The Fresh Market to Hold Hiring Event

As COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions ease, The Fresh Market is gearing up for a summer with increased social gatherings by revealing a big hiring push.

The specialty grocer is holding a national hiring event for 1,600 full- and part-time team members. The event will take place at all 159 store locations on April 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with qualified applicants receiving on-the-spot interviews.

The Fresh Market joins other retailers this week going on their own hiring sprees. Bashas’ Markets Inc. said that it aims to fill at least 700 positions across its more than 100 locations in Arizona, while Dollar Tree Inc. indicated that it wants to hire thousands of full- and part-time associates at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and distribution centers.

Candidates interested in joining The Fresh Market team are encouraged to apply on the retailer’s website before attending the hiring event so that specific interview times can be scheduled, but walk-ins will be accepted as well. All stores will follow proper safety protocols related to COVID-19 during the interviews, including social distancing and wearing a face covering.

To entice applicants, The Fresh Market is boasting that its full- and part-time team members receive a generous 30% employee discount.

The specialty grocer also touts a diverse and inclusive work environment. The Fresh Market recently hired its first head of diversity role, underscoring its commitment to strategically advancing and integrating diversity, equity and inclusion values and practices so as to better connect with team members, partners, customers and communities.

Meanwhile, The Fresh Market gave a clear indication last month that it's looking to resume new store growth with the hire of Ted Frumkin to the position of group VP of real estate, development and construction. Frumkin’s most recent experience in food retailing came at Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, where he was chief development officer, helping the company add more than 200 stores during his seven-year tenure.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The ranking also includes Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, at No. 30; Sprouts, at No. 45; and Bashas’, a family-owned company based in Chandler, Arizona, at No. 73.