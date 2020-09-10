Target Aims to Be Top Toy Retailer This Christmas

Target is teaming up with one of the most iconic toy brands in the world on an exclusive assortment designed to make the retailer a top destination for shoppers this holiday season.

Target announced it will release an exclusive 70-piece toy collection later this month in partnership with FAO Schwarz. The majority of items will be priced at around $20. In addition, Target will open a pop-up experience at the FAO Schwarz flagship in New York City. As part of the partnership, the FAO store will carry more than 300 items from Target’s private brands, including Cat & Jack and Pillowfort.

“This year’s exclusive FAO Schwarz collection and our largest Bullseye’s Top Toys list ever provides something new and exciting for kids of all ages, all at an incredible value,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “We also recognize our guests have a lot to think about this holiday season, and we hope they find comfort in the safe, easy experiences we’ve created, whether shopping in our stores or using one of our convenient fulfillment options.”

The full collection of toys will be released on Oct. 18.

News of this launch comes after Target launched another exclusive collection for Halloween earlier this year: a spooky line with designer John Derian called Threshold.

“During a Halloween that’s sure to be anything but ordinary, our guests are craving little moments of joy with those they love — and Target’s pulling out our best tricks to treat them to a Halloween they’ll never forget,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Style and Owned Brands, Target. “From truly unique décor and accessories from John Derian for Threshold to costumes, candy and inspiring activities and convenient pickup and delivery options, Target has everything families need to celebrate the season safely."

Derian has partnered with Target multiple times over the years on exclusive collections, most recently launching a 20th Anniversary Collection.

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The Minneapolis-based company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.