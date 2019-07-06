The 2019 Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer

As we pay tribute to Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Top Women in Grocery, we welcome the 393-strong slate into a growing community of extraordinary women that extends back to 2007, when we first began the program. Over the years, we’ve seen the number of honorees skyrocket, along with the number and quality of their achievements, and we have been proud to recognize and cheer their progress.

Arising from the ranks of Top Women through the years is our 2019 Trailblazer, Monica Garnes — a two-time honoree, in 2010 and 2014 — who shares with PG Senior Editor Kat Martin exclusive insights from her inspiring journey to become president of Kroger’s Fry’s division.

Also drawn from our complement of past and present honorees are the latest inductees into the Top Women in Grocery Hall of Fame — those outstanding high achievers who have been recognized by the program a minimum of five times — whom we will reveal at our eagerly awaited Top Women in Grocery Gala and Celebration on Nov. 6-7 in Orlando, Fla., where a stimulating agenda will motivate and applaud honorees.

Beyond their membership in this powerful sisterhood of Top Women in Grocery, this year’s class is also an integral part of the wider network of women and other underrepresented groups in all facets of the grocery industry, many of them working at demanding jobs with little recognition, who support and advise one another as they advance through their careers, breaking new ground as they shatter previously inaccessible glass ceilings.

To all of those people who make the grocery industry what it is and are taking it to the next level of inclusivity, PG offers heartfelt gratitude, starting with our 2019 Top Women in Grocery, whose wide-ranging accomplishments you won't want to miss.

For 2019, we present you this year's Trailblazer along with the honorees across three categories:

Congratulations to all of our 2019 honorees!