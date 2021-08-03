Bashas’ Augments Leadership Team

An industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the grocery industry, Mayer brings to his latest position a deep understanding of merchandising planning, pricing strategies, store layouts and marketing. Recognized in 2002 as one of the industry’s Most Valuable Buyers by Progressive Grocer, he has held a range of strategic leadership roles at some of the best-known grocers across the country.

“With a highly specialized skill set and innovative approach to the industry, Steve has a solid track record of generating measurable results,” said Basha. “Steve is already playing a vital role in evolving relationships within the vendor community, while reinforcing the deep-seated commitment we have to our customers.”

In his new role, Mayer will head technological advances for Bashas’. He was instrumental in the company’s partnership with San Jose, California-based Hypersonix, an artificial intelligence platform that provides insights on consumer behavior to enhance sales and analyze promotions. Under Mayer’s direction, Bashas’ is also upgrading its e-commerce platforms and services to improve grocery delivery, curbside pickup and personalized offers. Additionally, he is continuing infrastructure investments to create an easier customer shopping experience.

Mayer joined Bashas’ from St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, where he attained the role of chief merchant and member of the executive strategy team after a stint as group VP of produce, floral and deli. He also held executive roles at Meijer Corp., Bi-Lo (now part of Southeastern Grocers), Ahold USA (now Ahold Delhaize USA) and Mills River, North Carolina-based Flavor 1st, where he was named the company’s president.

Committed to sharing his knowledge with the next generation of business leaders, Mayer has been a business professor of both undergraduate and graduate programs at his alma mater, University of Phoenix.

Bashas’ Market Inc. is a family-owned company based in Chandler, Arizona. Its brands include Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets. The company is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America. Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize USA, Meijer, Southeastern Grocers and Schnucks are Nos. 8, 11, 19, 34, 67, respectively, on PG’s list.