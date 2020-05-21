Kroger Dials Up Telenutrition Services

The Kroger Co. is helping its customers choose healthy foods during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free telenutrition services, the latest of Kroger Health's Food as Medicine platform.

Anyone can receive a complimentary virtual consultation with a registered dietitian via a two-way video chat and personalized support and plans for individuals and families — whether cooking for the first time, experiencing tighter budgets, or navigating reduced access to fresh or favorite foods. The registered dietitians can also help with management of food-related health concerns, including weight maintenance or loss, gastrointestinal conditions and eating disorders, and nutrition plans associated with fertility, oncology and more.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed shopping, cooking and eating routines for households across America," said Jim Kirby, Kroger Health's senior director. "Many families and individuals are for the first time exclusively relying on cooking for meals, some with limited budgets and nutrition knowledge. Through Kroger Health's telenutrition service, our dietitians are providing free personalized nutrition advice to help our customers shop for and prepare delicious and affordable nutritious meals."

Kroger's data science and analytics business, 84.51°, released a recent report on how customers' shopping styles, cooking preferences and eating routines have shifted during the coronavirus crisis.

51% are cooking and baking more often than before the crisis, while 45% are cooking the same amount. Just 4% are cooking less often;

40% say they are eating more comfort and indulgent foods;

40% of customers say they have purchased more packaged foods than they usually do; and

46% of customers say they are snacking more throughout the day.

To help adjust to the new normal, customers can enter the code COVID into the Kroger Health telenutrition platform to receive unlimited free visits.

