Top Women in Grocery Dazzle at Annual Event

The Top Women in Grocery enjoyed getting their hair and nails done in The Delight Lounge, relaxing with some yoga and sipping on cocktails, before the evening festivities began.

At the Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation, the energy was electric. Monica Garnes, division head of Kroger-owned Fry's, received the 2019 Trailblazer award; Amanda Martinez and Valerie Wilson, both of Albertsons, were inducted into the Top Women in Grocery Hall of Fame; and all 393 of this year's honorees were recognized, with those present making their way to the stage for their awards.

The event continued on into the evening with a Hershey-sponsored Dessert Party and dancing.