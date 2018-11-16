Top Women in Grocery Nomination
Nominations for 2019 are now open
Nominations are now open for Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Top Women in Grocery industry awards program, which recognizes the integral role women play across all segments of the North American retail food industry.
Applications are open to candidates employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – for above-and-beyond achievements attained between April 2018 – March 1, 2019 – from the retailer/wholesaler and supplier/vendor communities in three categories:
- Senior-level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)
- Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)
- Store Managers (titles of Store Manager, Store Director)
Progressive Grocer will present its new slate of Top Women in Grocery in its June 2019 print issue, which will be devoted to showcasing overall excellence and continued achievement among female movers and shakers in the North American retail food industry. All Top Women in Grocery winners will also be recognized at a gala awards celebration on Nov. 7, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Fla. The event will also include an optional daytime Leadership Development Program which all honorees will be invited to attend.
Nomination Parameters
- Nomination deadline: March 1, 2019
- All Top Women in Grocery nominations must be filed electronically via the official online entry application, which can be found via the link below.
- Once complete, applicants will receive an auto-email confirmation reply that your entry has been accepted. You must create a Formsite account to save your nominations. After you have submitted the nominations, you can edit them at any time prior to the March 1, 2019, entry deadline. If you do not receive a confirmation reply after completing the entry, please contact PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt.
- All nominations must provide convincing details of extraordinary achievements – such as leading innovative corporate initiatives, executing/delivering extraordinary financial and/or strategic objectives, astute problem-solving acumen and achieving exceptional performance benchmarks – attained during the specified timeframe.
- Information furnished on nomination forms will be used to judge applicants, as well as serving as the basis of the write-ups for all Top Women in Grocery winners in PG‘s June issue.
- Past Top Women in Grocery winners are eligible to enter but are required to include a minimum of three unique and significant accomplishments/achievements attained during the 12-month entry period beyond that which has been recognized in previous years.
- All completed nomination forms are strongly advised to include a high-resolution .jpg (300 dpi) digital color photo, which will appear in the June 2019 issue of Progressive Grocer.
- Final deadline for winner headshot photos: May 1, 2019.
- To ensure photos are cataloged properly, please name digital photo files as follows:
Nominee’s last name, first name, company name (i.e., Goldschmidt, Bridget, Progressive Grocer)
- Make sure to provide instructions on Step 1 of the application form how you would like your nominee(s) to be notified if they are selected as a 2019 Top Woman in Grocery (i.e., via direct email to individual winner(s) or to specific company representative specified on Step 1).
- All winners/nominators will be notified by April 15, 2019.
- Questions? Please contact Bridget Goldschmidt.