Rite Aid, DoorDash Team on National Same-Day Delivery

Drug store chain Rite Aid and last-mile logistics platform DoorDash have joined forces to provide same-day delivery of nonprescription health, convenience and wellness items. Consumers can now order products via the DoorDash app or website from more than 2,100 Rite Aid locations in 17 states, with average delivery in under an hour.

DoorDash will offer on its platform 24,000-plus items sold at Rite Aid, among them health and beauty supplies such as shampoo and makeup, nonperishable and perishable grocery staples such as milk and Thrifty ice cream, over-the-counter medicine like pain relievers and cold and flu care, and household products such as paper towels and cleaning supplies.

“At Rite Aid, we want our customers to have as many options as possible to shop our selection at nearby stores,” noted Katie Finnegan, chief customer experience and e-commerce officer at Rite Aid. “Providing same-day delivery through DoorDash provides customers with the option to shop our full assortment of products from the convenience of their smartphones or computers, ensuring they can access Rite Aid anytime and anywhere they need to.”

“Amidst the pandemic, we accelerated our momentum into new categories to address consumers’ heightened needs for access to everyday health-and-wellness essentials,” said Fuad Hannon, head of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “As we continue to expand our offerings in the convenience space, we’re thrilled to partner with Rite Aid to provide customers with on-demand access to their favorite drugstore products and a wide selection of home essentials delivered right to their doorsteps.”

Rite Aid is available on DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service offering members unlimited free delivery and lower service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the country. DashPass members can receive these benefits on all orders of products from Rite Aid of $12 or more.

Operating more than 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.