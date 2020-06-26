Bashas’ Embraces AI Analytics from Hypersonix

Bashas’ Family of Stores is turning to artificial intelligence technology from Hypersonix to help run its food retail business.

More specifically, the chain will use the Hypersonix AI-based analytics platform — offered on a subscription basis — to support the company’s real-time merchandising, marketing and enterprise analytics needs, the technology vendor said. The deal comes as the food retail industry faces “unprecedented change and fluctuating demand patterns due to COVID-19,” making the use of leading-edge analytics even more important.

“We look forward to seeing how Hypersonix can identify new growth opportunities from our data,” said Edward N. Basha III, president and CEO of Bashas’ Family of Stores. “We believe in innovation and partnership and finding ways to support our teams with advanced tools they need to better serve our shoppers and our community.”

According to Hypersonix, its Unified Data Analytics Platform harnesses data-driven insights without dependency on data analysts or information technology professionals and brings a "Google-like experience" to consumer commerce analytics.

The Bashas’ Family of Stores' deployment follows 90-day pilot as well as an $11.5 million Series A funding round for Hypersonix.

This isn’t the only recent grocery store signing for Hypersonix, either. Earlier this week, Smart & Final said it was rolling out the company’s AI analytics platform to support the retailer's enterprise analytics and digital transformation initiatives. That move followed the completion of a pilot program that began two months ago.

Bashas’ Family of Stores is a family-owned company based in Chandler, Arizona. Its brands include Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, Eddie's Country Store, and both Bashas' and Bashas' Diné supermarkets. Bashas’ Market Inc. is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America.