Shipt Provides Free Flu Shots at CVS for its Shoppers

Grocery delivery service Shipt is offering all of its active shoppers, who deliver food and household staples to households across the country, free flu shots through local CVS Pharmacy locations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of the initiative is to reduce shoppers' risk of contracting the flu and to preserve health care resources necessary for coronavirus patients.

“We want to do our part to support the health and safety of our communities,” explained Kelly Caruso, CEO of Birmingham, Alabama-based Shipt. “Getting a flu shot is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to make sure all shoppers have the opportunity to help protect their health with one this year. We’re proud to partner with CVS to make it as easy as possible for Shipt Shoppers to get their free flu shot.”

Active Shipt Shoppers are receiving an email on Oct. 5 on how to get an online voucher for the free vaccination. They can then bring the completed voucher to a CVS pharmacist at any of the nearly 10,000 locations across the country, including CVS Pharmacy inside Target, Shipt’s parent company. Shoppers can use CVS’ new digital scheduling tools to make vaccination appointments with a pharmacist by visiting CVS.com, the CVS app or by texting FLU to 287898, although walk-in appointments are also welcome at CVS Pharmacy during flu season.

“We are determined to play a vital role in helping Americans stay safe and get immunized this flu season, and we applaud Shipt for stepping up and ensuring shoppers have access to our pharmacies where they can receive a flu shot safely and conveniently,” noted Ryan Rumbarger, SVP, store operations at Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Pharmacy.

Throughout the pandemic, Shipt has worked to protect its shoppers. Every month, the company offers to send all active shoppers free reusable face masks, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer. Shipt has also made disposable face masks and gloves available to shoppers via pickup at local Target stores, enabling shoppers to replenish their protective gear as needed. Further, shoppers have received CDC-recommended healthy hygiene habits and are urged to make contactless deliveries when possible.

A partnership with Charleston, South Carolina-based Benefitfocus enables Shipt to help shoppers find coverage options for medical, vision and dental insurance, along as well as prescription plans, and the company provides financial relief support for shoppers temporarily unable to work due because of a diagnosis of COVID-19 for them or a member of their household diagnosed, or if they’re under a mandatory quarantine order.

CVS currently offers same-day prescription delivery service via Shipt at nearly 8,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. Along with eligible prescriptions, thousands of popular health and household items available at CVS, among them cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, first aid, digestive health, vitamins, baby care, and personal and feminine care products, can be added to delivery orders.

Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and its app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. The company is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com, and is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, CVS Health is No. 6 on PG’s list.