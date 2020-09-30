Walmart’s New Store Design Reflects E-Commerce Values

Sleek is among the hottest trends in retail design, and Walmart’s digitally-inspired store redesign effort, unveiled Wednesday, shows how the trend is being embraced by even the largest merchants during this time of pandemic.

The new redesign features announced by Walmart seem more about customer experience and aesthetics than merchandising and other areas of retail, but various areas are touched upon. Like pretty much anything Walmart does, one of the main motivations behind the redesign is surely to gain some ground on Amazon.

What Walmart calls the “new look” will be rolled out to 200 supercenters this fiscal year, along with some 1,000 smaller Walmart stores after that.

Redesign Influences and Features

The changes are informed by e-commerce and the onmichannel ideal that so many commerce operators have been chasing even before the pandemic started and put e-commerce in higher gear.

Indeed, one can imagine how a trip to one of these redesigned Walmart stores could feel akin to visiting the retailer’s e-commerce site or mobile app, at least in a general sense. As well, the new store design features resemble, in ways, a recently constructed airport terminal, one whose style might be called sleek, colorful or even minimalist.

Simply put, the retailer said that its “new look and feel and experience” includes:

Updated Walmart signage reflecting the Walmart app icon

Bold, dimensional typeface spotlighting sections

Clean, colorful signage encouraging app use

Self-checkout kiosks as well as contactless payment solutions (i.e. Walmart Pay)

“Today is a pivotal moment for us as we roll out our new store look and feel and embrace a truly digitally enabled omni shopping experience,” said Alvis Washington, Walmart’s vice president, marketing – store design, innovation and experience. “We set out to create a more engaging experience that would allow both our associates and customers to better navigate their shopping needs in a highly customized and convenient way.”