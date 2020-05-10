Target Now Carrying Cult-Fave Cookies

Target is giving shoppers another reason to hit the grocery aisles at its stores.

The retailer has teamed up with cult-favorite brand Milk Bar to stock a selection of baked treats, including cookies and cakes, at Target locations nationwide.

Products from Milk Bar, the famed New York City bakery founded by chef Christina Tosi, had been available since 2008 in bricks-and-mortar shops (across New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, and Toronto) and through a complementary e-commerce site that ships dessert care packages nationwide. Now, the brand is expanding into grocery following an initial launch at Whole Foods in April of this year.

“Bringing the spirit of what the Milk Bar team and I create to the daily lives of our community is both a dream come true and something we never take for granted," Tosi said. "We pride ourselves in showing up when you least expect it, showing up with spirit and heart, showing up with baked goods. That my mom, my aunts, my brothers and sisters can get a little nibble of the bakery at their nearby Target excites me to no end. Though most aren’t able to visit us at one of the shops, or are waiting for that special occasion to send a care package, we’re here for you, to give you a reason, an excuse to take a little moment to celebrate something, someone, to take a beat, to eat dessert.”

Milk Bar’s launch at Target will begin with brand new Truffle Crumb Cakes — inspired by Milk Bar’s signature bakery Cake Truffles and classic supermarket desserts. Available in the refrigerated section, Milk Bar and Target are innovating in the fast-growing fresh snacking space, presenting a new option for worthy indulgence with a uniquely Milk Bar spin.

Truffle Crumb Cakes are also joined by soft baked Cookies, inspired by the bakery’s signature mix-ins and names. Additional cookie flavors (including holiday exclusives) will debut in the coming months.

Truffle Crumb Cakes are $2.99 for a pack of 2. Flavors include Birthday, Chocolate Birthday,

and Chocolate Chip. Cookies are $4.99 for a carton of 8 cookies (four 2-packs). Flavors include Confetti, Compost, and Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow.

Target has good timing. Shoppers have been seeking out and eating more cookies, cakes and other creatively indulgent snack and dessert foods during the pandemic, according to Nielsen. And Milk Bar is creating multiple products across multiple aisles in the dessert category with the mission to bring fun back to the aisles of the supermarket through delicious flavors, high quality treats, and whimsical, eye-catching packaging.

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The Minneapolis-based company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.