Albertsons Launches Contactless Payment Tool

Albertsons Cos. has launched Albertsons Pay, a new zero-touch checkout experience available through its updated “just for U” loyalty app.

According to the food retailer, Albertsons Pay provides shoppers with a safe, secure and contact-free way to pay, use discounts and earn rewards, all at the same time.The new technology is available in all Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets and Carrs.

“Easy, fast and zero-touch checkout. That’s the bottom line with Albertsons Pay,” said Albertsons Cos. EVP and COO Susan Morris. “Albertsons Pay combines your just for U discounts, rewards and payments in one incredibly easy contactless transaction.”

Albertsons Pay is available to customers through the updated just for U app. Customers can choose one of two new contactless pay options: Albertsons Direct, a safe and secure way for shoppers to pay through their bank, and Albertsons Cash, a stored-value account that can be pre-loaded and used across all Albertsons Cos. stores

After setup, customers simply show the QR code in their just for U app at checkout to apply their discounts, earn rewards and securely pay for their groceries.

This new contactless pay option complements existing NFC-enabled tap-to-pay options with debit and credit cards, which is available in all Albertsons Cos. stores. In addition, customers will also find a link to Apple Pay and Google Pay within the just for U app for easy access to contactless credit and debit transactions.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 398 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. The company is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.