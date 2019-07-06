Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer: The 2019 Trailblazer

PG: I think people often struggle with asking for guidance. What would be your advice to people either looking for guidance or people who are giving guidance?

Garnes: If you’re looking to mentor someone, or someone has asked you to be their mentor, open and honest feedback is very, very important. Then it’s the follow-up piece, when you’re hearing feedback on the person, taking the initiative as the mentor to reach out and say, “Hey, just wanted to share some great things I’m hearing, or some things that I’m hearing that may be an opportunity.” It’s that continual feedback that’s going to help them. Then it goes back to listening, because sometimes the mentees may have frustrations or just want to celebrate something that’s happened in their career, and giving them the opportunity to vent when need be, and then processing the information and providing them constructive advice back. And obviously celebrating with them as people grow in their careers.

Finding that mentor can be challenging. It can be intimidating. I think it’s facing the fear head-on to ask somebody that’s at a higher level than you are, able to be flexible about how and the ways to contact the mentor. Agree to a schedule and ask, “Hey, I know we can only get on the calendar x amount of times, but are you OK if I have a situation [where] I can reach out either via email or text message or just a quick phone call in the event that I have something that I need help with?”

PG: What has been some of the best advice you’ve been given, both in your career and life in general?

Garnes: I think that one of the things I always go back to — and my parents instilled this in me — is really living your own personal values. I always think about my values and how important it is that they align with The Kroger Co. values, when you think about honesty, integrity, respect and embracing inclusion and diversity. I think that if every day, you show up to work and you show up in personal relationships — not just professional — and you have your values you hold true, then people will respect that and know that you’re a believable person and an honest person.

I think it’s just about genuinely caring for people. It’s OK to care about the people that you work with and care about their success and wanting the best for them.

Also, being your authentic self. I think a lot of times, we may try and fit a model or role that we perceive is the right thing to do, but if you’re not true to yourself and find your passion — what you’re passionate about — you’re never going to have the success you’re meant to have. I try and be Monica every single day I come to work, so people know what to expect every single day, but I think the more you can be yourself, the more that you can find that passion for whatever it is you do. You will be a better leader. You will have more success in your career, and, I think, you’ll be a happier person.