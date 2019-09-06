The 2019 Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer: Rising Stars
READ ALL ABOUT THE 2019 HONOREES
Progressive Grocer recognizes 393 extraordinary women this year who join the ranks of the Top Women in Grocery. These women strengthen the retail food industry at many levels, within both the retailer and supplier communities.
Top Women in Grocery is a community that has continued to grow since 2007, with the best and brightest women in the industry.
Honorees are recognized in one of three categories: Executive-Level, Rising Stars and Store Managers. Below you find an incredible group of 247 Rising Stars.
Jennifer Douglass
Director, General Merchandising/Health and Beauty Care, Boise, Acosta
- Douglass overdelivered on the Acosta GM/HBC 2018 budget by 28 percent by establishing strong, strategic partnerships with leadership from a national supermarket customer and national sales managers.
- She created and fine-tuned a national selling team that is spread across the United States and calls on all 13 divisions of a national supermarket company.
- Douglass increased sales for a national supermarket’s GM/HBC promotion by 22 percent over the prior year; over three months, she negotiated national offers on behalf of 14 clients, making Acosta the No. 1 contributor as a whole to the GM/HBC portion of Monopoly.
Bridget Faughnan
Director of Grocery, Metro New York, Acosta
- Faughnan played a critical role in the development of many of Acosta’s employees through its Leadership Development Program, ensuring that associates learn every aspect of the industry and are exposed to all facets of Acosta’s business.
- She achieved exceptional performance results for one of Acosta’s leading manufacturer clients; under her direction, the team was able to execute best-in-class new-item introductions, category and brand management, trade management, and sales negotiation.
- Faughnan is actively involved with the Network of Executive Women, and also volunteers her time at the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.
Megan Figliuolo
Senior Director, National Client Insights, Acosta
- Figliuolo provided insight-rich opportunities that resulted in increased availability of a leading beverage brand’s warehouse beverages in the value channel, resulting in millions of dollars of net revenue; she was appointed the main point of contact for all major clients to develop stronger relationships and facilitate executional excellence at the customer level.
- She developed standardized processes to ensure ongoing alignment between the sales and insights teams, encouraging planning and discouraging short lead times.
- Figliuolo received Acosta’s Silver Chairman’s Award for her role in retaining a major client’s portfolio, resulting in incremental $5 million net revenue.
April Kerlew
Director, Internal Communications, Acosta
- Kerlew increased the emphasis and effectiveness of leadership communications, launching the company’s first newsletter specifically targeting managers; she was critical in establishing a formal sequence of communications to ensure that leaders are aware of initiatives and equipped to handle associate questions.
- She recruited and managed a network of 75 change agents who were charged with understanding the company-wide changes to core systems technology, and how their constituencies were affected.
- Kerlew is an active member of the Jacksonville, Fla., chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, where she has served a variety of roles.
Kim Kristoff
Director, Business Development, Acosta
- Kristoff worked to promote employee inclusion and engagement by focusing on corporate values of people and teamwork, and facilitating meetings, organizing events, managing the budget and coordinating operations.
- She spearheaded an initiative to help standardize the company’s category review templates, so that Acosta can expand to more clients and further increase its return on investment.
- Kristoff chairs the Jacksonville Culture Committee, fostering employee engagement and community leadership within the Jacksonville, Fla., office; she’s also involved with United Way, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Notre Dame Club of Jacksonville and St. Vincent’s Shircliff Society.
Amber Barkley Murayi
Senior Director, Corporate Strategy, Acosta
- Murayi was an integral part of the core team that developed and implemented an end-to-end transformation for Acosta’s largest business unit; this included leading the creation of a client and customer segmentation based in analytics that provided a new way to look at the business.
- She developed a three-to-five-year company strategy, generating board buy-in and full executive leadership support; after only one year, Murayi has established herself as a key member in setting the overall strategic direction for the company.
- Murayi brought new thinking, persistence and creative problem solving to challenge the status quo, improving performance.
Stephanie Sosa
Senior Manager, Retail Business Strategy, Acosta
- Sosa was an integral part of the team that exceeded planned growth for the first time in three years with her client; she increased all-commodity volume (ACV) levels on three strategic business units.
- She worked diligently on implementing retail key performance indicators and specific metrics to track results, and delivered a 120 percent index in sales versus year ago by improving in-store execution.
- An active member of the Network of Executive Women, Sosa was the recipient of the Bronze “Trust” Chairman’s Award — the highest honor that Acosta bestows upon employees — for her stellar results relating to the fresh retail business.
Amanda Tomek
Director of Research, Strategic Advisors, Acosta
- Tomek presented insights and suggestions on assortment and shelving to the leadership team, employing loyalty card, syndicated and panel data; with her work as a best-in-class template, client objectives were 100 percent realized.
- She ran scenarios to look at retailers that were over- and under-forecasted to ensure an accurate mix; this year, she found a $5 million forecasting error, and another $2 million in trade that could be reduced.
- Since joining Acosta, Tomek has won two Chairman’s Awards, the the company’s highest honor for employees, and was individually recognized for her contributions on a major frozen meals initiative.
Julie Haferkamp
Senior Account Director, Acosta/Mosaic
- In 2018, Haferkamp’s team delivered the largest volume of business for a leading a food and beverage company since Mosaic took on the client in 2013.
- Despite changes to the final program structure, she and her team activated against the largest single consumer packaged goods program that they had ever secured.
- Haferkamp was selected by the Women in Sports and Events (WISE) national board to enroll in an executive MBA program at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth College; upon her graduation, WISE National sponsored her appointment to the WISE Executive Leadership Institute, and she is currently WISE Chicago’s president.
Ashley Jarvis
Associate Account Director, Acosta/Mosaic
- Jarvis grew the relationship with one of Mosaic’s food clients by more than 500 percent, positioning Acosta as a preferred vendor for enhanced in-store demos.
- She was instrumental in winning a multimillion-dollar piece of business through an extensive request-for-proposal process for a leading coffee brand; managing the entire program from start to finish, she guided her team to execute a flawless tour, exceeding expectations and delivering higher-than-anticipated margins.
- Jarvis won a Bronze Reggie award in experiential marketing and a Bronze Effie award in the Omni-Channel Shopping Experience category for the Oreo Walmart World Record Dunk event.
Caitie Doak
Associate Director, Strategy and Planning, Advantage Marketing Partners
- Doak and her team developed exciting in-store programs that created a true point of difference, including dedicated brand ambassador programs that resulted in triple-digit sales lifts.
- She and her team launched a beauty advisor continuity program that included cutting-edge technology with social and digital aspects that drove category sales.
- Doak led the way across multiple platforms, incorporating digital tactics and developing an omnichannel approach to experiential events, and also crafted an adult-beverage program that paired food and drinks in an upscale environment.
Karen Van Riper
District Manager, Advantage Marketing Partners
- Managing 27 stores and 120 employees, Van Riper developed an excellent working relationship with store directors and personnel, and coached her team on customer engagement, selling techniques, cooking and food safety, presentation, and proper etiquette.
- She was able to quickly transition from client-facing situations to effectively managing her team with in-the-moment changes.
- When Van Riper joined the team, her market was the highest in turnover and lowest in event completion in the division; under her leadership, the market achieved a 15-point improvement, moving it from the lowest in completion and staffing to being within the top three.
Amanda Gordon
Client Services Team Lead, Advantage Sales & Marketing/Digital Division-Quiverr
- Recently promoted to lead the client services team, Gordon analyzed a client’s vast product list of more than 1,500 SKUs and created, optimized and managed 160 unique Amazon listings across 15 sub-brands, and she led the creation of a new process and implementation thresholds.
- Her work to protect this brand resulted in 95 percent to 100 percent market share on Amazon, along with fostering the client relationship and acquiring exclusive SKUs, resulting in more than 100 percent revenue growth from April 2018 to January 2019.
- A high-performing employee, Gordon will continue to grow Quiverr and exceed goals.
Amanda Albert
Account Planner, Advantage Solutions
- Albert’s insight helped drive the success of the business and assisted in driving event count in multiple areas, all led by key insights; she played a key role in cross-selling internal services, developing high-visibility events and providing enhanced analytical reporting.
- She developed a brand-specific ambassador program that drove category and supporting item sales, influenced shopper behavior and led the vendor to deploy a year-long program.
- Albert coached advisers on deeper engagement strategies, implemented enhanced training methods that increased accountability, and deployed field surveys that provided quantitative and qualitative learnings.
Stephanie Biasi
Senior National Category Manager, Advantage Solutions
- Biasi built a suite of reports using PPI data to address common business questions; the turnkey and customizable solution earned her a Category Manager of the Year award from a client that saw a 33 percent sales lift after shifting its promotional strategy accordingly.
- Her work managing growth in a challenged channel of trade actualized millions in incremental sales, drove shoppers to a must-buy multiple and induced trial through variety.
- Biasi established live office hours for internal partners focused on collaboration, education and sharing best practices; this fostered greater coordination and collaboration across cross-functional teams.
Jordan Murray
Digital Marketing Manager, Advantage Solutions
- Recognized for her entrepreneurial spirit, Murray was brought on to assist the SVP of innovation to develop and implement a client’s new service offerings; she played a key role in growing retailtainment’s profit by $2.5 million.
- She played an integral role in the launch of the first holiday augmented-reality experience at Walmart, which was designed to create in-store excitement and drive brand awareness.
- Murray worked closely with Walmart merchants and the marketing team to develop an omnichannel marketing program called Baby Savings Days during tax-return time, when soon-to-be and current parents make baby-related purchases.
Crystal Rossel
Senior Director, Client Services, Advantage Solutions
- Rossel identified several margin-improvement strategies to address the need to react to a constantly evolving retail environment; these strategies delivered incremental sales for her clients and margin improvement to her businesses.
- She saw success in transitioning and onboarding new clients into the Advantage portfolio, and was recently appointed to transition and lead two new strategic relationships.
- Focusing on client pain points, Rossel led the creation of new business partnerships that delivered $1 million-plus in incremental annual revenue while addressing client business needs, and she implemented best-in-class business scorecarding.
Drew Silaski
Insights and Account Planner II, Advantage Solutions
- Silaski received a promotion last fall to include increased responsibilities and influence, both Walmart-facing and across the holistic business.
- Her work to support the team to win the online grocery business for sampling and customer engagement programming could potentially produce upwards of $10 million over the next year, using research and consumer insights for winning in-store seasonal programs and substantial business and revenue growth.
- Silaski provided valuable knowledge of research and measurement while assisting in the development of an in-store test for a beauty client that involved extensive planning, communication and marketing tactics.
Jacki Davidson
Director of Advertising, Advantage Solutions/Digital Technology
- The digital marketing strategies that Davidson’s team developed and executed led to $25 million in sales generated for clients in 2018, increased online sales by 282 percent, and boosted advertising revenue for the company by 146 percent from Q1 to Q3 2018.
- She helped her team develop full-funnel digital marketing strategies that targeted specific grocery shoppers, from the awareness and consideration phase down to driving loyalty and online subscriptions.
- Davidson developed new service offerings to help brands become successful in the online grocery channel, including pay-per-click advertising campaigns.
Katie Rigby
Director, Market Research, Advantage Solutions/SMART
- Rigby single-handedly managed the event logistics, speaker preparation and overall coordination of the two-day Advantage Insights Summit, managing a very conservative budget and coordinating with vendors, speakers and attendees.
- Her team ended the 2018 fiscal year overdelivering on both revenue and EBITDA, two core metrics of company success in the organization.
- Rigby’s leadership, calm countenance and ability to translate client business issues into fulfilled strategies and solutions made her a high-rising star in the organization; she was recognized by Albertsons for her leadership and work in support of its programs.
Alisha Pettigrew Gourley
Senior Director, Activation, Advantage Solutions/Walmart Retailtainment
- Often considered the go-to person for team members to consult on new initiatives and uncharted categories, Gourley was a trusted adviser for operational business needs, including training, communication and service delivery in-store.
- She worked tirelessly to implement a four-day training program, developing content through business knowledge and engaging subject-matter experts to ensure a comprehensive training platform.
- Gourley volunteers as a youth pastor for sixth- through 12th-graders, many of whom have participated in job shadowing at Advantage.
Tonya Kissinger
Director of Client Services, Advantage Solutions/Walmart Retailtainment
- Kissinger was instrumental in helping with the strategic planning of Walmart platforms, developing processes and reducing financial cost for the business.
- She co-trained and developed new associates to be ready for future career growth, which translated into more than half of the associates’ promotions in the past year; this led her to develop an onboarding process that allowed the client service team to reach optimal performance levels and cut training time in half.
- Kissinger partnered with Walmart on a best-in-class food safety process, resulting in improved store audits and compliance ratings.
Ashley Powell
Director of Business Development, Advantage Solutions/Walmart Retailtainment
- Powell and her team grew the adult-beverage sampling business by double digits; store count grew by 56 percent, resulting in 33 percent revenue growth, and the program’s success led to its becoming a key pillar for Walmart.
- She increased Walmart Retailtainment’s business with its largest client by more than 30 percent and the overall category business by 45 percent.
- Powell encouraged her team to find unique solutions and helped to break down barriers to providing those solutions; for example, she devised a tailored approach to billing for a customer, alleviating a major pain point.
Taylor Williams
Account Executive, Advantage Solutions/Walmart Retailtainment
- Williams optimized timeline efficiency to improve the release dates of her events, ultimately improving overall execution numbers, and continued to aid in the team’s success in not incurring late fees from the Walmart fulfillment team, improving Advantage’s bottom line by more than $2 million.
- She developed an in-store recipe solution and engaged with shoppers in more than 1,000 stores through a social influencer campaign, achieving nearly 7.8 million media impressions.
- Williams was chosen to be part of a task force seeking to create a more streamlined process for developing event manuals.
Ashley Triplett
General Manager, Advantage Solutions/Waypoint
- Triplett achieved market goals and exceeded quotas against several major CPG clients, achieving double-digit street growth and high rankings in overall sales growth.
- She coached, mentored and empowered other women in the company by encouraging them to challenge themselves in their careers, and built a strong network with distribution partners.
- Triplett surpassed budgeted EBITDA and revenue goals by eliminating unnecessary costs and becoming more efficient with market resources; she also reduced turnover and created a work environment encouraging teamwork, transparency and a fun work ethic.
Annetta Wright
Director of Marketing, Advantage Solutions/Waypoint
- Wright led the strategy, development and launch of Waypoint’s third annual national marketing program, designed to grow profitable sales with participating national clients on focused categories through collaboration, cross-merchandising recipes and superior sales execution.
- She oversaw the development of an integrated marketing program in collaboration with a national beverage client, targeting foodservice operators through innovative beverage recipes.
- Wright created the strategy and cadence for marketing-to-marketing collaboration with national clients to facilitate more structure, processes and efficiencies.
Dana Ward
Senior Communications Coordinator, Albertsons Cos./Acme
- Ward personified Acme’s pledge to embrace a commitment to make every day a better day for the communities it serves.
- Successful initiatives she led include the April 2018 Kicking Hunger campaign, the 2018 Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation register campaign, the Thanksgiving food drive and the holiday Fight Hunger campaign.
- Supporting Acme’s status as “official supermarket of the Philadelphia Eagles,” Ward spearheaded efforts to grow those ties, including fundraising, positive media coverage and social media buzz, and tremendous community goodwill; she also undertook streamlining the company’s local donations.
Lissa Wolcott
Associate Relations Manager, Albertsons Cos./Acme
- During the Albertsons-Safeway merger, Wolcott’s in-depth knowledge of labor contracts proved essential in helping the conversion team plan out the appropriate roles for payroll; she subsequently became Acme’s subject-matter expert on payroll and schedule-writing systems.
- She took on the added responsibility of becoming a health and welfare management trustee, taking classes to support that task.
- Early this year, Wolcott traveled to Bulgaria and Montenegro to help recruit English-speaking students to work in Acme’s shore stores, evaluating their language and customer service skills to ensure superior service to the chain’s customers.
Robin Alcorn
Senior Director, Design and Store Planning, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Alcorn and her team were responsible for the innovative designs of the Broadway Market flagship store that was Progressive Grocer’s January 2019 Store of the Month, as well as the follow-up Market Street store.
- She was a consummate team player, a creative thought leader who was uniquely adept in finding real-world economical solutions to myriad design and store-planning challenges.
- An extremely talented and passionate artist, Alcorn was able to seize on a design concept or challenge and produce amazing and simple solutions, whether a new prototype, a future concept store, remodels and expansions, or a new décor package.
Danielle Bicomong
Senior Product Manager, Own Brands, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Operating with a strategic, growth-driving mindset beyond her primary responsibilities, Bicomong initiated the exploration of Own Brands’ organization-wide participation in the new Albertsons Marketplace ecommerce platform.
