Bashas' Is Going on a Hiring Spree

The next phase of Bashas' growth strategy is a big hiring push.

The Arizona retailer announced it aims to fill at least 700 positions across its more than 100 locations in the state.

The open positions range from hourly clerks to store managers, and everything in-between, especially skilled bakers and meat cutters who can immediately join the team.

The grocer is holding a job fair on April 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Victory Outreach, 4655 W. McDowell Rd., Suite 101, in Phoenix.

During the job fair, the Bashas’ hiring team will interview candidates, who will complete paperwork and submit to drug screening. Face masks, social distancing and a health/temperature check will be required. In many cases, applicants will be hired on the spot. Applications can be completed in advance online at bashas.com, using the grocer’s newest mobile-friendly hiring platform.

In March Bashas’ announced it has teamed with Forager, a company that connects local farmers with grocers, on a new pilot partnership at the retailer’s stores across Arizona to significantly increase its number of suppliers and product offerings of locally sourced food.

“Partnering with Forager will support our expansion of suppliers and products, focusing on growing ‘hyperlocal’ sourcing to deliver on our customers’ expectations for local food direct to our stores as part of our ongoing commitment as Arizona’s Hometown Grocer,” noted Steve Mayer, SVP of merchandising, marketing and procurement of Bashas’. “Forager can help us scale a large local program across our entire network of stores after our pilot launch, and we are excited about the budding partnership and the positive impact that we can make in our local communities.”

Also in March, the company made two additions to its executive leadership team to enable it to focus more sharply on the customer experience, sustainability and technology. The grocer appointed Sue Klug to its board of directors, and named Steve Mayer its SVP of marketing, merchandising and procurement.