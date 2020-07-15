Walmart, CVS, Walgreens Earn High Marks for Disability Efforts

Walmart, CVS and Walgreens led other food retailers when it comes crafting a culture of inclusion for people with disabilities, according to new research.

The recognition comes from the 2020 Disability Equality Index (DEI), a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). The listings reflect such metrics as employment, accessibility, community engagement and support services.

Walmart and CVS were among the companies that scored 100% on the list. Other food retailers — Meijer, Amazon and The Kroger Co. — scored 90%. Target scored 80%.

The 100% score doesn't indicate perfection, according to the index, but simply signals that a company “adheres to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices” recommended by the index operators. Any company that scores 80% or more is considered a DEI Best Place to Work.

One recent example of how food retailers can better serve disabled consumers comes from Meijer. The chain uses the Aira app to support blind and low-vision customers. Aira connects users to trained remote agents through smartphone cameras. At the touch of a button, Aira can connect Meijer customers needing visual assistance with anything from reading in-store signage to product labels. The service used to be available for a per-minute fee at Meijer, but with the new partnership, it's now complimentary.

"We appreciate the continued recognition of our journey toward creating environments that make all people feel welcomed, supported and meaningfully engaged," said Timothy Williams, Meijer’s VP of diversity and inclusion. "Our Meijer Disability Awareness & Advocacy Group (mDAAG) team members deserve much of the credit for our continuous innovation in this space. They inspire all of us to constantly push ourselves to do more."