- She identified the market opportunity for Albertsons Own Brands to reach 123 million people that it can’t reach today due to limitations of existing store locations, and also highlighted differences between store platforms.
- Bicomong’s vision-oriented mindset, strategic approach to navigating unfamiliar territory, and strong communication skills resulted in the early evaluation of a platform with immense expansion potential.
Karen Brophy
Corporate Human Resources Business Partner, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Brophy created the process documents for HR and legal, calculated severances, produced all documentation for exiting employees at all levels of the company, and partnered with accounting and payroll to make sure that millions of dollars were accrued for and paid out correctly.
- She helped identify and track nearly $1 million in savings across all divisions due to removed liabilities.
- Brophy revamped the headcount report used by the CEO and the executive staff to create a more visual, succinct report, and she leveraged an HR reorganization to employ previously unavailable reporting resources.
Cathey Jackson
Director, Third-Party Administrator (TPA) Claims, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Under Jackson’s direction, pending total incurred claims dollars for the TPA-administered workers’ compensation program and average claim payments were reduced.
- She took on the additional duties of managing part of the general liability program and implemented policies and procedures expected to improve results in the coming year.
- Jackson worked closely with the unions in Southern California to adopt a new alternative dispute-resolution program, resulting in a savings of nearly $3 million in 2018; she’s also pursuing a new online claims intake program that has a projected net savings of nearly $900,000.
Balasri Mekala
Senior Manager, Quality Assurance, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Mekala led cross-track testing and quality assurance for systems integration between Albertsons and Safeway, spanning all functions, and an in-house test data-management solution that resulted in $160,000 in savings.
- She headed test automation initiatives that resulted in 189 person-days savings in nine months; savings continue to grow as automation allows for the reduction of the rollout time required for future plants, stores and divisions.
- Uniformly respected by her team members and co-workers, Mekala, a consummate team player, was able to find creative ways to deliver quality IT projects despite constraints.
Lisa Mirae
Senior Director, Own Brands Marketing and Brand, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Mirae’s launched seven branded campaigns that delivered stellar sales and volume results, including a lift in total Own Brands sales for O Organics and Open Nature.
- She was promoted to senior director, overseeing brand development and packaging, and managing a team of five direct reports and 25 on-site ad agency designers; her expertise will create synergies, efficiencies and positively impact path-to-purchase shopper experiences.
- Mirae developed three-year communication road maps showing growth opportunities and driving a massive lift in sales via local influencers, promotions and in-store displays.
Julie Nguyen
Director, Pharmacy Integration, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Nguyen established a reputation for expert project management and expanded her current role of leading pharmacy system conversions.
- When the company made a last-minute decision to add 350 conversions to the current schedule to capitalize on significant cost savings, she doubled her training team and successfully converted all pharmacies before the deadline.
- Nguyen trained her teams to become subject-matter experts and regularly expand their job skills; her team built a robust curriculum to train all pharmacy associates, district-level managers and pharmacy leadership on the new management system.
Sally Robinson
Senior Manager, Data Governance-Fresh, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Recognized as an expert in both national and divisional circles, Robinson’s knowledge in her area of expertise is unrivaled in the company, spanning all of the departments under her responsibility.
- She was integral in the development of a new process and software to enable compliance with the new federal menu-labeling laws, and her expertise was instrumental in meeting compliance deadlines.
- Robinson worked countless hours early mornings, nights and weekends to strive for perfect data to support stores, quickly determining when a real business need required a different course of action.
Maria Robles
Senior Manager, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Robles led the development of a key strategic promotion-planning application called APEX, delivering on a challenge to build and roll out the application to all divisions within one year.
- She headed a transformation of people, processes and technology, leading her team to pilot the application into a division after only seven months of development; rollout across all divisions was completed successfully by October 2018.
- Robles’ delivery of the application laid a key foundation for merchandising transformation at Albertsons; she has subsequently been tapped to spearhead a high-visibility transformation initiative for promotion and vendor advance analytics.
Vicki Sell
Senior Director, Human Resources-Supply Chain, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Sell led all human resources activities related to a transfer of ownership of the distribution center in Denver, Pa., from Supervalu to Albertsons in October 2018.
- She helped orchestrate a seamless transition of 650 employees from the Tempe, Ariz., distribution center to the Tolleson, Ariz., center, without one employee being laid off.
- Sell guided the development of a recruiting, development and retention playbook to be rolled out network-wide to share best practices, introduce new recruiting tactics, and overall drive retention and turnover metric improvements, bringing a dramatic enhancement in open positions in many key roles.
Erin Shaal
Group Director, Specialty Pharmacy, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Shaal led the specialty pharmacy team in fulfilling three primary objectives: acquire URAC accreditation, standardize operations and grow top-line sales.
- Her background in operations and employee development served her well as she optimized and standardized operations, improved scripts-per-hour processed, reduced turnaround time and boosted customer service scores.
- Shaal’s team received the highest net promoter score of any specialty pharmacy from Sullivan-Luallin, which issues standardized satisfaction surveys at specialty pharmacies; she also belongs to the National Association of Specialty Pharmacies.
Mei-Mei Stark
Director, Product Management, Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Stark’s outstanding leadership set the standard, template and expectations for all Own Brands directors, and she’s now training all directors on preparation for future Shopper 360s.
- Her presentations include category overview and insights, household data, new-item performance, new-item pipelines, distribution opportunities, profit contribution trends and forecasted three-year compound annual growth rate, serving as a template for other product management directors on the team.
- Stark was recognized in 2018 for new-item development and retail execution regarding the expansion of Own Brands penetration in the yogurt and ice cream categories.
Tracie Wilson
Manager, Payment Services (PSC), Albertsons Cos./Corporate
- Wilson played a critical role as the subject-matter expert to migrate current ACH processes to a new processor, working across internal and external IT/point-of-sale resources.
- She conducted quality assurance/API testing and certification and provided training and document requirements to deliver standard operating procedures for call center and collection activities, resulting in improved year-over-year figures.
- Wilson was recognized last year by the company for her efforts in supporting store conversions over the past three years; despite a busy schedule, she also donates personal time to the anti-hunger organization Feed My Starving Children.
Nikki Price
Pharmacy Director, Albertsons Cos./Denver Division
- Tasked with identifying areas where the company could grow pharmacy sales and store traffic, Price aggressively pursued nonconventional partners that would support both short- and long-term objectives.
- She was heavily involved in maintaining a partnership with pharmacy schools, helping to grow the company’s internship program and developing a strong pool for future pharmacist needs within the division.
- Price has represented the grocery industry in the Colorado State Legislature as a subject-matter expert on health care initiatives, and she helped identify four acquisitions in her division that have added sales, customers and profits.
Kelly Boyd
Director of Marketing, Albertsons Cos./Eastern Division
- Boyd grew the Safeway brand in a highly competitive market via print and digital media, including an industry-leading apple-to-zucchini produce branding program that garnered national press attention and more than 100,000 hits on the Safeway website; this effort increased brand awareness and customer trust.
- She also developed a best-in-class planning program that keeps ad agents and sales managers planned far enough out to drive sales.
- Boyd worked with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens on an innovative program that reaches 60,000 fans using fun games, new-product demos, sampling and overall creative marketing.
Michelle Steele
Service Deli Sales Manager, Albertsons Cos./Intermountain Division
- Steele oversaw company-leading sales performance in all areas of her responsibility, driving results through her vision, passion and strong leadership.
- She renovated meal solution product and promotion throughout the division, including the rollout of store-made sushi, meal solution line extensions, the introduction of innovative offerings, and the rollout of Plated meal kits; she also partnered with vendors to expand meat and cheese offerings.
- Steele established an employee recognition program for in-store Starbucks baristas to build the team’s customer service skills and leadership competencies.
Amber Graefen
Digital Marketing Manager, Albertsons Cos./Jewel-Osco
- Graefen successfully launched a flash-sale program that helped grab quick sales — 75 percent in item movement — and the Word of the Day program, which has been copied across all divisions.
- She developed programs that generated more than $150,000 in revenue for digital space using Jewel-Osco’s social channels, and she has been highly sought after by other departments to grow their respective benches, on account of her wealth of knowledge both in-store and at the corporate level.
- An excellent planner who has demonstrated her willingness to learn, Graefen played an essential role within the marketing and merchandising team.
Amy Jankauskis
Service Deli Assistant Sales Manager, Albertsons Cos./Jewel-Osco
- Jankauskis led her team through a complete system conversion, a drastic change from the previous system that impacted many of the job functions and tasks in the office, warehouse and stores, ensuring a smooth transition for the stores and customers.
- She compiled a complete database for all store-made products, including build sheets, vendor ingredient declarations and nutritional information.
- Jankauskis worked with suppliers, corporate chefs and regulatory departments to ensure that store-made products are of consistent quality and are traceable if any quality or food safety issues arise.
Kim Kilcoyne
Floral Sales Manager, Albertsons Cos./Jewel-Osco
- Kilcoyne developed and rolled out the Jewel-Osco branded wedding program, which was enthusiastically received by customers and boosted the banner’s floral department wedding sales by 25 percent from last year, or $200,000.
- She also implemented the Hello, My Name Is initiative to educate customers and associates alike on new varieties of floral products.
- An exclusive program that Kilcoyne developed for Jewel-Osco’s outdoor garden centers brings the indoors outside through one-of-a-kind succulent offerings in whimsical wine-bottle and watering-can planters.
Sarah Stolz
Pharmacy Manager, Albertsons Cos./Jewel-Osco
- Stolz led her team to be the division’s No. 1 flu vaccination store, and staffed and organized 33 off-site flu clinics at businesses and senior facilities, establishing 19 new clinics.
- She also took on an additional operations project, with management of deadstock and overstock for the pharmacies in Districts 3 and 4.
- Always growing her prescription business and increasing sales through community outreach and nursing facilities, Stolz returned a second time to Chamberlin University College of Nursing to immunize students, this time at all three of the school’s Illinois campuses.
Mary Frances Trucco
Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations, Albertsons Cos./Jewel-Osco
- The company’s communications manager, Trucco took on the additional role of director of public affairs and government relations in 2018.
- Her decision to move to PIN pad campaigns has more than doubled the funds collected for charities such as the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, Susan G. Komen and Hunger Is, and she has also partnered with several new nonprofits.
- Trucco is a tireless advocate for the retail industry, lobbying Illinois lawmakers on behalf of Jewel-Osco in regard to legislation on such issues as restrictive scheduling and the minimum wage.
Sandy Vox
Assistant Sales Manager, Total Alcohol Beverage, Albertsons Cos./Jewel-Osco
- Vox collaborated with a local craft brewery on a small-batch beer, Frunchroom IPA, which was sold in Jewel-Osco stores, generating about $5,000 in sales.
- She was sought out by a master cicerone in Canada to consult on the development of a retail beer program at a grocery store chain in that country, and volunteered her time to provide insights on industry standards, policies and practices.
- Vox is currently developing a “planogram for the future” that will introduce more than 200 new beer items to the department, among them several first-to-market items.
Wendy Gutshall
Director, Public and Government Affairs, Albertsons Cos./Northern California Division
- With her public affairs specialist, Gutshall coordinated the division’s fundraising and charitable-giving efforts, resulting in the division’s contribution of more than $25 million in food and financial support to the communities it serves.
- Thanks to a tremendous amount of communication, partnership and coordination with a long list of community-based organizations that she handles, she is “the face of Safeway” for many of these groups.
- The division’s leadership relies on Gutshall’s judgment on how best to navigate concerns raised by city officials and regulators about store operations, to ensure successful outcomes.
Elsie Wolfe
Liquor Sales Manager, Albertsons Cos./Safeway Northern California Division
- Wolfe took Safeway’s Beverage Steward sales program, a proactive sales initiative to have employees who aid and educate shoppers in beverage alcohol purchases, to the next level, nearly doubling the number of beverage stewards in Northern California and expanding the program to Hawaii.
- Leveraging her relationships with local vintners, she expanded Safeway’s wine assortment to include unique and limited-release wines, boutique selections, and winery-only treasures.
- Thanks to her efforts, coupled with a great overall shopping experience, Safeway received the 2018 Retailer of the Year award from Wine Enthusiast magazine.
Becca Lind
Assistant Sales Manager, Albertsons Cos./Seattle Division
- Lind developed business intelligence tools that have improved the way that the company does business, not only in the Seattle division, but also in all 14 Albertsons divisions.
- After adjusting the tools for use by all divisions, she then traveled the country training each division on how to employ them to their full potential and realize the resulting time savings, sales and profit increases, and continued to provide help with any questions or issues.
- Awarded for extraordinary process improvement by the division president, Lind is also co-chair of the Seattle chapter of Albertsons’ Women’s Inspiration and Inclusion Network.
Stephanie Kennedy
Center Store Operations Specialist, Albertsons Cos./Seattle Division
- Kennedy participated in a service council project to create a universal service strategy and brand across all company banners, which rolled out company-wide in Q3 2018.
- Working cooperatively with her peers in Alaska, she was instrumental in developing a plan that reduced store out-of-stocks to help drive additional sales and satisfy customer needs; the area has since been recognized repeatedly as the top one or two in the division on this measurement.
- Kennedy helped significantly improve several stores’ sales throughout the state via improved conditions, retail execution and out-of-stock reductions.
Eureka McCrae
District Manager, Albertsons Cos./Seattle Division
- As a newly promoted district manager, McCrae finished her senior year of college and earned her bachelor’s degree in the spring of 2019.
- In 2018, her district was No. 1 in the Seattle division in identical-store sales, lowest total shrink percentage, and raising funds to fight hunger and cancer.
- McCrae co-chairs Albertsons’ Women’s Inspiration and Inclusion Network, helping to provide professional opportunities for women; is a member of the company’s Culture Council, a group of leaders working to reshape the culture from within; and takes part in the Albertsons Cos. University workshop on key company initiatives.
Jodie Reardon
Procurement Manager, Produce, Albertsons Cos./Shaw’s
- While training a floral buyer, Reardon was instrumental in implementing a new store-order process, which has since been rolled out throughout the enterprise.
- Thanks to her careful coaching and inspirational leadership, overall buyer distress declined by 83 percent from Q2 to Q3, while service levels exceeded 99 percent for promotional support and 97 percent overall for the produce department, surpassing targets and improving the division’s bottom line.
- A champion of diversity in respect to the development of women, Reardon worked closely with her buyers to improve their opportunities for advancement.
Miriam Welch
Grocery Sales Manager, Albertsons Cos./Southern California Division
- Welch led merchandising development and execution of the 13-week GameON! consumer program, driving accretive positive sales and tonnage for the division and its vendor partners.
- She re-engineered the division’s FAB5! multicategory basket-building promotional vehicle to include variable discounts, thereby allowing more categories to be included, driving better customer participation and making the program harder to be competitively duplicated.
- Welch worked with operations specialists to remap stores’ promotional space, and also collaborated to make the resulting plans simpler to execute.
Ashley Canonica
Marketing Director, Albertsons Cos./Southern Division
- Canonica developed a weekly radio strategy with higher total division coverage and weekly or daily flexibility on messaging, while reducing the four-week cost by 75 percent.
- For the weekly store sign program, she worked across the departments to reduce weekly cost by 40 percent and decrease the number of signs sent to the stores weekly, resulting in cleaner, less cluttered stores with meaningful promotional messages displayed; this led to higher engagement and sales.
- Canonica devised a total store sign package keying in on Albertsons’ points of difference and elevating the focus on fresh and private brands.
Jaime Estes
Director of Food Safety, Albertsons Cos./Southern Division
- Estes increased her division’s overall food safety compliance by 7 percent, resulting in a 97 percent passing rate for all of the stores in the division.
- She implemented improvement programs for the lowest-performing department, among them daily store checks and a department cleaning list, resulting in a total division percentage increase of passing stores in food safety by 12 percent.
- Estes is the only retail industry member, serving with state and local regulatory agency representatives, on the state board of the Texas Environmental Health Association, helping influence legislation within the state.
Jody McGinley
Retail Integrity Manager, Albertsons Cos./Southern Division
- As the division expert for a major warehouse conversion, McGinley developed processes to ensure that the project was completed with minimal impact to customers and stores.
- While identifying and correcting conversion-related issues in her own division, she researched the issues for the also-affected Denver and Jewel-Osco divisions, so the conversion team could have the solutions before problems occurred there.
- Also, the Houston division’s stores were rolled into the Southern division, requiring McGinley’s aid with moves that had to be completed to enable staffers to work efficiently and accurately.
Nancy Klenow
Bakery Operations Specialist, Albertsons Cos./Southwest Division
- In April 2018, Klenow won Store Director of the Year for District 4; her achievements included leading the division in total nonperishable, grocery and dairy inventory reduction in Q1.
- Still new to her current position Nancy took over the responsibilities of the center store operations specialist while he was on leave, making a lifetime friend in the process.
