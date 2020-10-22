Target Introduces In-Store Reservations, Doubles Drive-Up Spots

In advance of the holiday season, Target is implementing new measures aimed at making shopping safer and easier. These changes are all in addition to retailer's procedures announced earlier this year.

"Year over year, the investments we've made in our business and team have made Target the easiest place to shop in America," said Target CEO Brian Cornell. "As we've navigated the pandemic, that focus has evolved to ensure we're also creating the safest place for our guests to shop. As we approach the holidays, guests can feel confident in choosing Target – a safe experience, incredible value and a differentiated assortment that will help them celebrate the joy of the season."

Three new measures include:

Contactless In-Store Payment : Customers can use Wallet, the mobile-payment option in the Target app, for a contactless self-checkout experience, completely eliminating the need to pick up the scanning device.

: Customers can use Wallet, the mobile-payment option in the Target app, for a contactless self-checkout experience, completely eliminating the need to pick up the scanning device. Pre-Trip Shopping Reservations : To ensure that customers have enough space to shop safely and comfortably, Target continues to monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside stores at one time. This holiday, guests can visit Target.com/line to see whether there's a line outside their local store, and if so, they can reserve a spot in line. Target will then text the guest to notify them that it's their turn to enter the store.

: To ensure that customers have enough space to shop safely and comfortably, Target continues to monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside stores at one time. This holiday, guests can visit Target.com/line to see whether there's a line outside their local store, and if so, they can reserve a spot in line. Target will then text the guest to notify them that it's their turn to enter the store. MyCheckout: The retailer is rolling out 1,000 more MyCheckout devices at its stores across the country, allowing team members to help guests check out anywhere in the store and avoid waiting in line.

In addition to in-store measures,Target is doubling the number of spots dedicated to Drive Up, its same-day pickup service in which goods are brought directly to their cars. The retailer has also eliminated the need for barcode scanning at Drive Up, making it even easier for shoppers and employees to socially distance. Now guests simply show their app to team members through their car window, with a personal identification number visible to confirm the order.

An updated app allows guest to adjust – in real time – whether they want to pick up their items using Order Pickup or Drive Up, even after they've arrived at the store.

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com.