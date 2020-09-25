Ingles Markets Gives Workers Another Bonus

Ingles Markets is giving its employees another COVID-19 bonus at a time when many other food retailers are ending those programs.

The Asheville, N.C.-based grocery chain said it would provide a third bonus of $300 to full-time workers, and a bonus of $150 to part-time associates.

"Since the spring, our associates have met the daily challenge of providing what our customers need in a safe and clean environment," said Robert P. Ingle II, chairman of the board. "The bonus payment will be made in mid-November 2020. Our associates have made a difference during this unprecedented time. We are incredibly proud of them and wish to show appreciation for their efforts."

Earlier this year, Albertsons, Kroger and other chains discontinued their pandemic bonus programs, while others, such as Fareway and Walmart, have continued to pledge more pay for workers.

Meanwhile, the Washington, D.C.-based United Food and Commercial Workers International (UFCW) union has launched a new national campaign calling on grocery retailers to reinstitute what it calls hazard pay for front-line workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, UFCW announced a new agreement with Stop & Shop on premium pay for 56,000 union Stop & Shop associates represented by UFCW. The agreement will provide retroactive premium pay – in the form of lump sum payments equal to 10% of all hours worked between July 5 and Aug. 22.

Operating 197 supermarkets in six southeastern states, Ingles is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.