- Klenow created a process – since implemented across the entire division – that reduced out-of-stocks, eliminated pallets of discontinued product hitting back rooms and helped recover as much revenue as possible on PRC-eligible product.
Anita Boger
Senior Manager, Human Resources, Albertsons Cos./Supply Chain Operations-Manufacturing
- Boger and her team were critical in getting a newly acquired plant fully staffed so it could be operational within a short time to manufacture and deliver product to Albertsons customers.
- She led the creation of Manufacturing’s All Together Action Plan and Toolkit, which rolled out at each manufacturing plant and corporate campus, providing plant managers with a document containing ideas, trainings and team-building ideas.
- Boger collaborated with other HR supply-chain team members on a year-long training plan to reduce employee turnover and lift retention and engagement.
Clarissa Sanchez
Community Relations Coordinator, Albertsons Cos./United
- Sanchez took on the challenge of leading the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament, which raises funds for 28 United Way agencies across United’s trade area; under her management, the 2018 event raised $469,000, the highest amount ever, and the event had 190 sponsors, 15 more than last year.
- As coordinator of community engagement, she effectively managed the distribution of more than $2 million in community donations.
- Sanchez successfully bridged the gap when her department was short-staffed because of personnel transitions.
Michelle Ryan
Business Unit Director, Allegro Sales & Marketing
- Ryan helped Beiersdorf, maker of the world-famous Nivea skin care brand, gain its best-ever market share in Ireland, at 24.8 percent, against such stiff competition as Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Unilever, all of which have offices in Ireland and much larger budgets.
- Her efforts led to Beiersdorf’s receiving the coveted Checkout award for Nonfood Supplier of the Year, beating out the likes of Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, and Unilever.
- Ryan served as a key catalyst in supplying Nivea Sun to Irish homeless charities during the country’s extremely hot summer of 2018.
Carrie Taylor
Lead Registered Dietitian, Big Y Foods Inc.
- In collaboration with Big Y’s pharmacy team, Taylor developed and led a Diabetes Meal Management workshop for employees as part of a six-week pilot.
- For the #BigYLocalLove media campaign, she provided an inside look at the history and day-to-day operations of spotlighted local manufacturers with her partner, registered dietitian nutritionist Andrea Luttrell, and the social media and sales teams.
- Taylor’s studies at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health inspired her to intoduce such innovative wellness initiatives as a well-received guided-meditation and yogic-breathing Lunch & Learn event for employees.
Kristy Houston
Director, Public Relations, Social Media and Community Relations, BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Houston served as a trusted counselor for senior leaders at the company on issues ranging from social media innovation to crisis management.
- Under her leadership, the company saw a 50 percent year-over-year increase in 2018 media coverage, with 14,000-plus placements and 25 billion-plus impressions.
- Houston designed BJ’s largest-ever influencer program, with a 2.23 percent engagement rate on influencers’ channels, and led a measurement study showing that BJ’s members who viewed influencer content spent more and visited the club more often.
Karissa Atwood
Senior Manager-Supply Chain/Trade Relations, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- With various strategic partners, Atwood built a robust business-continuity plan allowing more products to get to stores when they’re needed, before and during events that cause supply-chain disruptions.
- She implemented the plan for Hurricanes Michael and Florence, driving a positive impact to service of 5 percent and reducing recovery by up to two weeks.
- Atwood worked with external manufacturers and internal business partners to build and execute a new receiving process, which is significantly reducing dwell times at C&S warehouses for carriers and enabling manufacturers to streamline their supply-chain networks.
Kim DeGrosky
Military Associate Merchandising Analyst, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- DeGrosky played a key role in successfully onboarding a secondary-supplier program with the government, redesigning many legacy standard operating procedures by leveraging the relationships she’s built with C&S’ IT and supply-chain trade relations teams.
- She was responsible for the design of the company’s residual inventory processes with procurement, which were instrumental in lowering unsaleable inventory.
- DeGrosky was highly influential in various key startup initiatives, taking the lead on many workflows that positively influenced employees as well as new customers coming into the C&S network, and paving the way for future successes.
Jessica Garabrant
Senior Merchandising Analyst, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Garabrant’s team surpassed sales targets and drove higher funding for retailers while outpacing financial thresholds for company objectives.
- She focused on the expansion of national programming for all regions of independents, and delivered strong results through strategic thinking, strategy development and streamlined program execution.
- Working with brokers, vendors and the IT department, Garabrant led merchandising process-improvement initiatives resulting in the development and application of new features and tools that drastically reduced labor needs while increasing the efficiency and accuracy of merchandising execution.
Briana Hennigar
Senior Analyst-Supply Chain/Trade Relations, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Hennigar created a best-in-class process for managing the C&S Southwest network’s inbound freight; the process resulted in a reduction in overhead, transportation and storage costs, while also removing trucks from the road and maintaining a high level of service to customers.
- In her current role as senior analyst-supply chain/trade relations, she has implemented such changes as the introduction of value scorecards that track earnings and cost avoidances, and that are shared with manufacturer partners.
- Hennigar helped lead a project team focused on bringing newly acquired business Olean Wholesale Grocers into the C&S family of companies.
Shannon Kennedy
Senior Merchandising Analyst, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Over a six-month period, Kennedy guided six employees to promotions in five different internal departments.
- The growth experienced by C&S required her to expand her team’s footprint, bringing in more new associates; the cross-training and structure she subsequently put in place allowed team members to adjust easily when changes in personnel occurred.
- Kennedy saw great success with customer improvement initiatives and startups, collaborating with many high-level retailers, and instituting best-in-class processes and upgrades within the workflows that exist between the organizations.
Kelly Lauzonis
Senior Account Executive, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- When a new pricing/auditing system was put in place, Lauzonis used her formidable accounting skills to decipher, write and communicate a new standard operating procedure that users could readily understand and follow.
- Going above and beyond the call of duty, she remained “on call” 24/7 to help maintain the highest customer service levels.
- Working tirelessly before and after Hurricane Michael struck, Lauzonis was an integral part of pre-planning and post-recovery efforts in C&S’ Southeast network, facilitating its swift recovery and delivery of product to Florida food stores affected by the devastating storm.
Judith McIntyre
Manager-Instructor, Fresh Procurement High-Performance Coaching, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- McIntyre sponsored a conference on the latest industry trends across the fresh categories, with all of the employee-led presentations accomplished under her mentoring and leadership.
- She led several initiatives that strategically targeted better service performance, inventory performance and supply-chain efficiency by using C&S’ online tools and buying systems, achieving a 20 percent overall efficiency improvement across fresh procurement.
- As a result of her efforts to enhance the overall employee experience across fresh procurement, year-over-year employee retention rose substantially.
Meghan Reilly
Project Manager, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Reilly led the rollout of a cutting-edge transportation visibility tool across C&S’ transportation, customer service and procurement departments, which has vastly improved efficiency.
- She was also instrumental in change management and the adoption rate of the tool for the transportation and customer service teams and carriers, resulting in a 65 percent reduction in internal customer service calls to dispatch for shipment estimated-time-of-arrival updates.
- Reilly’s hard work and dedication have led transportation, procurement and solutions to provide timely, accurate information, saving an estimated 30 to 60 minutes per day per person.
MaryAnn Salisbury
Team Manager of Sourcing, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Salisbury helped develop two team members who furthered their careers with new roles within the organization, following the advancement of other staffers into key contributor roles.
- She led the development of design specifications for a best-in-class online real-time trading platform; through these enhancements, more than 70 suppliers can submit thousands of trading opportunities daily for the procurement and merchandising teams responsible for inventory, service and gross profit.
- Salisbury volunteered and was recognized for her participation in a local project for Kaboom!, a nonprofit dedicated to building playgrounds for kids.
Holly Sydorowich
Manager, Corporate Demand Planning, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Sydorowich led the testing, reworking and implementation of such process improvements as a new forecasting tool, modifications to legacy tools and models, changes to C&S’ promotional communication systems, and the sharing of best practices with corporate demand-planning associates.
- Her actions led to a more dynamic team actively engaging in process improvement by leveraging more minds to drive sustained superior results.
- Sydorowich ensured that her people had development plans and, because of her work in this regard, 50 percent of her assigned personnel received promotions based on merit.
Kristen Triba
Director, Customer Solutions, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Triba undertook a large-scale $5 million capital project to develop a single-customer portal solution, including mobile applications for chain and independent retailers; the implementation of the project will enhance each C&S customer’s experience.
- She co-leads a workstream including the continued expansion and streamlining of the feedback mechanisms used by C&S and its family of companies; under her leadership, the customer survey process has expanded significantly to track multiple metrics.
- Triba attained her certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP) to further her team’s ability to manage its ever-increasing number of strategic projects.
Denee Fenton
Senior Customer Manager, Clif Bar & Co.
- Fenton helped drive an 18 percent growth rate at WinCo Foods with a new permanent Clif Bar rack fixture in the Wall of Values space, new checkstand and self-check distribution for various Clif Bar items, and expanded in-line distribution for core items.
- She drove solid performance at Albertsons Cos. with expanded Clif Kid and Clif Granola distribution, and improved display execution in the general merchandise/health and beauty care department.
- Fenton serves on the City of Hope Pacific Northwest board, dedicating countless hours to organizing fundraising events to aid cancer research and new treatment methods.
Ashley Saylor
Sales Manager-Eastern Canada, Club Demonstration Services (CDS) Canada
- Saylor completely reinvented the road show program at Costco Canada; through efficient vendor planning sessions and more concise field communications and expectations, as well as improved tracking and follow-up tools, she developed a product that ably represents the CDS brand and values.
- Following the program’s rollout, multiple vendors increased their number of rotations with CDS, and Costco management and buyers lauded her timely follow-up and proactive mindset.
- At a Canadian town hall meeting, Saylor was recognized by the operations team as a true partner and game-changer for the sales team.
Ashley Kibutha
Supermarket Registered Dietitian Team Manager, Coborn’s Inc.
- Kibutha guided her direct reports to build strong relationships with vendors that ultimately drove sales and promoted better-for-you options to Coborn’s customers.
- She helped drive a referral program in which shoppers who filled a diabetes medication at select pharmacy locations would receive a complimentary consultation with one of the chain’s registered dietitians, in addition to fuel rewards tied to the grocer’s loyalty program.
- Under her leadership, the Coborn’s Wellness Committee became more efficient and active in supporting the health-and-wellness goals of employees through such initiatives as a six-week Winter Wellness Challenge.
Abbey Griswold
Senior Shopping Marketing Manager, The Coca-Cola Co.
- Griswold led the creation and execution of the Coca-Cola/Dollar General military program, which was recognized by Dollar General as the best program Coca-Cola has ever brought to the retailer.
- She developed the Coca-Cola/Dollar General holiday program, introducing an exclusive campaign to bring the iconic Coca-Cola holiday polar bear to the retailer; the program successfully differentiated Dollar General in the marketplace and drove 20-ounce sales.
- Griswold created and launched a 52-week Coca-Cola/Dollar General Snack and Go Happy platform, and drove beverage category growth by enhancing marketing plans with key brands.
Holley Hunter
Senior National Account Executive, Southeastern Grocers, The Coca-Cola Co.
- When Southeastern Grocers shuttered 100-plus stores and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, instead of being defeated by the resulting hurdles, Hunter delivered a plan that overdelivered on expectations.
- She led a strategic start-to-end approach including routines and timelines for the 2019 planning process, making it simpler for the core and cross-functional teams and the bottling system.
- Faced with a funding gap for the fall football program, Hunter influenced bottlers to use savings from Vestcom tags as an investment source, ultimately delivering an incremental 120,000 cases of sparkling and still beverages in two weeks.
Tracy Nickerson
Senior Category Strategic Advisory Manager, The Coca-Cola Co.
- Nickerson led the first-ever Defense Commissary Agency headquarters-initiated reset for the sparkling soft drink and New Age beverage warm sets across 179 stores, covering 22 bottlers.
- She conducted an inaugural traditional category management discussion with Costco Business Centers on assortment, which identified several opportunities for competitive and Coca-Cola items; Costco has subsequently committed to sharing more location information to continue the category assortment conversation at a market level.
- Nickerson crafted a opportunity assessment model to take a fact-based, structured approach to efficiently prioritizing work.
Nikki Tate
Senior Shopper Marketing Manager, The Coca-Cola Co.
- Tate leveraged the success of Diet Coke’s first exclusively digital campaign for Publix Super Markets in 2016 to introduce an omnichannel activation supporting the relaunch of Diet Coke’s new flavors in 2018, pairing Diet Coke flavors with Publix Aprons recipes on in-store messaging.
- She secured Publix as a marquee partner for Coca-Cola Kitchen activations at jointly sponsored events; based on the success of this activation, she committed the retailer to five Coca-Cola Kitchen activations this year.
- Thanks to Tate’s stellar efforts, Coca-Cola’s Publix team overdelivered on all measures of its aggressive 2018 plan.
Margie Boyar
Customer Development Director, Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Overseeing the budget for 119 Ingles Markets locations and 10 of the chain’s Sav-Mor stores in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, Boyar grew positive share growth in almost every beverage category while maintaining her customer’s margin requirements.
- In collaboration with the space management team and Ingles, she implemented a space-to-sales program, allowing Coca-Cola Consolidated to increase sales per square foot and optimize on consumers’ brand preferences, based on geographies.
- Boyar supports local food pantries and an area homeless center in Anderson, S.C.
Melissa Covert
Field Director of Customer Management, Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Covert drove tremendous results at Walmart, where she surpassed revenue and volume targets by millions of dollars and 275,000 cases versus the prior year.
- She created an account manager trade-visit template used for training, coaching and action planning by the Walmart account management team and the Coca-Cola sales operation field teams.
- Covert collaborated with marketing, revenue management and supply chain partners to elevate national/local programming, driving incremental revenue and volume in such categories as RTD coffee/tea, sparkling beverages, sports drinks and juice.
Jill Crimmins
Director, Customer Development, Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Crimmins helped her portfolio of three significant customers – Lidl, Defense Commissary Agency and Aldi – achieve total revenue growth of 6.2 percent over the prior year.
- She coordinated a military-specific price package plan to increase revenue and market share while also providing cost savings for service members and their families.
- Crimmins collaborated with Coca-Cola North America and her bottler counterparts on the testing of immediate-consumption Coca-Cola product availability at Aldi; in 2019, these incremental coolers are predicted to generate additional revenue in the millions for both Consolidated and the Coca-Cola system.
Brandy Harris
Director, Consumer Development II, Coca-Cola Consolidated
- During a challenging year, Harris delivered strong results by developing value-added in-store programs leveraging Coca-Cola’s exclusive asset partnerships with the University of Kentucky, the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Motor Speedway, among others.
- She supported the Kentucky community while also prioritizing Kroger’s local efforts, including donations to a food bank on behalf of the grocer’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.
- Harris worked with cross-functional teams to develop unique opportunities for incremental sales and exclusive offerings for Kroger shoppers, successfully selling in three custom retailer-exclusive beverage packages.
Camille Thompson
Senior Director, Walmart Customer Management, Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Identifying a gap within distribution across the Monster multipack portfolio, Thompson got two new items added to the product portfolio; these items received 93 percent modular distribution each, spanning the entire territory within Walmart.
- With the Walmart buyer, she created a successful test for an 8-pack of mini cans, the first of many on which Walmart and Consolidated have collaborated.
- Thompson pioneered preloaded orders across Walmart’s largest initiatives within Consolidated’s portfolio, testing processes, executing ideas and stewarding this fundamental change with Consolidated’s operators.
Stephanie Clark
Director of Client Operations, Crossmark
- Clark partnered with two other directors to implement a popular monthly team-builder program that has helped instill a positive company culture and increase employee morale.
- She identified various ways to improve the field support role that would result in higher job satisfaction and retention, with all improvements made at no additional net cost to Crossmark.
- Clark managed her monthly profit and loss to ensure proper allocations and continuous cost-saving measures were taking place; as a result of her diligence in managing vendors’ contracts and in timely fulfillment of all financial obligations, she came in under her 2018 budget by $200,000.
Beth Faught
Director of Retail, Crossmark
- Faught collaborated with Crossmark’s business insights team to automate a centralized scorecard for Kimberly-Clark, which enabled smarter, faster decisions to be made concerning retail deployment.
- She optimized Kimberly-Clark retail coverage to ensure the highest return on investment possible, leveraging syndicated scan data, retailer-specific oint-of-sale data, and IRI shopper insights for the best spend of retail budget dollars.
- Faught’s team received the Crossmark President’s Award for delivering the highest top-line revenue growth for the month, in recognition of efforts on behalf of a new cosmetic client opportunity at an emerging retailer.
Susan Mattine
Trade Manager, Crossmark
- As Crossmark’s first-ever employee to hold the sales operations manager role in financial analysis, Mattine determined the job’s parameters and laid the groundwork for a new value-added service offering for the company’s clients.
