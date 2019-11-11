Top Women in Grocery Dazzle at Annual Event
Progressive Grocer honored the 2019 Top Women in Grocery at its annual event in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 6-7. Nearly 700 people gathered to celebrate the 393 honorees and their extraordinary achievements in the industry.
The event started with an evening cocktail reception before attendees gathered the next morning for the Leadership Development Program.
- Stephanie Robertson, director global skin care for Procter & Gamble, kicked things off with a keynote on brands as a force of good, and consumers' increasing choice to select brands that best align with and reflect their values.
- Then, Sarah Alter, president and CEO of the Network of Executive Women, and Tiffany Mawhinney, principal at Deloitte, came together with Generation Z's Danielle Robinson, business analyst at Deloitte, to discuss a recent survey and first-hand experience of how this emerging demographic is changing the workplace.
- Top Women in Grocery were the spotlight of the next panel with Laurie Casagrande, of UNFI; Eureka McCrae, of Albertsons; Nicole Parker, of FoodStory Brands; and Sheila Laing, of Hy-Vee, tackling "Working While Female: A Guide for Dealing With Issues in the Workplace," focusing on issues such as mentorship and the elusive work-life balance.
- To close out the Leadership Development Program, Kroger VP of Fresh Suzy Monford delivered a compelling keynote on food that fuels and the workplace as a fit place.
The Top Women in Grocery enjoyed getting their hair and nails done in The Delight Lounge, relaxing with some yoga and sipping on cocktails, before the evening festivities began.
At the Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation, the energy was electric. Monica Garnes, division head of Kroger-owned Fry's, received the 2019 Trailblazer award; Amanda Martinez and Valerie Wilson, both of Albertsons, were inducted into the Top Women in Grocery Hall of Fame; and all 393 of this year's honorees were recognized, with those present making their way to the stage for their awards.
The event continued on into the evening with a Hershey-sponsored Dessert Party and dancing.
Progressive Grocer would like to thank all of the 2019 Top Women in Grocery sponsors: