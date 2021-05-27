CVS Ups Exclusive Store-Brand Offerings

CVS Pharmacy has rolled out more than 150 exclusive store-brand products, including an expansion of the recently introduced Live Better by CVS Health brand, new Gold Emblem Fair Trade Certified coffee, and the launch of Goodline Grooming Co., a men’s skin and grooming care brand only at CVS.

According to the company, these new items, spanning the health, grocery and beauty categories, were developed to satisfy unmet customer needs for conveniently packaged premium products at affordable prices. Further, in line with CVS’ ongoing commitment to transparency, new launches also include water in BPA-free recyclable boxes, feminine products made from 100% cotton, and beauty items free from such problematic ingredients as phthalates and formaldehydes.

“We’ve been listening to and working with our customers to engage and meet their needs in ways others haven’t,” noted Brenda Lord, VP of store brands at CVS Health. “Millions of people are entering our stores, opening our app and visiting CVS.com daily for prescriptions, essentials, or health care services like tests and vaccinations, and we want them to feel supported in meeting their everyday needs. We’ve seen that younger and health-minded consumers are responding positively to our exclusive offerings, noticing the purpose, passion, quality and value across our store-brands portfolio. I’m so proud of this work; we feel a deep sense of purpose in this. You’ll continue to see exciting launches from us.”

In the grocery aisle, new items from the Gold Emblem and Gold Emblem abound brands encompass 50-plus inventive flavor combinations, convenient new packaging forms, and Fair Trade Certified coffees in various blends, roasts and pack sizes. With this expansion, CVS has become the first drug store chain to introduce 100% Fair Trade Certified products within its store-brand portfolio. Among the other new products are Organic Roasted Nuts, Extreme Carolina Reaper Puffs, Chili Lime Beef Jerky, value-sized Omega Trail Mix in a resealable pouch, Electrolyte Max oral hydration beverage in Cherry Pomegranate and Berry Frost varieties and Boxed Water in BPA-free recyclable packaging.

In the wellness category, CVS has launched 80 affordable SKUs with innovative formulas and formats. Line extensions from Live Better by CVS Health include Immunity Defense with Mushrooms, Stress Relief Formula with Ashwagandha and Rhodiola, and new apple cider vinegar products featuring echinacea, elderberry and blueberry. All products in this line come in packaging that’s at least 80% recyclable. Also, new feminine solutions from the CVS Health brand incorporate options made from 100% organic cotton, and new vitamins and supplements from CVS Health include Collagen with Vitamin C, Zinc Gummies for immune support, Brain Support supplements and Turmeric Complex.

Created by guys, for guys, the Goodline Grooming Co. spans skin care, beard care, grooming tools and razors, and all products are made from ingredients like vitamin C and aloe vera, free of phthalates and parabens, and never tested on animals. Additionally, many new at-home beauty and personal care items are also now available in the skin care, hair and nail segments from GSQ by GLAMSQUAD and pop•arazzi, among them a Dry Shampoo/Conditioner, a T-Bar Facial Massager, and more nail care products that are vegan, cruelty-free and free from harmful chemicals.

All of CVS’ store-brand products carry a commitment to quality, safety and trust, and hold a 100% satisfaction guarantee, while all of the retailer’s store-brand vitamins and supplements meet the standards of its Tested to Be Trusted program, an industry-first initiative that requires third-party testing of all brands of vitamins and supplements sold in store and online to ensure the accuracy of the dietary ingredients listed on the supplement facts panel, and that the products are free from certain additives and ingredients.

The new store-brand items can be purchased in-store, online and via Instacart, DoorDash and Shipt, from select locations.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in in North America.