- She developed several tools that simplified clients’ processes and communication, updating and modifying profit-and-loss and return-on-investment templates to create easier-to-use, more accurate tools.
- After her promotion to trade manager, Mattine, working closely with cross-functional teams, exceeded the performance metrics of each client and reduced the deduction balance by up to 40 percent for some clients.
Kallie Millar
Dedicated Retail Team Lead, Crossmark
- To address Perfetti Van Melle’s concerns regarding out-of-stocks in its top front end items at Walmart, Millar developed a successful multipronged approach that included a variable-coverage model based on such analytics as store-level sales and consumer panel data.
- Her initiative to reduce her team’s reliance on paper converted legacy processes using paper into electronic processes allowing for immediate capture of data; the initiative lowered costs by 9 percent.
- In collaboration with an analyst, Millar set out to overhaul her team’s reporting system, refreshing old dashboards and introducing new reporting for all levels of the team.
Bridget Grabowski
Senior Director, Procurement and Vendor Relations, Davidson Specialty Foods
- Grabowski not only exceeded her own department’s gross-profit goals through the creation of innovative programs and the execution of best-in-class processes, but she also assisted the sales organization as Davidson grew in new territories.
- She designed and implemented the Davidson Difference, a vendor initiative that, through enhanced reporting and exchanges of data, provided supply chain efficiencies for vendor partners.
- Grabowski led in executing new business startups, expanding sales by more than 40 percent; to help support company growth, her department added thousands of vendors.
Charity Kobrzycki
Senior Manager, Insights and Tool Creation, Daymon
- Kobrzycki developed and executed Daymon’s inaugural consumer-driven category prioritization process at top-tier retailers in support of their strategic growth plans for private brand.
- She co-developed two private-brand intelligence reports, revealing proprietary insights that led to higher levels of engagement with clients, as well as new media exposure to drive visibility.
- Kobrzycki led Daymon’s company-wide program for its 90-plus analytically focused employees that provides training and sharing of new tools, processes, templates and wins; the engagement across accounts and departments elevated organizational analytical capabilities.
Lindsey Lombard
Marketing Director, Daymon
- Lombard was instrumental in building the team that manages a portfolio of more than 3,000 items currently undergoing a redesign; through improved process and communication, she revamped the new-item development critical path, which resulted in items getting to shelf 2.5 months faster.
- She helped develop the first ambassador program at Harris Teeter, which invites associates to sample items and provides them with the knowledge to advocate for these items in-store.
- Lombard’s dedication to her team was central to her servant-leadership style, and she acted as a mentor to other like-minded industry professionals and students.
Katharine Murray
Manager, Retail Transformation Group, Daymon
- Murray developed Daymon’s first emerging-format spotlight series, which identifies trends and outlines implications of these new formats to inform retail and private-brand strategies, leading to higher levels of engagement with clients.
- To extend Daymon’s value as a retail consultant, she created a customized Wonder Tour for a prominent North American retailer to guide strategic planning related to new store formats and category transformation.
- As part of strategic planning to combat a new competitor, Murray conducted a comprehensive audit and retailer assessment to equip the retailer with insights, confidence and important context as it considered scenarios.
Christine Frey
Financial Manager Overseas, Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA)
- Frey kicked off a standardized sustainability program in a pilot store; the model program will serve as the mold for DeCA facilities in Europe and the Pacific.
- To increase visibility of consumption of items, provide a platform for better forecasting, and improve accountability and internal control, she moved bill paying through credit cards in the Pacific to a standardized system.
- By working with local personnel service providers, unions and mission-support leadership, Frey outlined and developed a manpower strategy to reduce misalignments created by host-nation noncompliance, which resulted in a streamlined operational structure.
Jennifer Brown
Category Manager, Food Lion
- Brown grew cookie/cracker sales by 5 percent, reversing a negative trend after only one year in the role, and, with her team, grew units by 5 percent and margin by 50 basis points over the previous year.
- She led a major project that consisted of the conversion of 45 items from a break-pack facility and transferring the items to the distribution center.
- Brown collaborated with the iconic Dewey’s Bakery, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., to develop items to be sold exclusively at Food Lion to provide locally relevant product for customers; outside of work, she volunteers at Rowan Helping Ministries, a feeding agency in Salisbury, N.C.
Cynthia Brazzel
Director, Member Relations and Advocacy for the Western Region, Food Marketing Institute (FMI)
- Brazzel worked with the Western Association of Food Chains to advance the Retail Management Certificate Program beyond the 16 western states originally covered by the initiative, helping to add 176 employees from East Coast member companies.
- She helped add two institutions to an FMI program that helps educate and recruit future employees for the grocery industry and allows university faculty access to FMI resources.
- To raise interest and awareness, Brazzel highlighted university members through digital media such as the FMI blog.
Lauren Peterson
Trade Director, General Mills
- As sales director for General Mills’ U.S. yogurt business, Peterson drove company yogurt growth over the past two years, with national responsibility for in-market strategies and execution.
- She was instrumental in changing the direction of the company’s yogurt business, leading to significant increases in both the top and bottom lines.
- A member of the yogurt senior leadership team, Peterson led the successful sales launch of Oui yogurt ($100 million in year-one launch), and went on to work on driving double-digit growth in fiscal 2019; additionally, she leads General Mills’ Women in Sales Mentor Circle program.
Valery Ciarimboli
Senior Director, Ecommerce Operations, Giant Eagle
- Ciarimboli designed, implemented and managed more than 70 Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery locations, and was also responsible for rolling out the Scan, Pay and Go service that allows customers to scan an item, pay at a kiosk and leave.
- Her efforts improved profitability by more than $2 million in less than a year, and she led her team to measure guest opinion at curbside, resulting in an 82 percent satisfaction score.
- Ciarimboli negotiated deals with and then integrated two separate third-party services companies while building an internal delivery capability.
Katie Shire
Director, Marketing, CRM and Customer Retention, Giant Eagle
- Shire was instrumental in automating the company’s customer relationship management (CRM) process and reducing time to launch from weeks to days – and soon from minutes to real time.
- She expanded marketing and CRM capabilities with automated shopper journeys and specific one-to-one communication, delivering relevant messages at appropriate times.
- Shire launched a new marketing platform allowing for dynamic builds and change elements in emails, based on user data and sometimes on user actions; this platform allowed the company to communicate with customers, based on their behavior and buying preferences.
Jill Sinkhorn
Benefits Director, Giant Eagle
- Sinkhorn and her team led a spin-off of the company’s pension plan, resulting in a $2.5 million savings; this move allowed individuals to have direct access to their plans while allowing the company to reduce liability and premiums.
- She led the acquisition-related benefits integration of 1,000 new associates, and, in other areas, oversaw a restructuring of the disability benefits program, saving $1 million a year, a feat accomplished through careful analysis of absence claims volume and spending.
- At the same time, Sinkhorn took on the benefits workstream lead position in an HR transformation project, moving from one software program to another.
Aubrey Weihaus
Logistics Analyst, Giant Eagle
- Weihaus took great strides to lower the cost of inbound freight to Giant Eagle’s distribution center; she converted collect lanes to pre-paid, resulting in substantial savings.
- She right-sized the portfolio of inbound freight lanes that aligned with carrier strength, resulting in an annual net profit increase of $196,000, and also added more lanes for in-bound logistics, netting profit for the department of up to $70,000 while maintaining lead times and service levels.
- Through partnerships with the merchandising, procurement, accounting and data integrity departments, Weihaus spearheaded the development of an accounting model that presents the true cost of goods, regardless of who pays for the freight.
Felismina Andrade
Director, External Communications and Community Relations, Giant Food
- Andrade devised a plan to raise awareness of the Giant Food community via internal newsfeed, and launched the Associate Volunteer program to provide more volunteer opportunities.
- She led her team in record-breaking fundraising campaigns to combat hunger; with her assistance, Giant Food donated millions of pounds of food, or the equivalent of 90 million meals.
- Andrade and her team arranged for food bank pop-up stores outside Giant Food stores during the government shutdown; whether raising money to combat childhood cancer or helping the USO, she was there.
Teressa Davidson
Front End Specialist, Giant Food
- In charge of front end operations for an 18-store district, Davidson assisted in such company-wide initiatives as the standardization of front end procedures for all stores; her district passed 100 percent of total-store and cash-office compliance audits.
- In 2018, she was responsible for overseeing cash variances at 160 stores; tackled front end shrink in her district, which improved over the prior year, remaining first overall in the company; and revised some front end standards and procedures.
- Davidson ranked No. 1 in all company donation initiatives, benefiting local food banks and the USO, among others.
Kim Gibson
Front End Specialist, Giant Food
- In her role of overseeing front end operations for an 18-store district, Gibson cut over/short in her stores since last year, increased productivity on the front end, reduced total complaints and increased compliments.
- She pushed her team to solicit donations for the USO, childhood cancer and hunger boxes, and used such creative ways to collect money as flea markets, raffles and jersey/T-shirt days.
- At work, Gibson promoted front end managers, associates in secondary positions, and assistant front end managers, and prepared several associates for promotion to assistant store manager; at home, she’s a dedicated caregiver to her mother.
Anne Golding
Director, Finance, Giant Food
- During a transitional time for Giant Food, which was rebranding to the Ahold Delhaize USA business model, Golding hired and trained a team, teaching them the importance of margin management and maintaining budget expectations; the team subsequently built a new budget process supporting all departments, and she worked between the budget/finance team and merchandising to continue growth.
- She started a corporate mentoring circle to develop rising stars in the company.
- Golding developed a weekly earnings tracker to communicate the most up-to-date view of financial performance against budget and forecast.
Lisa Guinther
Category Manager, Seafood, Giant Food
- Responsible for delivering an aggressive seafood budget across 165 stores in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Delaware, Guinther led the department to exceed sales and gross-profit dollar budgets, turning declining volumes into positive sales.
- She partnered with a local blue crab supplier to sponsor crab wagon events on summer weekends, achieving record sales at stores, and she also added $5/$10 sales drawing customers to the department.
- Guinther created a new process to assist new category managers in developing a strategic plan to achieve their budget, known as the Budget Roadmap.
Dawn Hurd
Manager, Front End Operations, Giant Food
- Hurd’s role overseeing front end operations at 165 Giant Food stores in the Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; Delaware; and Virginia markets was created when the company restructured.
- She worked with the directors of meat/seafood and produce/floral to ensure that their products scanned correctly on the front end, and put a process in place to ensure corrections; as a result, shrink of non-scans improved by 40 percent during the holidays, contributing to a significant improvement in the brand’s year-end shrink numbers.
- Hurd was challenged to bring the cash office audit to 90 percent, following two years at 76 percent; she met and surpassed the goal, with 92 percent.
Brenda Jones
Front End Specialist, Giant Food
- With the goal of compliance adherence, Jones, who oversees front end operations at 18 stores in Maryland and the District of Columbia, delivered, for the first time, a perfect audit to the company, meaning that there were no audit failures in her district.
- To achieve the best audit results in company history, she shared best practices with her front end specialist team; these best practices allowed her to deliver a 50 percent improvement in cash shrink.
- Jones was selected to teach the “Department Leaders of the Future” class on customer service, and completed a two-year retail management certificate program, earning a 4.0 GPA.
Melissa Lisowski
Category Analyst, Produce and Floral, Giant Food
- One of Lisowski’s most important responsibilities as pricing and promotions analyst for produce and floral at 166 stores was in budget oversight, where she handled margin management for both departments.
- During Giant Food’s restructuring, she developed pricing and promotional plans based on demographics, specific regions, competition and new brand strategies; to bring these areas together for forecasting, she developed financial models that used several entities, including real-time competitive price checks.
- Lisowski’s creation of an item-level detail margin-management process captured and addressed any cost shifts daily.
Robin Moran
Director, Talent, Diversity and Inclusion, Learning, and Organizational Development, Giant Food
- In her new role as director of talent, diversity and inclusion, learning, and organizational development, Moran, aided by her team, created a Peer Partner program and “Day 1” protocol; both were needed because brand restructuring required the hiring of many new associates.
- Under her guidance, a new business resource group was added to support development of professionals, a Lunch & Learn series will cover needed topics, and tenured employees will attend training in “Leading a Millennial Workforce.”
- Moran and her team have onboarded almost 100 corporate associates, with low turnover.
Lisa Richardson
Center Store Manager, Merchandising, Giant Food
- Richardson ranked No. 1 out of the 10 districts in her division in sales, and also ranked first in the division for controlling the days-on-hand aspect of profit and loss; she beat her budget by 76 basis points, which had a positive trickle-down effect on her bottom line.
- Her success comes from training and promoting associates: She advanced more than 10 associates in her district.
- Richardson partnered with a General Mills representative to help feed her stores’ county, beginning in 2015; the partnership has since grown to take in other supermarket departments beyond center store.
Jessica Groves
Brand Manager, Loyalty Marketing, Giant Food Stores
- Understanding the customer is a primary aspect of Groves’ job: She was instrumental in reducing the use of the manager bonus card at checkout by 64 percent; when customers had to use their own cards, more personalized offers could be sent.
- When new competition entered the area, she built and executed a local competitive activity strategy that provided customers with richer offers, increased foot traffic and lessened competitive impact.
- Groves supported the introduction of Delivision, a digital/mobile app that allows customers to place deli orders before coming to the store.
Stacey Miller
Diversity and Inclusion Program Manager, Giant Food Stores
- Managing diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives for Giant Food Stores and its 30,000 associates, Miller drew on her prior role as a training manager for two special projects: a summer internship program and a store management training program.
- She relaunched the D&I initiative for Giant, in the process developing a business resource group structure and the President’s Inclusion Council.
- Also responsible for associate engagement, Miller led deployment of the 2018 Associate Engagement Survey, which resulted in a four-point increase in engagement over 2017.
Jennifer Price
Fresh Meat Buyer III, Giant Food Stores
- New to the role of lead fresh-meat buyer in charge of poultry, packaged and smoked meats at more than 170 stores, Price created a fresh-meat buyer training program for new buyers, providing them with a tool to use after training ended.
- Ahead of the holidays, she held meetings with all participating parties to ensure that turkey and ham inbound/outbound were processed in a timely manner without overwhelming shipping and receiving teams.
- Price collaborated with the internal team to develop an allocation tool to cover high-demand stores, replacing the blanket allocation system.
April Richardson
Center Store Sales Manager Giant Food Stores
- Richardson’s district exceeded center store budget financial sales by 2.7 percent and gross profit by 1.6 percent; she developed successful competitive intrusion plans for stores facing new competition.
- She employed a district contest to improve center store shrink metrics; as a result, the shrink key performance indicator metric improved by 15 percent.
- Richardson inspired teamwork with district and company push items; results included a 33 percent increase in identical (ID) sales from an own-brand push, a 125 percent increase in ID sales for a direct-store-delivery push and a 34 percent increase in a seasonal-item push.
Jamie Lemire
Regional Marketing Manager, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market
- A seven-year veteran of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, covering Northern California and Nevada, Lemire assisted in the training of associates, as well as budget and task tracking.
- She took on additional tasks to improve new-store performance and processes, and streamlined budget tracking and task tracking to be more efficient and timely; her attention to detail and ability to train others helped Grocery Outlet Bargain Market as it opened 26 new locations in 2018.
- Lemire’s work played a large part in Grocery Outlet’s confidence in its expansion to 30-plus new stores this year.
Richele Middlebrooks
Corporate Recruiter, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market
- Responsible for all recruiting at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s corporate headquarters, Middlebrooks built relationships with hiring managers to fill open positions with qualified candidates.
- Recognized by LinkedIn’s senior customer success manager as a Global Top Performing Recruiter, she used all social media platforms for recruitment at Grocery Outlet, which shortened the average fill-time to less than 30 days.
- Middlebrooks also developed a 30/90 follow-up process with new hires to ensure that onboarding assimilation and training met expectations, handling corrections as needed.
Brandie Miller
Grocery Natural, Organic, Specialty and Healthy (NOSH) Buyer, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market
- Sourcing new, exciting and top-trending items, Miller has achieved double-digit sales comps for the natural, organic, specialty and healthy (NOSH) department six years in a row, growing its assortment while improving SKU efficiency.
- Her department represents 16 percent of grocery sales at the company; while the overall grocery department grew 3.18 percent, the NOSH segment grew 13 percent.
- Miller used an outreach campaign to focus on fresh and new items at an expo by creating relationships with manufacturers to enhance assortment; the campaign was a great success.
Mia Baker
Manager, Business Process Change, Retail Communications, Retail Training and Communication Experience, Hannaford Supermarkets
- Baker directed three interdependent cross-functions at Hannaford, business process change, retail training and communications; in 2018, she built three new teams in retail services to support the store of the future.
