Quotient Launches Brand Engagement Tools

As advertising in the retail and CPG space becomes more precise and personalized, a new tool from digital promotions, media and analytics company Quotient promises to help more brands better engage with consumers.

On Wednesday, Quotient announced the availability of an in-store network of Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) inventory, allowing brands to execute targeted brick-and-mortar campaigns in convenience, grocery and drugstore locations using proprietary shopper intent data and exclusive shopper purchase data.

With the addition of high-impact in-store DOOH inventory to their marketing mix, brands can reach millions of consumers, engaging them during the shopping experience as they make their purchase decisions. With this new solution, marketers can increase their return on ad spend by creating retailer-specific packages to reach shoppers in a specific location or who frequent a particular retailer, as either a standalone campaign, or part of a larger national advertising strategy.

“The expansive in-store DOOH inventory enables brands to reach shoppers right when it matters most — when data indicates that intent is high and they’re ready to make a purchase — providing an unparalleled strategic opportunity,” said Steven Boal, Quotient CEO and founder. “I’m thrilled that we’re giving marketers even more opportunities to develop a unified experience for shoppers, whether they’re shopping at their favorite brick and mortar locations or online.”

DOOH inventory at 20+ leading retailers with over 35,000 screens available onsite and in-store, including Albertsons, Food Lion, Jewel-Osco, Giant Eagle, Safeway, Hannaford, Shaws, Walgreens and independent convenience stores can be accessed directly through Quotient’s programmatic digital media buying and planning solutions. Brands can activate their campaigns for this inventory against Quotient’s exclusive database of over 100 million verified shoppers, giving brands the ability to precisely target audiences across all CPG categories at scale.

For example, a health bar brand or shopper marketer can seamlessly select health product category shoppers, accurately identify the relevant grocery locations and in-store screens that over-index with the audience, execute the campaign and measure brand awareness, store visitation and attributable sales.

The launch sees Quotient add additional in-store options to its existing national network of DOOH inventory. Now marketers can create cohesive and measurable omnichannel shopper experiences from a single source, establishing connections throughout the entirety of the customer journey, powered by exclusive data. As part of Quotient’s end-to-end solutions, audiences who have been exposed to marketers’ DOOH campaigns can be retargeted on mobile and other screens to help brands drive sales and connect with consumers in a more meaningful way across both digital and physical locations.