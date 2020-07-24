Bashas’ Grows Double Up Food Bucks Participation

Two Bashas’ Food City supermarkets in Yuma and one in San Luis are now helping shoppers to make healthy choices as the grocer expands its participation in the Double Up Food Bucks Arizona program, following a successful pilot at the Bashas’ Diné Market in Window Rock.

Double Up Food Bucks Arizona doubles the benefit of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at participating stores. For every dollar that shoppers spend on healthy foods using a SNAP EBT card, they get an additional dollar to spend on healthy foods on their next store visit. Eligible foods include fresh fruits and vegetables, food-producing plants, and dried beans without added ingredients.

“We’re always looking for ways to support and encourage healthy choices,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, CEO of Chandler, Arizona-based Bashas’, which operates the Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarket banners. “A program like this one – which encourages nutritious food consumption – builds on our commitment to provide access to healthy options for Arizonans. We look forward to helping this program grow to more of our store locations.”

Customers receive Double Up Food Bucks in the form of coupons printed at the register that can be used on their next visit. Coupons expire two months after printing.

“Double Up is a win-win,” noted Adrienne Udarbe, executive director of Chandler-based nonprofit Pinnacle Prevention, which brought Double Up Food Bucks to Arizona in 2016. “Families bring home healthier foods, and more food dollars stay in the local economy. It has a ripple effect of benefits across the community.”

The Window Rock Bashas’ Diné Market was one of the first supermarkets in Arizona to take part in the program.

“We received such a positive response to Double Up in Window Rock that we decided to expand our participation to some of our Food City stores,” observed Basha. “Shoppers have told us that their participation in the program has truly changed how they shop, cook and eat.”

Since its launch in Arizona, Double Up Food Bucks has grown to more than 25 participating locations, among them grocery stores, corner stores, farmers’ markets, farm stands, community-supported agriculture (CSA) sites, food banks and mobile markets.

Other grocers to introduce the program across the country include Leevers Supermarkets in Colorado and SpartanNash in Michigan. This year, the program is available in almost 30 states.

Family-owned Bashas’ operates more than 100 grocery stores in Arizona. The company is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Grand Rapids, Michigan-based SpartanNash is No. 40 on the list.