- She led change management initiatives needed for assembling a new, large team, and led refinement of business planning and consolidation as increased numbers of internal business partners requested engagement.
- Baker developed a proposal to adopt a singular communication tool to support full-cycle communication between corporate and retail.
Nancy Dumais
Director, Marketing Strategy and Planning, Hannaford Supermarkets
- Dumais helped lead the launch of My Hannaford Rewards (MHR), the company’s loyalty program: She headed the inclusion of MHR digital coupons in a variety of events, from holidays to store re-openings, and revamped the Hannaford to Go online shopping service with new materials, messaging and tactics to drive growth.
- She developed a full-shop whole-health strategy with business partners, and led the Healthy Living team in an update that was more relevant to Hannaford customers.
- Dumais created a “mini-MBA” program for the strategy team to further understanding and interpretation of customer insights.
Tish Payson
Manager, Customer and Associate Engagement, and Front End Operations, Hannaford Supermarkets
- Responsible for the design and implementation of front end prototypes in all Hannaford stores, Payson influenced leadership in front end technology and appearance going forward.
- She designed a front end prototype for the future, including technologies and self-checkouts.
- Payson relaunched “The Power of You” culture to the home office, focusing on associate-to-associate relationships and how they care for one another, and she worked with Hannaford leaders to ensure that they were engaging associates in any changes at retail; her work also supports company-wide diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Angie Danielewicz
Associate Relations Specialist, Southern Region, Harris Teeter LLC
- With direct responsibility for 20 stores in the Charlotte, N.C., area, Danielewicz took on additional responsibility in the southern region as the point person for peer associate relations specialists (ARS).
- Along with others, she worked to develop the departments’ use of new software for store-visit tracking, increasing the departments’ efficiency and communication, and she also took on weekly report and analysis for the company’s southern region, thus freeing peer ARS for more face time with associates.
- Danielewicz continued the development of a mentoring program for succession planning and cross-training.
Jennifer Taylor
Distribution Labor and Systems Support Manager, Harris Teeter LLC
- Taylor managed the inbound fleet backhaul program, activity-based compensation programs, inbound appointment scheduling and inbound freight accounting in her role as distribution labor and systems support manager.
- She accepted responsibility for all of the title work with the DMV for transportation equipment.
- Thanks to Taylor’s work, in 2018, the inbound logistics contribution ran 16.1 percent greater than in 2017, against a 5 percent goal, and fleet backhaul, an area that makes up 82 percent of the total inbound logistics contribution, ran 24 percent higher than in the previous year; she also improved relationships with company merchandising for future growth.
Heather Lentz
Director of Wellness, Heinen’s Inc.
- Overseeing 22 Wellness Centers in Heinen’s stores and their staff, Lentz reworked the natural health and beauty category to increase sales 15 percent by following industry trends.
- Along with her staff, she led Heinen’s Plant Powered initiative, an integration of plant-based products throughout the store to enable the grocer to become the leader in its region for all things plant-based; the initiative included such high-profile partners as Heinen’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Todd Pesek.
- Lentz successfully supervised Heinen’s 5 Star program, a healthy-eating initiative promoted in schools and with store events; more than 100 local schools and 16,000 children participated.
Denise Edwards
Director, Category Management-Kroger, The Hershey Co.
- Responsible for growing Hershey’s seasonal and digital commerce business units at Kroger, Edwards was recognized as a best-in-class partner by both organizations.
- Faced with a portfolio gap in Hershey’s holiday gifting segment, she developed three custom Kroger Hershey Holiday Kisses tins for the 2018 season; the tins drove volume growth by $1.5 million at point of sale, overcoming the portfolio gap and creating a platform to repeat in the future.
- To drive year-over-year mutual growth, Edwards created an additional usage occasion with Hershey S’Mores Sliders that were 92 percent incremental to the traditional s’mores concept.
Lisa Meyer
Senior Director, Sales Planning, The Hershey Co.
- Known throughout the company for her adapability, drive for results, business acumen and problem-solving skills, Meyer organized the sales-planning team in mid-2018 with all new team members and a 75-day goal to deliver the entire U.S. sales plan by retailer, month and more.
- Aided by three direct reports with no experience in this area, she successfully created both the template and process to do this while delivering the 2019 sales plan at the same time.
- Meyer then developed the trade strategy for all of U.S. grocery, and her efforts were rewarded with a promotion from senior manager to senior director; Hershey’s 2019 success will largely be driven by her work.
Becky Hockman
Assistant VP, Retail Accounting, Hy-Vee Inc.
- Hockman started the company’s centralized accounting department in 2018 with 64 people handling more than 250 stores, a job previously handled by 500 people at store level.
- Although she had little experience supervising a large group of people, she successfully managed one of the largest departments in the company, which she had to staff seven days a week, including holidays.
- In 2018 Hockman was inducted into the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame for the second time, as a department director, after having been inducted back in 2005 as supervisor of the year; induction into the Hall of Fame is the highest employee honor available inside Hy-Vee.
Chelsea Kumbera
Director, Advertising Design, Hy-Vee Inc.
- Kumbera led the team that produces Hy-Vee’s print ads, store signage and décor changes.
- When faced with an employee turnover that created challenges for the advertising and design team, she took over organizing and hiring a new creative team for Hy-Vee, building out the organizational chart to better serve numerous internal teams.
- Kumbera built out the organizational chart for the team to better serve numerous internal teams needing graphic design services, and handled screening and hiring for these positions; she also played a large role in the redesign of Hy-Vee’s weekly circular, one of the company’s main advertising vehicles.
Stacey Loftus
Assistant VP, Retail Dietetics, Southern Region, Hy-Vee Inc.
- Overseeing the dietitians in the southern region, and helping with in-store and community outreach, Loftus helped organize a men’s health tour in 2018 that included free PSA screenings at 35 stores.
- She led the development of three separate disease-specific store tour models, in which more than 6,300 customers participated; in the fall, she led the Hy-Vee dietitians in becoming tailgate “crashers” with the state beef council to promote healthy meal options.
- Loftus organized a diabetes tour with her team, offering free A1C screenings, along with nutritional advice and free educational materials; the successful tour provided 3,254 free screenings.
Micaila Ruiz
Assistant VP, Hy-Vee Inc.; Chief Pharmacy Officer, Amber Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions, Hy-Vee Inc.
- Ruiz led and supported the strategic growth and place within health care of two wholly owned subsidiaries of Hy-Vee: specialty pharmacies Amber Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions (HPS)
- She prepared Amber and HPS for immediate and future growth through an overhaul of staffing workflow, a proactive plan of care for patients and caregivers, connectivity to other health care systems and insurance services, and helping locate, secure and implement new locations.
- Ruiz’s advocacy led to policy changes allowing patients to receive transplant medications on the day they leave the hospital.
Leah Kursave
Senior Account Director, IN Connected Marketing
- Through her work with Tyson’s shopper marketing team, Kursave spotted an opportunity in the chicken company’s relationship with Meijer to test an interactive freezer-door touchscreen; the test was successful for both organizations.
- She was able to drive 10 percent annual return-on-investment growth for the participating Tyson brands, while also spurring category growth.
- Kursave successfully led the regional launch of Tyson’s Tastemakers meal kits in 2018 in select markets, and piloted a new workstream for planning, executing and securing CPG partnerships for the IN Tyson team.
Polly Rowland
Senior Director of Consumer Sales, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.
- Rowland led a team of seven account executives responsible for branded and private-brand snack, recipe and produce nuts and trail mix product lines that totaled $242 million in sales.
- Last year, she helped launch a new selling platform, secured five new private-brand retail customers that will contribute more than $51 million in annual revenue, and helped increase share of the Fisher Recipe Nuts brand by 6.5 points, lifting sales by more than 30 percent.
- Rowland has earned a company-wide reputation for mentoring female account executives, helping them to build confidence and effectiveness.
Ari Goldsmith
Executive Director of Marketing, KeHE Distributors
- Leading the team responsible for producing KeHE’s signature shows, Goldsmith managed the $8 million annual marketing budget and oversaw publishing of promotional publications and external events.
- Last year, she helped launch new show technology that led to a 150 percent increase in product sales at KeHE shows, and led a cross-functional effort to debut the company’s digital marketing platform pilot for reducing spoilage and improving the efficiency of product promotions.
- Goldsmith created one of the largest charitable meal-packing events in the food retailing industry, introduced at Expo West 2019.
Amber Jefferson
Senior Human Resources Director, Kellogg North America, Kellogg Co.
- Jefferson led the largest function of Kellogg North America, overseeing HR for the company’s $9 billion sales organization and supporting teams responsible for Walmart, Kroger, Costco and Amazon.
- She helped transition the company’s largest business unit from direct store delivery to a warehouse model, and led the restructure of the company’s entire retail sales organization.
- Jefferson was a key leader in a new global design for Kellogg’s ecommerce organization, assisting the chief global ecommerce and revenue growth officer on strategy, design and overall people leadership capabilities.
Mary Loy
Customer Communications Specialist, The Kroger Co./Atlanta Division
- Loy created a number of communications initiatives that helped the Kroger brand win exposure for programs that demonstrated the company’s core values.
- She helped communicate the results of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste food rescue program via multiple channels, resulting in a 40 percent increase in food donations, with Kroger donating nearly 4 million pounds of food, and helped design a new divisional campaign, Feeding the Gap, aimed at feeding children, which surpassed its goal in its inaugural year.
- Loy also reinvented “Did You Know,” a divisional publication for all associates and retirees.
Michelle Donaho
District Manager, The Kroger Co./Central Division
- Donaho led by example, engaging her team to provide a world-class customer shopping experience; as a result, her team outscored the Central Division on nearly all associate engagement categories, including trust, communications, organizational change and career development.
- She is an active member of Kroger Women’s EDGE, an associate resource group committed to developing female leaders in the company.
- Donaho and associates in her district reset the Peoria Neighborhood House’s food pantry, distributed holiday meal kits, packed Meals on Wheels food boxes and wrote greeting-card messages for recipients.
Emily Poff
Operations/Front End Manager, The Kroger Co./Cincinnati/Dayton Division
- By linking display compliance with improved customer experience, Poff tied a division-wide measurement directly to sales and was able to transform her division from its last-place standing in sales plan compliance to one of the district’s top performers in just six weeks.
- She ensured that her district’s grocery and stocking crew completed trucks efficiently, providing a great shopping experience and saving on operations costs, as well as helping her district lead the division in identical-store sales growth.
- Poff mentored and coached 10 associates, from a clerk role to a department head position.
Persis Coates
Operations Specialist, The Kroger Co./Columbus Division
- The ability to establish relationships, build trust and solicit authentic associate feedback led Coates to design and implement a new associate recognition program to boost morale and engagement and positively impact the company’s bottom line.
- Her enthusiasm for selling pushed her teams to win several flash sales, beating out four other districts; during one selling event, her team sold 20,000 units and $25,000 more than the second highest-selling district.
- Coates led 24 store teams through all aspects of a waste integration program, empowering them to own and maintain the processes that would lead to a reduction in controllable shrink.
Nickel Gibbings
Customer Communications Specialist, The Kroger Co./Dallas Division
- Responsible for all customer-facing communication for the 112 stores in Kroger’s Dallas Division, Gibbings also created training documents that allowed for quick and effective onboarding and helped ensure a seamless continuity of work despite any changes in staff.
- She created a divisional Digital Ambassador program to drive digital account acquisition and improve market share that helped her division acquire 20,000-plus new digital customers.
- Gibbings helped plan, coordinate and execute the company’s first Kroger Day of Caring event to serve the food-insecure, a successful event that will be held annually and rolled out to all division stores.
Cindy Fisher
Health and Wellness Merchandiser, The Kroger Co./Delta Division
- Leading a team of 1,162 pharmacists to ensure regulatory compliance and managing a budget of $606 million, Fisher improved the overall performance of the 92 pharmacies she oversaw across five states within Kroger’s Delta Division.
- She collaborated with health-and-wellness teams on key initiatives, oversaw the execution of those initiatives, and led all sales/customer service strategies, including immunization programs and prescription growth.
- Fisher helped boost pharmacy sales for the fiscal year by 2.4 percent and increased the number of prescriptions filled by nearly 4 percent; flu shots and everyday vaccines also rose under her leadership.
Julie Auflick
Produce and Floral Merchandiser, The Kroger Co./Fred Meyer
- Auflick led the Fred Meyer produce and floral departments to exceptional results in 2018 by procuring unique produce and fresh deals for its Northwest customers.
- She initiated and implemented a distribution center program to change the logistics of the everyday floral program, which resulted in significantly shorter delivery times, better in-stocks and reduced shrink.
- Auflick led Fred Meyer produce sales to the most successful in the Kroger enterprise by teaming up with regional partners to roll out a significant cut-fruit program that drove sales, in-stocks and reduced labor; she’s also respected as a mentor for leaders across the company, sharing her skills, knowledge and expertise.
Jodey Ellis-Spansel
District Human Resource Manager, The Kroger Co./Fred Meyer
- Ellis-Spansel had a big impact on associate retention in the challenging Alaska market, improving annualized turnover from 66.1 percent in fiscal 2017 to 64.6 percent last year, which resulted in savings of $1.1 million and a dramatic effect on the consistency of store results.
- She built trust among district staff and store teams through person-to-person support, ongoing communication and quality contact, leading to cohesion and alignment between the district and the stores.
- Ellis-Spansel took a wide-angle-lens approach to push results across all groups within the stores and district, working cross-functionally to help others achieve desired results.
Evelyn Alvarez
Senior Regional Project Manager, The Kroger Co./Fry’s
- Alvarez managed more than $115 million in construction projects across Arizona, successfully onboarding new contractors and coaching them on how to meet project time lines and serve the retail environment.
- She consistently delivered innovative solutions for unique conditions and is currently managing the division’s first multistory, multiuse project in the heart of downtown Phoenix.
- Alvarez worked with the facility safety coordinator and committee to adopt a safety handbook for technicians, which resulted in a 469-zero-incident-day rate, and helped the team embrace safety culture; the handbook is being rolled out to another division.
Dawn Baker
Meat/Seafood Merchandiser, The Kroger Co./Fry’s
- Baker guided her team to implement a simplification strategy to lead the market on price by focusing on offering deeper discounts to customers on fewer items; the strategy allowed stores to execute the merchandising plan at a higher level, improve in-stock position, and grow customer and item count.
- She developed an annual strategy to increase sales on key items through service case assortment, maximizing display space and driving seasonal sales opportunities.
- Baker led her department to donate unsold food to the community and took a leadership role in coordinating volunteering events for her team.
Andrea Brookhart
Manager of Clinical Program Development, The Kroger Co./General Office
- Brookhart created and oversaw programs that connected pharmacy teams to their patients, improving medication use for better outcomes, higher reimbursement, more prescriptions being filled, and greater customer and associate satisfaction.
- She developed initiatives that drove the core pharmacy business by identifying patients eligible for vaccines; patients who might benefit from an additional, heart-protective medication; and patients who were late to refill or routinely missed doses.
- Brookhart partnered with the data analytics teams on a program that helps in-store pharmacy teams engage customers.
Ashley Caldwell
Promo Planning Specialist, The Kroger Co./General Office
- Caldwell was a key stakeholder in coaching category management and promo-planning teams on Kroger’s Next Generation Price & Promotion and Category Management Transformation projects, key initiatives that will drastically alter the go-to-market strategy and allow for greater control of strategic plans across varying channels.
- By focusing on the needs of each division, she developed a plan to achieve these the new programs’ varying goals and prepare teams to meet their financial targets for both sales and profit.
- Caldwell mentored category managers and promo planners during a time of significant change in the organization.
Amber Kayse
Director of Clinical Operations, The Kroger Co./General Office
- Kayse formed pivotal relationships with the legal teams and technology teams that gave her the insight necessary to understand state pharmacy practice laws and to work with state boards to win approval of new initiatives, and then transform an idea through development and implementation.
- Her contributions were directly responsible for $52 million in vaccination sales, $12 million in clinical sales and around $10 million in performance-based rebates from insurance companies.
- Kayse runs a medication synchronization program that was rolled out enterprise-wide, with 46,000-plus patients enrolled; the project is expected to deliver more than $2.5 billion in revenue.
Nicole Bergin
District HR Manager, The Kroger Co./King Soopers
- Bergin implemented many of the best practices and behaviors still in practice in her previous posting in one district earlier in the year, and then transitioned to another district, where she built strong relationships with her staff.
- She went on to lead her new district to best overall performance in retention for the year, reducing turnover by more than 11 percent and saving the district about $700,000 in onboarding, training and turnover costs.
- Bergin headed a December community uplift event to collect coats, toiletries, nonperishable foods and more for at-risk organizations and shelters, and helped roll out a food pantry program to support associates in need.
