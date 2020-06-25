Target Takes Grocery E-Commerce Nationwide

Target is adding fresh and frozen grocery items to its order pickup and curbside delivery services.

According to the retailer, it has tested the service in the Twin Cities and Kansas City areas, and now will introduce the offering across the Midwest, with more than 400 stores having it by the end of June. “And we’ll reach more than 1,500 stores in time for the holidays,” Target noted.

“The speed and convenience of our fulfillment options are unmatched across the country, and they’ve become even more critical for our guests searching for easy and safe ways to shop during the pandemic," said John Mulligan, Target’s COO. "By adding fresh grocery to the pickup services our guests already love, we’re giving them even more reasons to shop at Target. During a time when even more people are looking for different ways to get the items they need, we’ll continue to invest in making Target the easiest and safest place to shop.”

The new service covers some 750 food items, including produce, dairy, bakery, meat and frozen products. “Now guests can get the grocery items they need — like milk, bread, eggs and ice cream — along with the staples they’ve already been getting through Drive Up and Order Pickup,” the company said. “And those items are in addition to the more than 250,000 items available for pickup across categories like home, apparel, essentials and more.”

Orders placed via the service are ready within a few hours, the retailer noted, adding that “for Drive Up, the experience is completely contactless, as we bring the order to your car in less than two minutes."

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The Minneapolis-based company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.