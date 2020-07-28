Walgreens Doubles Same-Day Curbside Pickup

Walgreens has expanded its contactless same-day curbside pickup to more than 8,600 participating stores nationwide, about half of which just began offering the service. In as little as one hour, customers can order and pay for select household essential and health & wellness products online and then pick up these items curbside at their selected store.

“We are always looking to provide our customers with safe, easy and convenient contactless shopping options to get the retail items they need, whether that’s via same-day delivery through our collaborations with DoorDash and Postmates, same-day pick-up with our order online pick-up at drive-thru, or now via our newest digital enhancement, order online pick-up at curbside,” said Stefanie Kruse, vice president, digital commerce and omnichannel at Walgreens.

Same-day pickup is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local times, and to guarantee same day, orders must be received by 5 p.m.

Customers order online at orderpickup.walgreens.com, and after receiving a confirmation email and arriving at their Walgreens store, the shopper simply taps "I'm here" in the email. An employee will place orders in the trunks of cars or wherever the customer prefers.

Walgreens Boots Alliance also made news this week as its CEO Stefano Pessina announced he is stepping down. The company didn’t provide a time frame, but it said Pessina’s decision was part of a leadership transition to prepare for the appointment of a new CEO who would drive further progress on key strategic priorities and transform the business for the future to address the rapidly-evolving healthcare sector.

Walgreens operates 9,277 drug stores, with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.