Chong Bierwirth
District Operations Manager, The Kroger Co./King Soopers
- Overseeing operations in 21 stores with an eye toward identifying potential areas of opportunity, Bierwirth continually coached, trained and developed the operations team to enhance their skills and improve store performance.
- She was selected to teach, train and implement Kroger’s Purpose and Promise program to the store teams in her district, and was instrumental in transitioning all Cultural Council teams to Promise Teams across 21 stores.
- Bierwirth trained the district team and the district learning store, working closely with the former to facilitate all training and follow-up to execute best practices and waste solutions.
Rhonda Conway
Division Asset Protection Manager, The Kroger Co./King Soopers
- Having made her mark in the traditionally male-dominated loss prevention field by working with division and district staff to identify process/behavior deficiencies and coach, teach and train for improvement, Conway received Kroger’s 2018 Shrink Achievement Award.
- Her successful implementation of a waste integration project in her division, executed in partnership with the merchandising and district teams, improved shrink results by $8.1 million over the prior year, surpassing her budget by $3.2 million.
- Conway also represented her division with local, state and federal law enforcement, and managed capital and shrink budgets for the division.
Bridget Klare
HR Payroll Systems Manager, The Kroger Co./Kroger Technology
- Klare led the implementation of a HR data management system and partnered with HR business leaders to build data governance processes that ensure a single-source-of-truth repository and ongoing accuracy of key people data.
- She successfully guided the deployment of new learning management systems and introduced mobile devices in Kroger store environments to deliver state-of-the-art onboarding training videos to new store hires.
- Klare oversaw implementation of a data management system as well as data governance processes and data quality dashboards to maintain the accuracy of people-related data.
Valerie Fields
District Merchandising Manager/Meat Coordinator, The Kroger Co./Louisville Division
- Fields significantly improved the customer experience in her stores, with increases in freshness in the meat, produce and deli departments, and gains in in-stocks for center store, meat, sale and overall items.
- She improved her division’s marks on ease of moving through the store, cleanliness of the store, and overall satisfaction in the meat and seafood departments.
- Nine of Fields’ division’s 14 stores were recognized for increasing sales in a fall selling contest, with a combined sales increase of greater than 2 percent; further, holiday and third-party gift card sales increased at some locations.
Christa Bertolini
Division HR Leader, The Kroger Co./Mariano’s
- Bertolini’s intuitive mindset and creative approach helped her develop leadership and generational-focused training initiatives, including an onboarding program for new associates that showcases the uniqueness of a Mariano’s store and positions the retailer as the go-to Chicagoland grocer.
- She provided the effective and timely communications that led to the seamless combination of two independent markets under a single leadership team and division banner.
- Bertolini received the company’s Unsurpassed Caring & Concern Award in recognition of her compassion and willingness to take care of the team and the business simultaneously.
Amy Luna
District Manager, The Kroger Co./Michigan Division
- Luna led her district to annual sales volume of $600 million-plus, achieving positive identical-store sales growth and outpacing the division average; her leadership and influence resulted in the highest associate retention improvement in the division, reducing turnover by more than 12.5 percentage points.
- She assisted in the supervision and construction of a $17.4 million, 101,000-square-foot store expansion project, where sales are now nearly $1 million a week, and supervised two major successful remodels last year.
- Luna worked with her district on community events that ended up raising a combined $70,000-plus in contributions.
Jessica Lewis
Health and Wellness Practice Coordinator, The Kroger Co./Mid-Atlantic Division
- Lewis singlehandedly organized and executed all pharmacy new-hire training for eight Kroger pharmacies purchased from Farm Fresh, onboarding and developing more than 50 pharmacy associates for these locations while supporting operational and clinical initiatives within her existing pharmacy teams.
- Her district consistently led division execution of key pharmacy metrics despite the learning curve associated with doubling her store count, and also led the division in MedSync enrollments for 2018.
- Lewis helped her district exceed its vaccination administration goal by 360 immunizations, providing a total of 8,802.
Terry Reynolds
Division Training and Recruiting Manager, The Kroger Co./Mid-Atlantic Division
- Reynolds was instrumental in driving campus recruitment strategies and improved selection processes that ensure stores mirror the community in each market they serve.
- She played a vital role in the waste integration program in the Richmond, Va., marketing area, and was responsible for coaching and developing 180 department leaders through hands-on training for shrink initiatives.
- Reynolds was one of five leaders who served on the company bargaining committee to renegotiate the Richmond/Hampton Roads, Va., labor contract, helping to secure a balanced agreement that kept Kroger competitive in a tight labor market.
Tashina Mason
Division Controller, The Kroger Co./Nashville Division
- Mason partnered with HR on The Bowling Green Project, a training plan focused on improving store conditions through best practices and better financial data, which helped achieve positive sales for the first time in more than a year.
- She worked with merchandising and operations to identify ways to reduce shrink, such as improved processes for accountability, which have already helped save $3 million.
- Mason was the Women’s EDGE associate resource group (ARG) co-chair, leading the her division’s efforts to improve diversity and inclusion, and advocated for women in leadership; she was also active in the division’s African-American ARG.
Christy Williams
Division HR Leader, The Kroger Co./Nashville Division
- In one of the most competitive labor markers, Williams helped her division improve retention by 14.8 percent and hire 10,000-plus associates; she also worked to improve wages, develop and promote top talent, and enhance best practices among HR business owners at the store, district and division levels.
- She collaborated on the design and implementation of the new company associate dress code.
- Williams created the Pizza with the President initiative to give store managers an opportunity to connect with division presidents in a small-group setting, facilitating feedback, idea exchange and an opportunity to set expectations.
Erin Hooper
Drug/GM Merchandiser, The Kroger Co./QFC
- Hooper tasked her team with updating specialty and natural candy to reflect the latest trends and innovation, and collaborated with local vendor partners to add innovative items and seasonal offerings to the department — a strategy that helped increase sales by 35 percent.
- She oversaw center store resets for 23 stores to boost the profile of natural products in stores and highlight new product offerings; her team created a Fit Market concept department centered on better-for-you options within the HBC category.
- As co-chair of QFC’s Women’s EDGE associate resource group, Hooper restructured its format to aid the personal and professional growth of all QFC associates.
Jaime Montuoro
Health and Wellness Merchandiser, The Kroger Co./Smith’s
- Montuoro was promoted and tasked with building a new pharmacy team under the new Kroger division structure; the division met its goals, increased prescription count, and grew medication synchronization enrollment, immunizations and MTM services at record levels.
- She led her team to increase vaccines by 63 percent over the previous year.
- Passionate about community partnerships that advance the role of the community pharmacist, Montuoro worked with the Utah Department of Health and local/regional health care quality organizations on various initiatives, and was actively involved in a number of professional associations’ health initiatives.
Kathy Weisz
Manager, Creative Services, Litehouse Inc.
- Weisz and her graphic design department worked alongside brand managers to create the logos and packaging for two new brands, and collaborated with the communications team to launch an internal company-wide newsletter; her team also helped launch Litehouse’s new Canadian website.
- She created and designed in-store materials and a digital campaign for an Albertsons-specific cross-promotion, supported by two other produce items, which increased sales by at least 30 percent.
- Weisz’s team’s redesign of the Litehouse Simply Artisan brand packaging was awarded a 2018 GDUSA American Packaging Design Award.
Becky Bronkema
Director of Merchandising, Deli/Bakery/Franchise, Meijer Inc.
- Bronkema achieved a cultural and directional shift to an engaging, positive and transparent environment that led her deli and bakery team to more than 4 percent comparable-sales growth, the highest in the fresh business, while exceeding financial sales and margin goals by more than 2 percent for the year and reducing shrink.
- She identified convenience as a key strategic opportunity, increased meal solutions and added a new “local first” approach to the store’s portfolio.
- Bronkema was vice chair on the United Way Emerging Leaders board, finding ways to drive improved health outcomes in underserved communities.
Melissa Conway
Senior Manager, Internal Communications, Meijer Inc.
- Conway launched several team member engagement tools, including the company’s first team member mobile app, an online idea submission program that generated 9,500-plus ideas from employees, and a company podcast series that covered company strategy, data privacy and security, food safety, and sustainability.
- She spearheaded an innovative in-house communication campaign using engaging video components, home mailers and leadership discussion, resulting in increased overall satisfaction and lower turnover rates.
- Conway’s team expanded the digital screen network and trained associates to create custom store-specific content.
Michelle Daily
Manager, Merchandise Inventory, Meijer Inc.
- Daily outpaced division and company growth in general merchandise through initiatives that improved process efficiency and team engagement.
- She enhanced business reporting, low-volume inventory deployment analytics, clearance management and time line management, giving her team more time to make quicker and smarter day-to-day decisions to impact the business.
- Daily created a collaborative joint business-planning process tool across the general merchandise division that allows Meijer’s strategic vendors to track progress against plans using a monthly scorecard; where the process was used, sales and margin increased significantly.
May Graceffa
Divisional Merchandise Manager, Meijer Inc.
- Graceffa transformed the Meijer bath shop experience, resulting in a 7.5 percent sales increase over the prior year and a 6.6 percent increase in margin, an accomplishment that won her a promotion.
- She was a participant in Meijer’s Entertainment Steering Committee, which focuses on growing sales through entertainment licenses and cross-merchandised products across categories to create destination departments for key licenses.
- Graceffa was selected to represent Meijer at the Food Marketing Institute’s conference for future leaders, and was recognized for mentoring several associate buyers, coaching them to grow into buyer roles.
Melanie Mahan
HR Director, Mid-Michigan Region, Meijer Inc.
- Mahan led her region to significant improvement across a number of metrics, including overall turnover, non-leadership turnover, leadership tenure and team member engagement.
- She played a key role in supporting the company’s market reorganization efforts, including exit, transfer and onboarding of several key regional executives, and the reorganization and redesign of talent acquisition.
- Together with retail store leadership, Mahan helped the region lead the way in rolling out innovative and creative methods of training and developing leaders as well as experienced leadership external hires, increasing their leadership skills and level of immersion in Meijer’s culture.
Dormica Oppenhuizen
Director, Inbound Logistics/Customer Service, Meijer Inc.
- Oppenhuizen accomplished a savings/cost avoidance of $6.3 million for her division and launched two new tools/resources tol increase automation, drive process and enable Meijer to create a greater competitive advantage in the logistics industry at large.
- She developed the first go-to-market freight strategy for Meijer, impacting business results, driving process and increasing accountability; under her leadership, Meijer achieved the highest level of recognition possible in customs compliance issues.
- Oppenhuizen worked with a number of organizations to share her knowledge and mentor young professionals.
Zahra Sadry
Buyer, MDSR-Hardgoods, Meijer Inc.
- Promoted twice in the past year because of her outstanding performance, Sadry helped the pet supplies desk end the year with $10 million in baseline sales growth and a 52-week market share growth of 60 basis points.
- She executed the major brand launch of Kong dog toys, the No. 1 dog toy brand in the world, to the product assortment, leading space planning, advertising and promotions.
- Sadry also guided a comprehensive sourcing review for Meijer’s live-fish and service program, which led to a direct partnership with a live-fish and service supplier rather than a distributor, thereby saving the company $886,000 annually.
Erin Walton
Director of Merchandising, DSD and Alcohol, Meijer Inc.
- Walton worked with internal store operations and a large CPG vendor partner to pilot and roll out a back-room optimization strategy that helped drive sales by maximizing on floor inventory while keeping back rooms clean and organized.
- She played an integral role in onboarding a high-proof liquor agency in Ohio, and successfully executed a shrink reduction pilot in the alcohol department, which resulted in a new store-level team member role for the department.
- Recently promoted to director of merchandising for the direct store delivery and alcohol team, Walton was the first woman in Meijer’s history to run this segment of the business.
Lindsey Borja
Director of Supply Chain, Nature Nate’s
- Borja and her team managed the largest amount of volume within a two-month window in Nature Nate’s history during a promotion with a major retailer.
- She drove efficiency by increasing warehouse spacing through a 50 percent decrease in raw-material capacity; her management of the request-for-proposal process with suppliers lowered raw-material spending by nearly $1 million.
- Borja trained her team on new modules of enterprise resource planning, Material Requirements Planning (MRP) and Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS); the implementation of the two modules drove down production costs by 3 percent.
Melissa Emerich
Manager II, Media Monetization, Peapod Digital Labs
- Undertaking Peapod Digital Labs Media Partnerships’ first-ever digital ad network, Emerich took a leading role and was tasked with going from zero to knowledgeable at lightning speed.
- She didn’t hesitate to ask questions and translate answers into meaningful strategy that met the goals of the company and the CPG community.
- As her team began evaluating the media channels available within the brands’ stores, Emerich immediately recognized the opportunity to increase their margins while creating a more efficient program that was CPG-centric and could maintain the ability to be scalable.
Sharon Teresi
Technical Lead-Director, Peapod Digital Labs
- Teresi guided each functional manager through an overview of the process, highlighting impacts to specific teams, and helping teams identify potential problem areas and build solutions before these issues came to life.
- Recognizing that the HR/communications team was stretched beyond capacity, she created the communications for the organization and built out a timeline for them to be sent.
- During a time of significant transition, Teresi managed to communicate with and help people through the process, not only maintaining the trust that the organization had in her, but also actually building and fostering trust and relationships.
Stephanie Abono
Senior Key Account Manager, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, PepsiCo
- Abono drove scan sales growth by 4.4 percent while increasing the customer’s margin faster than sales by strategically managing the portfolio.
- She worked with the customer to drive permanent perimeter support on profitable items, with permanent beverage tie-ins for single-serve items that drove her single-serve scan sales up by 9 percent over last year.
- Abono’s dump-bin display strategy for Frito-Lay multipacks and natural snacks, along with a multipack/bread tie-in program, resulted in mulitpack results for Fry’s that were the highest of any Kroger division, at 27 percent; she also led the joint business-planning process with Fry’s.
Risa Andersen
Senior Director – Consumer Data Strategy and Shopper Media, PepsiCo
- Andersen led the effort to reduce digital media costs by 20 percent through better negotiations and decision-making, in the process delivering an additional $6 million of media impressions.
- She was instrumental in raising the quality of digital media by partnering with third parties to deliver an additional $6 million of media impressions; Andersen and her team also delivered another $4 million of productivity by using internal purchase-based targeting capability to execute digital audiences, delivering more than 4 billion impressions.
- A high-potential leader, Anderson was selected to leadership programs for two years in a row.
Whitney Erickson
Sales Director, PepsiCo Beverages North America, PepsiCo
- Soon after she was promoted to sales director, Erickson’s work in chilled and premium beverages led to impressive share gains of 5.9 share swing/$13.6 million swing for chilled beverages and 0.5 points to a 42.3 share of the premium chilled category.
- She led a successful implementation of a solo orange juice initiative in which Tropicana secured solo orange juice distribution in 307 Target stores, with positive net revenue impact for Q4 2018 that continued into Q1 2019.
- Erickson managed a Kids in Need Foundation event in Minneapolis that increased PepsiCo’s participation in the event by 60 percent versus the previous year.
Monique Jennings
Customer Director, Walmart, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, PepsiCo
- Jennings drove her department’s success by selling in more than $27.4 million more in display programs than a year ago.
- One of her biggest wins was successfully selling in pre-packed weekenders (PPWs) into Walmart for execution in 2019 that will lead to substantial perimeter space gains.
- Jennings led a college intern event for the Network of Executive Women featuring more than 50 interns to network and share best practices, as well as piloting the employee program Mama’s Bi-Monthly for working moms in the area to get together, network and discuss how they make it work.
Taryn Limpach
Senior Sales Director, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, PepsiCo
- Limpach’s leadership led her regional team to close a $6 million gap in the last four months of 2018, making a significant impact on the business.
- She shared business challenges with senior executive leaders and received the resources needed to improve business that led to an eight-point swing.
- Limpach is one of four recipients of the Frito-Lay North America Employee Resource Group leadership award for her work in improving diversity and inclusion initiatives across the region and country, as well as creating avenues for mentoring and sponsoring discussions; she also supported the company-wide celebration of Global Ally Day.
Talia Monroe
Senior Sales Director, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, PepsiCo
- Monroe developed a new strategy to pinpoint a key opportunity that resulted in both brand strength and consumer preference in the marketplace, while delivering internal growth and productivity metrics.
- Her ability to embrace challenge/risk and aligned key constituents was significantly demonstrated in the project, and her leadership attributes were used as an example for other leaders across the regional team.
- As an executive sponsor for the Employee Resource Group Council, Monroe has earned a reputation for developing future leaders, having mentored many high-potential employees across the region.
Meagan Radziej
National Account Sales Manager, PepsiCo Beverages North America, PepsiCo
- Radziej was recently promoted because she exceeded her net revenue plan by 5 percent and profit plan by 10 percent, delivering a 2.1-point share swing for noncarbonated beverages versus the competition.
