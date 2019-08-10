Bashas’ to Deploy NCR Emerald POS Platform

Bashas’ will implement NCR Emerald, the next-generation, cloud-enabled point-of-sale (POS) platform offered on a subscription basis for grocers. Set to launch at Bashas’ faster than typical POS deployments, the platform aims to streamline store operations and drive efficiencies with NCR Emerald’s complete solution of software, hardware and services.

“After many years using NCR technology in our stores, we evaluated other vendors and chose to keep NCR in the family,” said Edward N. Basha III, CEO of Chandler, Ariz.-based Bashas’ and grandson of Eddie Basha Sr., who founded the business with his brother Ike in 1932.

NCR Emerald is an end-to-end solution to help grocery stores run more simply, encompassing POS, loyalty and promotions, merchandising, integrated payments, and self-service. Featuring a cloud-enabled, API-first infrastructure, NCR Emerald integrates with other applications in the retailer ecosystem and promotes consistency of capabilities across physical stores and digital channels. The platform’s subscription pricing model reduces upfront investment, so retailers can reallocate resources to improve the customer experience.

“NCR has upped its game with this all-in-one solution, ready out of the box and easy to connect our store operations,” said Bashas’ CIO Jim Buhr. “NCR Emerald has the right product architecture to help grocery retailers like us grow and compete. Equally important, the NCR team has demonstrated true partnership and commitment to us as a valued client.”

“Like Bashas', NCR has deep experience from decades of innovation,” added David Wilkinson, SVP and general manager of Atlanta-based NCR Retail. “We’re inspired by the best of those traditions to power today’s advanced technology and propel retailers into the digital-first future. We’re proud to help the Bashas’ Family of Stores compete, grow and continue to make a positive difference for their customers and community.”

Family-owned Bashas’ operates more than 100 Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, Eddie's Country Store, and both Bashas' and Bashas' Diné supermarkets. One of the largest employers in Arizona, the company is No. 39 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.