Target Gives New Bonuses to Workers

Target workers are getting another bonus.

The retailer said Monday that it will award more than 350,000 frontline team members another $200 bonus.

This bonus will go to all eligible hourly team members in stores and distribution centers—including seasonal hires—plus hourly team members who support Target’s guest and team member contact centers.

“In a year like no other, I’m proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they’ve provided our guests and communities,” says Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief HR officer. “Target’s success this year is a direct result of our team members turning our purpose into action and meeting our guests’ changing needs day after day.”

This bonus represents an investment of more than $70 million in Target’s labor force ahead of the holidays, the retailers. It’s also the fourth time Target has recognized its frontline team members or leaders with bonuses in 2020.

Target isn’t the only retailer giving out bonuses as the year heads toward its conclusion. In late September, Ingles Markets said would give its employees another COVID-19 bonus at a time when many other food retailers are ending those programs. The Asheville, N.C.-based grocery chain said it would provide a third bonus of $300 to full-time workers, and a bonus of $150 to part-time associates.

Earlier this year, Albertsons, Kroger and other chains discontinued their pandemic bonus programs, while others, such as Fareway and Walmart, have continued to pledge more pay for workers.