- She played a significant role in the successful launch of Bubly Sparkling Water at Target, driving Bubly to the No. 3 sparkling-water brand at the retailer.
- Radziej also developed and implemented a Bubly tool to create efficiencies at store level, and then trained front-line staff to leverage the tool to develop fact-based selling points; the tool is being expanded to addiitonal growth categories in 2019.
Tekla Toohey
Market Director General Manager, PepsiCo Beverages North America-South, PepsiCo
- Toohey’s work was instrumental in delivering 8 percent revenue growth in her east Georgia market and successful execution of one of PepsiCo’s best Super Bowl sponsorships ever.
- As a result of her business impact and success in people development, she was selected to be on PepsiCo Beverages’ Southeast Diversity Advisory Board; she also chaired the Women’s Inclusion Network in the Southeast, which helped in putting on development events for emerging female leaders.
- During 2018, Toohey was a member of the board of the Children’s Home Society of Florida’s North Coastal division.
Kristen Turner
Customer Management Associate Manager, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay , PepsiCo
- Turner exceeded $22 million better than plan for the second consecutive year, with record-setting brand team partner performance.
- She was ranked No. 1 direct store delivery vendor by Dollar General and won two Way-2-Go Awards in 2018 for the Market Store Viva Spicy initiative and growth summit execution, as well as receiving the Best Team Player award.
- As lead ambassador for community involvement efforts for the Nashville office, Turner created a new community task force across the cross-functional team and coordinated all office members to participate in a year-long program of community giving.
Ellen Webb
Senior Director, Shopper Strategy, PepsiCo Demand Accelerator, PepsiCo
- In the past year, Webb elevated the joint business-planning process, leading to common foresights and less redundancy, and she shared best practices in a global sales webinar across the company.
- Her efforts led to major performance improvements across many of the brands, including a major turnaround on the regular, diet and Zero Pepsi lines, due to the shopper targeting that her effort identified.
- An executive sponsor of the PepsiCo analyst employee resource group, Webb is also active with PepsiCo’s recruiting efforts at DePaul University, teaching classes at the university twice in the past year.
Kaylina White
Customer Account Manager, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, PepsiCo
- White’s efforts resulted in retail sales growth of nearly 4 percent at Food 4 Less, while Ralphs grew nearly 3 percent, with margin growing faster than sales.
- She partnered with the customer to leverage the portfolio in new ways, like single-serve perimeter displays in the deli, and incremental end caps in the liquor aisle.
- White also led the development of the 2019 joint business plan, along with a process to measure progress throughout the year; to date, her customers are $2.4 million to plan and 110 percent to last year.
Dana Hecht
Senior Account Manager, Grocery, Post Consumer Brands
- A driven sales leader, Hecht exceeded her yearly goal to sell $12 million by attaining $14 million in gross sales last year with key grocery accounts on the East Coast.
- She successfully sold a display at Wegmans Food Markets for the first time in company history and was the only leader to add distribution at Wegmans in 2018.
- Hecht was also the first to market all new items at Weis Markets, which recognized her as its vendor of the year in 2018, and she was awarded one of Post’s 2018 Annual Sales Excellence awards.
Jackie Penner
Manager, Trade Support and Customer Development and Support, Post Consumer Brands
- Penner conducted business review meetings to identify, execute and track customer-specific trade strategies, despite limited resources; her work on trade efficiencies resulted in $875,000 in trade savings in fiscal 2018.
- She helped create a mobile app that aggregates data previously housed in several locations; the app is intuitive to use and helps sales professionals make strategic plans based on the best return on investment possible.
- Penner is active in Post Consumer Brands’ women’s networking group.
Carmen Pina
Senior Retail Sales Representative, Post Consumer Brands
- Pina has been ablet to grow her retail shelf space by 168 percent and to increase Post box distribution from 65 percent to 70 percent, as well as selling more than 200 pallets, which exceeded her sale quota with $223,000 sold in displays.
- For her efforts, she received the John S. Campbell Award for Executing with Excellence in 2016 and 2018.
- Pina is active in her local community in New York, as well as in her native Dominican Republic, volunteering her time to support youth initiatives, among them her son’s baseball team.
CindyJo Schneider
Senior Account Manager, Post Consumer Brands
- Responsible for $12 million in business, Schneider grew each of her accounts by more than 10 percent in dollar share, point of distribution and percent of shelf space, all the while remaining within her spending budget.
- She developed strong relationships with her accounts in Arizona and California, in the process growing an Arizona account to one of the highest market shares in the nation.
- Schneider, who is known to lead by example, earned the John S. Campbell Sales Excellence Club award and became a member of the 35% Club for maintaining high market shares at her accounts.
Stefani Hernandez
Senior Account Executive, Kroger Home Care, Procter & Gamble
- By partnering with the Kroger category management team, Hernandez created a transformational plan that will create 15 percent growth plans, tripling the current category growth trend.
- Her complex plan required by-store mapping, optimization of nearly all of the portfolio SKUs, and then the creation of a simplified go-to-market approach.
- Hernandez is an internal leader of the field sales network for fabric essentials/additives, creating go-to-market programs that work across the network via in-depth x-customer assessment, action plans and design recommendations; her expertise is sought for all future development choices.
Brooke Hoskinson
Publix Team Account Executive, Procter & Gamble
- Hoskinson outpaced the company growth across her business areas and overdelivered against all targets.
- This past year, she was chosen specifically by Publix to lead a strategic department reinvention project for the grocer.
- Rated among the top 10 percent of her peers, Hoskinson was selected for the Procter & Gamble CEO Award for her business and organizational results; she also won the Fem Care Top Customer Team Award for strong sales fundamentals and exceeding objectives, and the Family Care Hall of Fame Award for delivering against business objectives over the past five years.
Robyn Loughran
Senior Marketing Manager, Procter & Gamble
- Overseeing the marketing plan and budget for the Publix team, Loughran led a holistic assessment of the path to purchase and demographic groups, which resulted in strategic new ways to target and reach the shopper.
- The primary outcome of her work was the development of new digital and social programs that drove overall engagement and conversion.
- Loughran is not only an active member of the Network of Executive Women, she also formally mentors several new hires and acts as the security champion for the team responsible for 100 percent compliance with all organizational controls.
Jane McCloy
Senior Account Executive, Giant Eagle/Tops Subteam Leader, Procter & Gamble
- McCloy worked collaboratively with Giant Eagle via the joint business-planning process to maximize top- and bottom-line growth, and led the process with grocery.
- She developed best-in-class category growth plans in household needs categories and leveraged analytical skills and Giant Eagle’s Symphony EYC data to evaluate weekly results of the new pricing strategy launched in the Cleveland, Ohio, market by the retailer; the data provided real-time results and captured consumer trends week over week.
- McCloy was named P&G Atlantic team manager of the year.
Jaimie McIntyre
Senior Supply Chain Leader, Kroger Customer Team, Procter & Gamble
- Responsible for health and beauty products worth more than $700 million in sales, McIntyre led a team of four and sat on Kroger’s Vendor Collaboration board, among other duties.
- She delivered multiple solutions for in-stocks and on-time delivery, created an On Shelf Availability Task Force that spurred a 15 percent to 35 percent reduction in out-of-stocks, and launched a promotion event allocation push program that unlocked $7 million in incremental sales.
- In 2018, McIntyre won a Salesperson of the Year award, following her 2017 Blaze the Trail company award.
Shannon Meglio
Omni Innovation Leader, Procter & Gamble
- Meglio collaborated with retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. to improve its ecommerce site experience, set digital marketing strategies, implement digital promotions and direct team analysis of the total business.
- She exceeded objectives by creating the first Wakefern/P&G Five Year Vision Joint Business Plan and an “Inspirational Retail Safari” model enabling employees to “think differently” by visiting new retail formats.
- A Northeast Women’s Network leader, Meglio is also active in the Network of Executive Women, the Cosmetics Executives Women’s Network and a school board leadership team.
Anna Ricelli
Account Executive, Meijer Health Pillar, Procter & Gamble
- As a category executive for P&G’s Meijer oral and personal health care business and a digital team leader, Ricelli was responsible for the growth of a $500 million category.
- Thanks to her efforts, the category experienced $22 million in incremental growth, a 5 percent lift over the previous 12 months; in the Meijer business, she spurred P&G to contribute three times its fair share to the retailer’s overall growth.
- Ricelli won a 2018 Sandy Award for the P&G Meijer team and earned a National New Hire Award; she’s also spent time nuturing the career and skill growth of her team’s new hires.
Brandice Rosander
Senior Account Executive, Kroger Family Care, Procter & Gamble
- Rosander led a team of six on family care for P&G at Kroger, a $400 million business that spans 20 banners.
- In step with industry changes, she expanded its reach from brick-and-mortar planning to creating value at omnichannel touchpoints; her accomplishments in the past year were notable, as she came into the role when the category was beginning to lose market share and helped move it back to profitable growth
- Rosander was chosen for a select leadership academy within P&G to develop its next generation of female leaders.
Kelly Wittry
Senior Account Executive, Meijer Category Development Team Leader, Procter & Gamble
- A team leader for category development for P&G at Meijer, she managed a team of seven analysts and oversaw a $1.4 billion category.
- Within the past year – her first in this role – Wittry’s strategic recommendations led to 9 percent growth for P&G’s business and 3 percent growth for the total category; at the same time, she established the Meijer category development team to bolster business results.
- For her efforts, Wittry received a P&G Paper Category Award; meanwhile, her other talents were recognized in a photo exhibit at a local interfaith institute.
Jennifer Merriman
Director, Fresh Sourcing, Retail Business Services, an Ahold Delhaize USA Company
- Leading a team of 12, Merriman aimed to deliver significant cost saving goals to Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands.
- She developed an event tracker that allowed the organization to build a bottom-up view of cost-of-goods savings by brand, department, period and individual event; was instrumental in enhancing the company’s seafood sustainability program; and overdelivered on her fresh sourcing synergy budget.
- Merriman serves on the board for a youth sports organization and volunteers for local food banks and dog rescue groups.
Moira O’Toole
Director, Patient Health Services, Retail Business Services, an Ahold Delhaize USA Company
- O’Toole supported more than 730 local brand pharmacies, managing care network negotiations and payment contracting, and providing immunizations, medication therapy management, counseling sessions, and the safe and effective use of opioid medication, among other responsibilities.
- She launched a new patient health services team, developed a best-in-class medication synchronization service, and expanded each brand’s immunization services.
- O’Toole is treasurer of the Grocer’s Preferred Managed Care Contracting Network.
Tesha Sigmon
Director, Private Brand Product Management, Retail Business Services, an Ahold Delhaize USA Company
- Sigmon led the short- and long-term strategic plans of private brands supporting Food Lion, guiding a team of 12 product management professionals.
- Her team outpaced the industry in sales growth and new product development; she helped create successful consumer promotions, executed the transition to the new private-brand product portfolio and rolled out an in-store consumer testing program allowing Retail Business Services to communicate with thousands of shoppers.
- Sigmon also sits on the board of the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.
Robin Smith
Manager, Retail Service Delivery, Retail Business Services, an
Ahold Delhaize USA Company
- Heading a team of retail service delivery managers, Smith ensured that IT services were being effectively handled across each of the local brands.
- She was integral in establishing an improved IT support execution model for the Food Lion and Hannaford brands that’s now expanding to other banners, worked with suppliers to establish a continuous-improvement model that led to improved response and resolution times, and created an effective support model for a Hannaford ecommerce solution.
- Smith is an active member of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Ashten Adamson
Team Lead of Consumer Marketing, Riceland Foods
- Adamson oversaw all national consumer marketing initiatives, supported new products and managed three agency partners, among other duties.
- She and her team implemented new processes and reimagined the brand in one of the largest transformations that Riceland has seen in its nearly century-long history.
- Adamson leads a women’s group at Riceland, and she was a member of the 13th Leadership Arkansas Class, a program that recruits highly motivated people to experience the dynamic interactions among cities, industries and governmental units.
Marcy Nathan
Creative Director, Rouses Markets
- Directing Rouses’ creative, media and public relations efforts, Nathan also managed the content for the company’s recently revamped website and was marketing lead on décor, through which she oversaw stores’ interior design.
- She helped introduce the company’s first-ever sports marketing vendor program, as Rouses is currently the Official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints, and a new search engine marketing campaign she oversaw resulted in a 24.6 percent increase in website traffic.
- Nathan secured a partnership with the Italian Trade Agency and helped unveil a private label line of authentic Italian products.
Kristal Clark
Regional Sales Manager, Pacific Southwest Region, Ruiz Foods
- Responsible for all aspects of customer/supplier relationships in her area, Clark worked with retailers to learn about their business, share relevant research, present new items and create promotions.
- She secured new customers, overcame customer challenges, launched pilot programs, successfully reintroduced products and increased customer business by double digits.
- For her efforts, Clark was named “The Big Cheese” by the Southern California Dairy Deli Bakery Council, and received the President’s Award from the Food Industries Sales Managers’ Club of Los Angeles.
Peggy Broccoli
Manager, Front End Operations, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. (SRS)
- Broccoli oversaw front end operations for 35 stores across two states and was the point of contact for several corporate giving partnerships.
- She bolstered awareness and funds for local veterans and food banks, with a record $1 million raised; rolled out a new scheduling program; reduced bag expense by $29,000; and was part of a President’s Task Force developing business strategy.
- Broccoli participated in the SRS Woman’s Leadership Group and serves as a board member for Hudson Valley Honor Flight; she also received an SRS award for her support of local veterans.
Sarah Daubman
Corporate Dietitian, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. (SRS)
- Daubman led a team of 10 dietitians who developed programs for 35 stores, and oversaw such initiatives as a mobile app and a Meals Made Well merchandising cart.
- She guided the execution of lean-beef case training and an in-store merchandising contest to equip retail dietitians to identify lean cuts of beef and educate consumers about them, and additionally helped create an in-store health-and-wellness ambassador program.
- Daubman received a Young Dietitian of the Year Award from the New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and is an active community volunteer.
Lisa Hodgkinson
Director of Grocery, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. (SRS)
- The company’s first female director of grocery, Hodgkinson was responsible for devising and implementing pricing strategies, setting department budgets, managing vendor relationships and developing strong partnerships within store teams, among other duties.
- Her efforts led the company in annual sales, share of business and net profit increases in 2018.
- Hodgkinson started a women’s leadership group at SRS to help develop future female leaders, and in 2018, she received the Product Director of the Year Award and a YWCA Tribute to Women & Industry (TWIN) award
Carol Schultz
Director of Pharmacy; HIPAA Privacy Officer, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. (SRS)
- Schultz directed the pharmacy operation for 17 pharmacies in 35 locations; as a HIPAA officer, she oversaw all policies and procedures covering patient health information to ensure the company’s compliance.
- She helped increase flu immunization by nearly 25 percent, led prescription growth by 2.35 percent and improved net profit by 52 percent; also, her work was pivotal in the recent acquisition of a pharmacy.
- Schultz is a state-registered pharmacist in New Jersey, an immunizing pharmacist and a member of the New York State Chain Pharmacy Association.
Hsing-Yi Hsieh
Food Protection and Regulatory Affairs Director, Skogen’s Festival Foods
- Hsieh directed Festival Foods’ food safety and regulatory compliance programs and led a team responsible for the review of all product labels.
- She transformed the company’s food safety program to a risk management model and enhanced the organization’s food safety culture, led the transition to a new temperature-monitoring system in all stores, started weights-and-measures regulatory training, and debuted the Food Protection and Regulatory Excellence Awards.
- Hsieh serves on the Wisconsin Food Safety Advisory Committee, among her many other professional affiliations.
Jenny Hyde
Regional Manager, Pacific Northwest, Soylent
- Hyde maintained top-performing markets for the company in the Pacific Northwest, managing brokers and distribution partners while collaborating with Soylent’s marketing team.
- She drove a 70 percent increase in market share for Soylent in the first year, bringing in Albertsons’ Safeway banner and playing an integral role in opening Supervalu and two retail direct store delivery partners.
- Hyde encouraged retailers to take advantage of the Soylent for Good charitable initiatives to aid those with food insecurities, and served as a peer mentor and leader for communication and engagement.
Iris Hammerman
Regional Operations Manager, SAS Retail Services
- Hammerman successfully motivated, challenged and stretched her team to ship $13 million in local assortment guide product for her client, using the customer’s in-store ordering system.
- She was a repeat recipient of Retail Operations Manager of the Year award, and one of her direct reports won the 2018 Retail Excellence Award.
- Hammerman volunteered with her religious community in her rare spare time; also passionate about talent development and mentoring of young women, she extended herself often in the business professional community and at a local college.
Melanie Wallace
Retail Client Services Manager, SAS Retail Services
- Over the past year, Wallace collaborated with the GSK Retail Operations Team to transition from a dedicated retail team to incorporating its business in the Walmart syndicated team, resulting in GSK having a 241 percent return on investment versus 2017.
