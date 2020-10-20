Sam’s Club Uses Payments to Boost its Ecosystem

Sam’s Club is making another move in payments, one designed to expand its retail ecosystem.

The retailer and Synchrony have announced a multi-year extension of their strategic financing and credit card relationship that aims to drive incremental value to Sam's Club members by redesigning and enhancing the card rewards.

As part of the extension, Synchrony will continue to issue, manage, and service the redesigned and recreated consumer and commercial credit card programs for Sam's Club at the retailers' almost 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico as well as on SamsClub.com.

This year the two organizations celebrate a 25-year collaboration that has expanded to multiple offerings that provide valuable benefits to both consumers and small businesses. Synchrony continues to make strategic investments in the Sam's Club program to design digital and in-Club experiences. For example, the Sam's Club credit capabilities card is embedded into the Sam's Club app through the Synchrony Plug-in (SyPI) to make applying, buying and managing members' accounts easier.

Synchrony has also integrated with Sam's Club's "Scan & Go" technology by allowing members to apply and seamlessly purchase with their Sam's Club credit card.

The retailer plans to roll out its contactless Scan & Go Fuel feature to clubs (and 518 fuel stations) across the country by the end of the year. Scan & Go Fuel allows members to finally stop shuffling around for their membership card, credit cards or cash at the fuel pump. members just download the app, scan the QR code at the Sam’s Club fuel station pump, and begin fueling.

"We are pleased to renew our longstanding relationship with Synchrony and keep delivering value to our members," said Mike Cook, senior vice president and assistant treasurer of Walmart. "The Sam's Club credit card helps us deepen relationships and loyalty with our members who expect their shopping experience to be easy, secure and seamless. Specifically, the Sam's Club credit card gives members the value they seek including cash back on purchases."

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart, Sam's Club parent company, operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam's Club ranks No. 9 on the list.