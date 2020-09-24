Walmart Hiring 20K Seasonal Workers

In preparation for an expected increase in online shopping this holiday season, Walmart plans to hire 20,000-plus seasonal associates in its e-commerce fulfillment centers across the United States.

Starting today, interested applicants go online or text “FC” to 240240 to apply for a variety of jobs, among them order fillers and power equipment operators, with a starting hourly rate of $15.75 up to $23.75, based on location, position and schedule. Seasonal employment will begin immediately upon hiring, with shifts scheduled as quickly as 48 hours after applying, and it will continue through Jan. 1, 2021. Many of the positions have the potential to lead to regular employment.

These seasonal openings at Walmart’s e-commerce fulfillment come in the wake of its hiring more than 500,000 new associates since March at its stores and supply chain locations to meet demand amid the pandemic.

“The holidays are always a special time, and this year, we think the season will mean even more to our customers. As more of them turn to online shopping, we want to ensure we’re staffed and ready to help deliver that special gift to their loved ones while continuing to fulfill our customer’s everyday needs,” noted Greg Smith, EVP for supply chain for Walmart U.S. “We’re also proud to be able to continue to provide employment opportunities across the country when it’s needed most.”

As Thad Rueter wrote recently for Progressive Grocer sister publication Retail Leader: “This year of the pandemic has increased consumer interest in e-commerce, and that trend is certain to continue into the fourth quarter. One study shows that 71% of U.S. adults plan to use e-commerce for more than half of their holiday shopping this year, a data point that underscores the broader trends. More research, from San Francisco-based e-commerce software company Salesforce, found that about half of U.S. consumers anticipate shopping more online this year for the holidays than was the case in 2019.”

Rueter went on to point out that “the upcoming holiday season could see more closed retail stores on Thanksgiving, with Walmart and Target among the major merchants that have said they’ll keep their doors shut on that holiday. That, too, promises to increase pressure on retailers to provide a top-shelf e-commerce experience in Q4.”

Walmart also hopes to meet evolving consumer needs in the following ways:

Making available now, in stores and online, “unexpected” holiday gifts that reflect current lifestyles, including athleisure, loungewear and sleepwear for the family, outdoor grills, bicycles and exercise equipment, outdoor sporting equipment, pet care, and electronics

Spreading traditional Black Friday savings throughout the holiday season

Reassuring customers and associates of a safe environment in its physical locations through such previously instituted policies as reduced store hours, required face coverings, sneeze guards, vestibules divided into separate entrances and exits, social-distancing floor decals, and announcements urging proper hygiene and social distancing

Touting its contactless pickup and delivery services

Encouraging customers to sign up for Walmart+ benefits such as unlimited free delivery from stores, fuel discounts, and access to tools like Scan & Go, which enables customers to scan their items as they shop and then pay with Walmart Pay.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list, and Minneapolis-based Target is No. 7.