Top Women in Grocery Nomination

Nominations for 2019 are now open

Nominations are now open for Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Top Women in Grocery industry awards program, which recognizes the integral role women play across all segments of the North American retail food industry.

Applications are open to candidates employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – for above-and-beyond achievements attained between April 2018 – March 1, 2019 – from the retailer/wholesaler and supplier/vendor communities in three categories:

Senior-level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)

Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)

Store Managers (titles of Store Manager, Store Director)

Progressive Grocer will present its new slate of Top Women in Grocery in its June 2019 print issue, which will be devoted to showcasing overall excellence and continued achievement among female movers and shakers in the North American retail food industry. All Top Women in Grocery winners will also be recognized at a gala awards celebration on Nov. 7, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Fla. The event will also include an optional daytime Leadership Development Program which all honorees will be invited to attend.

Nomination Parameters