Colorado Indie Grocer Deploys Healthy Food Incentive Apps

Leevers Supermarkets, which owns 18 Save-A-Lot and Colorado Ranch Market grocery stores throughout the Centennial State, has teamed with digital services development firm Snap2Save to implement two healthy food incentive applications.

Snap2Save’s technology automates these processes, reducing costs and enabling greater expansion while connecting retailers to health care providers that can encourage the adoption of healthy shopping habits.

One app helps GusNIP (Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program) grantees and retailers better serve SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) shoppers by automating USDA SNAP produce incentives, better known as Double Up Food Bucks. Using the app, SNAP recipients can receive vouchers for matching funds for the purchase of fresh produce. Sponsored by LiveWell Colorado, the program launched at Save-A-Lot stores and Colorado Ranch Markets in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The other app is a food prescription (FoodRx) program in which health care providers prescribe fresh produce to patients with vouchers for free produce, which are redeemed at participating retailers. The application rolled out at Leevers Supermarkets’ El Mercado store in Denver, in partnership with local medical provider Clinica Tepeyac.

“We’ve been proud to provide customers with quality, value and exceptional service for over 75 years,” noted Chris Leevers, VP of Franktown, Colorado-based Leevers Supermarkets. “Now, through Snap2Save’s healthy food incentive applications, we’re able to further expand shopper offerings and help customers live healthier lifestyles.”

The apps are the first steps in Snap2Save’s development of a broad-based health-and-wellness incentive platform focused on independent grocers and aimed at rewarding the purchase of a wide variety of healthy foods, as well as a national platform connecting grocers and health care providers for FoodRx.

“FoodRx and Double Up Food Bucks are vital examples of the increasing role grocery retailers play in the health and wellness of shoppers,” said Sam Jonas, founder and CEO of Pueblo-based Snap2Save. “We’re excited to serve all parties in this value chain.”

Back in 2018, Leevers Supermarkets launched a mobile loyalty app from Snap2Save that encourages healthier eating by incentivizing the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables.