgreens is No. 4, CVS Health is No. 5, Dollar General is No. 16 and SpartanNash is No. 40.