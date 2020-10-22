Walgreens Expands Reward Payments Offerings

Walgreens is giving customers more chances to access rewards while inside the retailer’s stores.

Payment services provider FIS said that it has added Walgreens to its growing list of merchants and retailers using Premium Payback, the company’s real-time rewards redemption network. Starting this month, Walgreens customers with eligible payment cards will be able to tap into their credit-card rewards points in real time to help pay for in-store purchases.

Walgreens is one of a growing number of merchants to offer its customers the opportunity to take advantage of this service, joining companies like Paypal, Shell and BP that are already a part of the FIS Premium Payback ecosystem.

With FIS Premium Payback, Walgreens customers will be given the option to “pay with points” at the point of sale after they’ve dipped, swiped or tapped their eligible card. A prompt on the card terminal will ask the shopper if they want to apply a credit worth $10 per transaction based on available eligible points.

“Research shows that the ability to use card loyalty points to make purchases is becoming an increasingly important factor in consumer decisions on where to shop,” said Bruce Lowthers, president of banking and merchant solutions at Jacksonville, Florida-based FIS. “By integrating FIS Premium Payback into its in-store payments network, Walgreens is taking a bold step to bring new levels of savings and value to its customers and drive return shopping.”

This program is among the latest payment and loyalty developments in the food and general retail space.

Albertsons Cos. recently launched Albertsons Pay, a new zero-touch checkout experience available through its updated “just for U” loyalty app. According to the Boise, Idaho-based food retailer, Albertsons Pay provides shoppers with a safe, secure and contact-free way to pay, use discounts and earn rewards, all at the same time.The new technology is available in all Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets and Carrs.