- Working hand-in-hand with the GSK team allowed her to become more ingrained in the business, and to provide innovative and collaborative efforts on big initiatives.
- Wallace continued to drive the team to overdeliver on expectations, as well as to advance her own career development while sharing her considerable knowledge with other managers.
Stephanie Salinas
Assistant District Manager, Smart & Final
- Since her promotion from store manager to assistant district manager in 2018, Salinas has delivered best-in-class results in shrink, food safety, customer service and labor management.
- She employed her knack for networking with subject-matter experts throughout the company, and then was able to leverage her learnings into transformational merchandising efforts in the stores she oversaw.
- Volunteering her time throughout the year in the communities she serves, she participated in the Fresno Heart Walk and devoted time to the Poverello House, in Fresno, Calif.
Dedra Berg
Senior Director of Marketing, Smithfield Foods
- Berg led her team to think more strategically in many critical areas of marketing, and deployed research-based learnings to help drive continued sales growth across her portfolio of brands.
- She established a robust planning process that is 12 to 15 months out of when programming is deployed to ensure that there is strong collaboration through interagency alignment, sales planning and retailer collaboration.
- Berg and her team were named Walmart’s 2019 Meat and Seafood Supplier of the Year, and she led training and development within her team to ignite personal and professional growth.
Elizabeth Di John
Marketing Director, Smithfield Foods
- Under Di John’s leadership, Smithfield’s Eckrich brand tested and successfully executed a tiered shopper-marketing strategy that brought in a significant return on investment.
- She oversaw the shopper marketing team that planned and executed 12 shopper-marketing programs at Publix in more than seven categories across four Smithfield brands; in total, dollar sales and volume saw increases as a result of the support.
- With oversight of total national brand budgets for both Eckrich and Nathan’s, Di John has run successful sponsorship programs with EPSN, college football and Major League Baseball.
Andrea Anson
Director of Quality Assurance, Compliance and Food Safety, SpartanNash
- Anson strengthened SpartanNash’s quality assurance and food safety programs for private brands by developing an internal process to streamline the lifecycle of consumer feedback, product testing, manufacturer approval and specification retention; the effort saved the company more than $200,000.
- She led the company’s initiative to provide cleaner product offerings and helped reformulate labels to provide clearer information about ingredients.
- Anson played a significant role in SpartanNash’s selection as the exclusive private-brand product supplier to the military.
Allison Benczkowski
Director, Corporate Communications, SpartanNash
- Benczkowski led the development of SpartanNash’s new employment brand strategy and career site, working with all areas of the company and key leaders to support talent acquisition and retention; the new site has averaged more than 22,000 visitors per month since going live in August 2018.
- She directed a cross-functional team to evaluate digital solutions that can connect associates company-wide, and remained the project liaison with IT and other stakeholders.
- Benczkowski was recognized as part of the SpartanNash 100 Club after volunteering more than 100 hours in the calendar year.
Traci Donnelly
Corporate Human Resources Director, SpartanNash
- Donnelly implemented a pilot retiree discount program in Michigan, which had 69 percent of eligible retirees participating in its first months.
- She redesigned the orientation and onboarding program for corporate employees, rolling out company-wide training for sexual harassment in the wake of the #metoo movement.
- Donnelly led the implementation of a new TPA (third-party administrator) for income and employment verification and unemployment claims processing, resulting in a $50,000 cost reduction as well as improved quality of information for verifications and improved accuracy of internal department information.
Kimberly Gillen
Director of Food Distribution Solutions, SpartanNash
- Gillen developed a Customer Service Center of Excellence team specifically to streamline efficiency, consistently handle calls with the right sense of urgency, minimize the impact of a problem’s duration and reduce the number of recurring problems.
- She spearheaded the development of more than 80 vignettes produced to support turnkey training for internal associates and customers on new programs that are being introduced.
- In recognition of her volunteer efforts, Gillen received the 2018 Innovation Award for Hurricane Preparedness and the 2018 Certificate of Achievement for putting in at least 100 volunteer hours.
Hilary Mayes
Community Engagement and Foundation Specialist, SpartanNash
- In her expanded role in 2018, Mayes led and managed SpartanNash Foundation initiatives, which resulted in a $1.5 million impact across 16 states and 210 organizations.
- She developed and launched an online volunteer-tracking system that led to an increase of 500 associates submitting hours, in addition to eliminating paper tracking forms.
- Building on an associate engagement initiative that Mayes developed in 2017, she led the expansion of the Community Captains program across all business units, and created its onboarding and transition plans.
Mary Jennifer Talicuran
Director, Business Segment Accounting, Military Division, SpartanNash
- In 2018, Talicuran took on full responsibility for the military finance and accounting department for a military division of SpartanNash; she developed a plan to make the department more efficient, and to build a culture of teamwork and respect.
- She worked with supply chain executive leadership to develop financial analysis and reporting, even though this work was outside of her job responsibilities.
- Talicuran also led the development of cost-tracking tools and cost estimate assumptions related to a distribution center process breakdown.
Pam Waldin
Area Sales Manager, Military Sales Division, SpartanNash
- During the pilot of a new computer-assisted ordering (CAO) system, Waldin worked with store operations to make sure that stores had the right products to meet their customers’ needs; as a result of her hard work, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) asked her to serve as training liaison for the rollout of the CAO system to additional commissaries.
- As DeCA introduced its new private label initiative, she developed a plan to ensure that stores were ordering enough products.
- Waldin received a SpartanNash Innovation award for her role in hurricane preparedness during Hurricane Florence.
Dana From
Director of Brand Marketing, Sprouts Farmers Market
- From helped develop marketing initiatives to launch Sprouts’ grocery delivery service via a partnership with Instacart; she built strong internal partnerships and processes, engaging cross-functional teams to support this new and critical business initiative.
- She led private label brand positioning, including packaging designs and promotion, for six brands; her efforts helped Sprouts’ private label sales reach a record 13 percent of total company sales.
- At a meeting for support officer team members, From was recognized by Sprouts executive leadership with the Learning & Growing Together values award.
Giddy Abboud
Innovation Manager, Stop & Shop
- Abboud delivered multiple technology-focused pilots to improve the customer shopping experience, including Scan It! mobile pay, beer pairing and an item-locator kiosk; she additionally signed the first commercial pilot agreement with Robomart to offer on-demand, self-driving stores.
- She drafted Stop & Shop’s Customer Centric Ecosystem Vision and developed key health innovation partnerships.
- Abboud represented Stop & Shop at the MIT Supply Chain Roundtable on Retail Strategy and was a panelist at the Supply Chain Innovation Night at Venture Cafe; she also volunteered with organizations focusing on kids.
Jacqui Buckley
Director of Store Deployment and Change Management, Stop & Shop
- Buckley helped identify and deliver $75 million in savings initiatives across the Stop & Shop brand, and she drove and supported the store communications team and the rollout of Office 365.
- During a time of transition, she took on a special assignment in merchandising and assisted with new-hire training.
- A graduate of the Network of Executive Women Executive MBA certification through Kellogg University, Buckley volunteers regularly in her spare time at a local food bank and with Neighbor to Neighbor, a program providing food and meals for families in need.
Gianna Farrell
Produce/Floral Specialist, Stop & Shop
- When a major competitor entered her district, Farrell built a strategic plan to impact positive sales; the produce and floral departments subsequently ended the year with significant sales increases versus the prior year.
- Valentine’s Day sales in her district exceeded those in other Northeast markets.
- Farrell led fundraising events for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign; for the past three years, she’s been a mentor for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Rhode Island; and she regularly mentors other associates at the company to help develop their skills to enable career advancement.
Heidy Jodice
Meat and Seafood Specialist, Stop & Shop
- Jodice delivered key metrics and exceeded goals within the meat and seafood department, including exceptional sanitation scores and sales.
- She set the standards for the brand’s seafood road shows, which are merchandising displays geared toward increasing sales in both meat and seafood.
- In a time of need, Jodice took the initiative to step in and oversee 130 locations for her supervisor on a temporary basis, and during that time, she drove item sales that were typically negative in seven districts; she additionally achieved the highest sales within the market in the scallop category.
Randi Laflamme
Category Manager of Beverage, Stop & Shop
- Laflamme’s team outpaced total store sales growth throughout 2018; her efforts culminated in the direct store delivery beverage team leading raw dollar growth among all category groups within Stop & Shop.
- Well known for her people skills, she assimilated a new team on the beverage desk, including many associates who were completely new to the merchandising organization.
- Laflamme helped develop and teach a ground-up training program for all merchandising associates; the program was a key asset in associate development across the entire Stop & Shop merchandising organization.
Christine McCormack
Category Manager-Frozen, Stop & Shop
- During a time of change at Stop & Shop, McCormack led the frozen category to deliver on profit metrics and to exceed bottom-line numbers.
- With a new structure and team in place, she focused on people development, helping to train new category analysts and assistant store managers, and sharing best practices.
- McCormack and her husband annually support a group of Special Olympians from western Massachusetts by purchasing dinner for all of the coaches and athletes on the first night of the summer games; she also organizes a movie event for a learning-disabled group.
Francesca Palmiero
Finance Manager, Stop & Shop
- Palmiero successfully led the financial support for Stop & Shop’s first market renewal, in the the Hartford, Conn., market.
- She fostered relationships with a cross-functional team, which resulted in working discussions, collaboration and continuous dialogue; the team developed a focused stores program in each district, and by year’s end, profitability had increased in six out of eight districts.
- Palmiero helped create and execute a money management training game used in the associate store manager development process; she’s also an adjunct professor at Fordham University, teaching financial modeling.
Anne Souza
Front End Specialist, Stop & Shop
- Responsible for all stores in Stop & Shop’s District 311, Souza worked with the leadership teams from operations, asset protection and center store to build a comprehensive plan toward reducing shrink in the stores; in addition, she created training documentation for the front end.
- To help reduce cash loss, she partnered with the cash office specialists and created a training document for stores to use on a weekly basis.
- Souza implemented a cashier “closing” policy that thanks customers for choosing Stop & Shop; the initiative helped improve cashier friendliness results.
Melissa Husul
Manager of Accounting and Payroll, Tops Markets LLC
- As Husul transitioned into a newly created position that combined the tasks of corporate accounting and distribution center reporting, she elevated the responsibilities and performance of not only herself, but also her entire team; her approach delivered an operating plan that was 6 percent better than budget.
- She worked with suppliers to reduce costs for operational supplies in the distribution center; in one example, she was able to reduce shrink-wrap expenses by up to 15 percent.
- Additionally, Husul introduced dashboard reporting, which simplified the process of generating the distribution center management reports.
Mary Ellen Prentice
Controller of Operational Accounting, Tops Markets LLC
- Prentice was promoted to a director-level role and grew her positive influence during a challenging year for the company as it filed for, and ultimately emerged from, Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- She led process improvements related to accounts-receivable collection activities that led to the reduction of amounts greater than 30 days past due, and to a direct positive contribution to cash of more than $4 million.
- Prentice helped identify a breakdown in the company’s process for identifying and billing vendors for amounts due that were related to discontinued items; this resulted in the billing and collection of $1.5 million in additional annual income.
Alexandra Tamutus
Corporate Counsel and Assistant Secretary, Tops Markets LLC
- As Tops entered Chapter 11 in early 2018 and emerged from bankruptcy in late 2018, Tamutus was pivotal in helping obtain favorable terms, covenants and conditions.
- She successfully renegotiated a number of key procurement and supply contracts, along with numerous real estate leases, all of which helped Tops emerge from bankruptcy and keep and maintain its core business and store base.
- Tamutus’ role within the company was elevated when she joined its leadership team last summer, and she was appointed to be the assistant secretary to Tops and its new board of directors upon the company’s emergence from bankruptcy.
Laurie Casagrande
Business Development/Project Manager, UNFI
- Casagrande ensured that customers had a seamless onboarding process, partnered with the legal department during contract negotiations and secured contract renewals for top customers.
- She pioneered the Diversity by Design initiative to promote diversity in company leadership, and outside of her responsibilities at UNFI, held leadership roles with the Network of Executive Women’s New England chapter.
- Community is important for Casagrande as a leader on the Helping Hands committee, which encourages UNFI associates to volunteer; the committee ranked second, out of more than 30, based on metrics for volunteerism and engagement.
Shannon Fallon
Director, Brand Management, Package Design and Customer Insights, UNFI/Blue Marble Brands
- With a team of brand managers and graphic designers, Fallon led brand strategy, package design and digital content for more than 30 brands and 8,000 products; she also headed an analytics team for consumer trends and insights to support brand strategy.
- In a busy year, Fallon created a digital marketing team, developed an ecommerce strategy and enhanced consumer experience on digital platforms, including more than 10 million impressions on social media.
- In just the past year, she led and implemented rebrand strategies for Koyo (ramen), Vikos (Greek feta), Tumaro’s (wraps) and Rising Moon (frozen ravioli).
Carolyn Gullikson
Manager, Safety and Food Safety, UNFI/Cub Foods
- Gullikson spent time in all 53 corporate and 26 franchise-owned Cub Foods stores across Minnesota, monitoring and training best practices for safety and food safety initiatives.
- She created the Food Safety World Series, a fun program in which stores are rewarded for the number of consecutive green food-safety audits they earn; for example, the “Hall of Fame,” nine green audits in a row, earns the stores so designated lunch and a savings day.
- Gullikson’s food safety training sessions for associates and weekly tips to share during stores’ daily huddles helped the company see its best results in 10 years.
Mary Jo Neuman
Manager of Banner Customer Service, UNFI/Cub Foods
- Improving customer perception is Neuman’s specialty; doing this included creating initiatives that have resulted in record-setting customer service scores.
- Her “Crazy Calendar” was 30 days of intense focus in select stores to create associate events, customer events and real-time coaching, while her customer appreciation days were themed events in the stores for kids and families.
- Neuman launched huge grand-opening celebrations; Operation Orange, a focused approach to customer service during store remodels; Heart of Cub, which enables customers to recognize associates; and a big Cub 50th anniversary event.
Tara Thommes
Category Manager-GM/HBC/Seasonal/Candy/Pet, UNFI/Cub Foods
- Thommes was responsible for the profit and loss, vendor management and negotiation, merchandise displays, promotional planning, direct forecasting, and assortment strategy for several categories across center store for UNFI Retail.
- In 2018, she developed the strongest Black Friday program in recent history, more than doubling last year’s sales while up against a successful program from the previous year.
- Despite a heavy workload, Thommes volunteered in her spare time with the County 4-H Club, the St. Croix County Fair, the Susan G. Komen walk, the local food pantry, and other local fundraisers and organizations.
Stephanie Propp
National HR Director, UNFI/Human Resources
- In 2018, Propp led the HR function of two divestitures — the Farm Fresh and Shop ‘n Save retail banner chains — and was a key stakeholder in understanding the purchase agreement and obligations, as well as working with the new buyers.
- Since UNFI purchased Supervalu in 2018, she has worked closely with executive leaders to integrate the companies, requiring a lot of detailed planning that’s stressful for both leaders and associates.
- Leading a team of 12 HR professionals, Propp is a Gallup-Certified Strengthsfinders coach to help develop talent and maximize performance.
Kimberly Friel
Manager of Indirect Procurement, Wakefern Food Corp.
- Working closely with other divisions, Friel handled procurement, cost management, communication and analytics for about $500 million in spending annually across four retail banners, and was responsible for 350 stores, from Buffalo, N.Y., to Woodbridge, Va.
- With the schedules and business processes she instituted to attack more than $500 million in spend, she saved approximately $25 million in 2018, on top of the $14 million that she saved in 2017.
- Friel is a member of Wakefern’s strategic initiatives team, which focuses heavily on the top and bottom lines, as well as people and process improvements.
Ann Murphy
Manager of Vendor Management Office, Wakefern Food Corp.
- Murphy oversaw 18 associates responsible for price and promotion optimization across all pricing zones and Wakefern banners.
- She created and executed a technology road map, which required automating much of the company’s internal data to allow the procurement divisions to have insight into the company’s performance in real time; this model considers everything surrounding procurement and has more than 1 billion rows of data.
- Murphy built out business plans to foster long-term strategic conversations on removing costs, improving business performance and becoming a valued trading partner.
Rachel Hewlett
Demo and Event Team Leader, Whole Foods Market
- In 2018, Hewlett launched a best-in-class consolidated sampling program across all U.S. and Canadian Whole Foods Market stores to ensure an elevated, consistent shopper experience.
- She was the guiding force behind 100,000 demonstration events last year and worked closely with the marketing team to develop special events such as grand openings, parking lot activations and themed promotional days.
- To manage the events and programs, Hewlett and the Interactions team developed a proprietary web-based platform to facilitate event requests from guest suppliers and to provide event calendar visibility.